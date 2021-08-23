Best dry brush

Dry brushing is considered an essential step in self-tanning. Exfoliating the skin leaves a clean, smooth surface for a better, more even application.

Which dry brush is best?

Dry brushing, a form of exfoliation, is an easy way to keep your skin radiant and smooth. If you don’t already have a dry brush, you might be wondering which one is right for you.

Dry brushes are made with synthetic or natural bristles that smooth over rough and bumpy areas. Some designs feature long handles to target hard-to-reach areas, where others are handheld for more controlled buffing. One of the most popular designs is Belula Premium Dry Body Brush, which has firm, densely packed boar hair bristles.

What to know before you buy a dry brush

Benefits of dry brushing

The best-known benefit of dry brushing is sloughing away the upper layer of dead skin, which may be dry or bumpy. Additionally, it may remove oil and dirt buildup that trigger blemishes or irritations. At a deeper level, dry brushing may boost circulation and enhance skin’s natural radiance.

Types of dry brushes

Long-handled dry brushes typically measure up to 20 inches. They work well for head-to-toe use because their extended handles make it easier to brush hard-to-reach areas. However, some people feel these handles make it difficult to apply adequate pressure to the brush head.

Handheld dry brushes fit in the palm of your hand and offer a controlled brushing experience. They’re used to target the knees, elbows and heels, which may require more brushing pressure than other parts of the body. Unfortunately, few handheld dry brushes have ergonomic designs.

Tips for dry brushing

Dry brush inside the bathtub or shower so you can rinse away dry skin when you’re done.

Begin dry brushing at the feet and work your way up the body, focusing on rough areas like heels, knees and elbows.

Once you’re finished dry brushing, bathe or shower using moisturizing body wash.

After the bath or shower, apply a rich body moisturizer or oil to lock in hydration.

What to look for in a quality dry brush

Bristle type

Dry brushes either have natural or synthetic bristles. Those with natural bristles, made with boar’s hair or vegetable fiber, are said to offer a superior brushing experience. Dry brushes made with synthetic bristles are more affordable, but they’re often too rough and may irritate skin.

Bristle firmness

Bristle firmness impacts how abrasive your brushing experience is. Generally speaking, the firmer the bristles are, the rougher they are on skin.

Soft-bristle dry brushes are the most flexible and glide more easily across skin. They’re recommended for individuals with sensitive skin.

Medium-bristle dry brushes are the most common ones on the market. They’re suitable for general body brushing for most people.

Firm-bristle dry brushes are the most abrasive and lift more dirt, debris and dead skin than other brushes. Because they’re notably rougher than others, they should be used by experienced dry brushers.

Deluxe dry brush sets

Deluxe dry brush sets include accessories such as body brushes, facial brushes, exfoliating gloves, towels or bath slippers. Other sets may include specialty soap, lotion or body oil for end-to-end dry brushing care.

How much you can expect to spend on a dry brush

Small handheld dry brushes cost $8 and below. Single-sided dry brushes with long handles cost $10-$15, while deluxe dry brush sets with premium construction cost $20-$35.

Dry brush FAQ

Can I dry brush over irritated skin?

A. Dry brushing should only be done on non-irritated skin. If you have any cuts, scabs, rashes or blemishes, avoid brushing these areas to prevent more serious irritations. Wait until they heal fully before dry brushing or doing any type of exfoliation.

Who shouldn’t use a dry brush?

A. Dry brushing isn’t for everyone. People with certain skin and health conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, high blood pressure and diabetes, should refrain from dry brushing. It’s not recommended to use a dry brush on freshly tattooed or pierced skin, either.

Can you use dry brushes on your face?

A. Yes and no. Body brushes should not be used on your face because they’re far too abrasive and may damage delicate facial skin. There are facial brushes, but they can trigger breakouts on sensitive or acne-prone skin. If anything, it’s best to use soft dry brushes for the face, or to stick to gentle physical or chemical exfoliating products instead.

What’s the best dry brush to buy?

Top dry brush

Belula Premium Dry Body Brush

What you need to know: This spa-quality dry brush features a finely crafted wooden handle and boar bristles.

What you’ll love: Boxed set includes a full-size brush, facial brush and exfoliating glove. Bristles are firm yet flexible to maneuver around the body’s curves. Brush handles have cords for hanging.

What you should consider: Some people may find the facial brush a bit harsh.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dry brush for the money

Beauty by Earth Dry Brushing Body Brush

What you need to know: Affordable and versatile, this dual-sided brush has both dry brushing and massage heads.

What you’ll love: Shorter bristles offer a concentrated brushing experience. Handle is the right length for brushing hard-to-reach areas. Brush is helpful for prepping skin for self tanner application.

What you should consider: Bristles may shed after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

C.S.M. Body Brush

What you need to know: Suitable for travel, this compact handheld dry brush has an integrated design with massage nubs and bristles.

What you’ll love: Wide brush head makes it easy to brush and buff large areas quickly. Natural bristles exfoliate while massage nubs soothe skin. Easy to control, making it simple for those new to dry brushing.

What you should consider: Strap is too loose to improve the grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

