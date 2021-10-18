Best cheap makeup brushes

The best makeup brush sets include an angled brush, a powder brush, a blending brush, a foundation brush and a concealer brush at the very least.

Which cheap makeup brush is best?

A well-made and decent-quality makeup brush can help make your face look well-contoured and smooth, which is essential for any makeup artist or avid makeup wearer. Low-quality makeup brushes tend to work poorly, cause skin irritation and scratch your face.

Luckily, you can find cheap makeup brushes out there that still get the job done. The best makeup brush sets include an angled brush, a powder brush, a blending brush, a foundation brush and a concealer brush at the very least. The Sephora Collection Pro Six-Piece Brush Set is an excellent choice for those looking for all the essentials.

What to know before you buy a cheap makeup brush

Consider your budget

Think about your budget when you are looking for cheap makeup brushes. You can find essential makeup brushes that work well for less than $10, but if you can spend a bit more, mid-range makeup brush sets typically cost $15-$50.

How to apply makeup with brushes

When using an eye blending brush, you should move in windshield wiper motions within the crease and short circular motions at the outer corner of your eye to help blend the colors and distribute color evenly. When using a kabuki makeup brush, make sure to apply the liquid makeup in a circular motion for the best and most even makeup application.

Cleaning your brushes properly

When cleaning your makeup brushes, you should first rinse them with lukewarm water until all of the loose makeup is gone. Then mix a gentle cleanser with water and swirl the makeup brush in a circle before rinsing the brush under the faucet again. You can then reshape the makeup bristles as you dry them gently with a cloth.

What to look for in a quality cheap makeup brush

Longevity

The longevity of your makeup brushes will depend on how well you maintain them and the quality of the manufacturing.

Well-rounded components

If you are unsure which brushes you need in a well-rounded makeup brush set, most sets include at least a small angled brush, an eyebrow brush, an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a powder brush, a concealer brush, a foundation or an all-over face brush and an eye blender brush, also known as an eye contour brush.

Natural or synthetic bristles

Makeup brush bristles come in two different types, either synthetic or natural hair. Natural hair bristles come from animals and are soft and absorbent. Synthetic bristles are made from materials like polyester and nylon and help create sharp, clean lines.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap makeup brush

You can typically expect to spend anywhere between less than $10 for standard makeup brushes to more than $50 for higher-end makeup brushes. Mid-range makeup brush sets usually cost $15-$50.

Cheap makeup brush FAQ

Is it better to buy makeup brushes with natural or synthetic bristles?

A. Each kind of makeup brush bristle provides different functions and benefits, so the best makeup brush sets include a mix of both types of makeup brush bristles. The blending makeup brushes should contain natural bristles, while the concealer and foundation makeup brushes should contain synthetic bristles.

Are handmade makeup brushes always the better buy?

A. Handmade makeup brushes are typically better quality and shed much less than machine-made makeup brushes, but they also usually cost a lot. Handmade makeup brushes are well-made, but they are not necessary for you to properly apply your makeup. There are plenty of machine-made makeup brush sets available that will last a long time, feel good on your skin and get the job done.

How many makeup brushes should you have?

A. It’s up to you how many makeup brushes you want to buy. Some of the basic essential makeup brushes include a small angled brush, an eyebrow brush, an eyeshadow brush, an eye blender brush, a blush brush, a powder brush, a concealer brush and a foundation or all-over face brush.

There are many makeup brushes out there that can have several different uses. You can use a blush brush to apply your bronzer, for example. You might want to own a large makeup brush collection if you are a makeup enthusiast or artist, but if you just need a makeup brush set for daily use, then a well-balanced set of 10 to 12 makeup brushes should work well for you.

What’s the best cheap makeup brush to buy?

Top cheap makeup brush

Sephora Collection Pro 6-Piece Brush Set

What you need to know: This artist-quality makeup brush set from the Sephora Collection comes with a roll-up organizer and vegan synthetic bristles.

What you’ll love: This top-quality Sephora Collection makeup brush set holds up to daily use and cleaning. The makeup brush bristles are dense for improved control during makeup application.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this set is relatively expensive, so it’s best for experienced makeup wearers and makeup artists.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top cheap makeup brush for the money

Sephora Collection Deluxe Brush Set

What you need to know: This affordable and well-rounded 10-piece makeup brush set from the Sephora Collection covers all of your makeup application needs.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Sephora Collection deluxe makeup brush set is the ideal option for full-face makeup application and comes with a travel case that zips closed to keep out any dust.

What you should consider: Some customers say that they need specialty makeup brushes in addition to these brushes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Bestope 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set

What you need to know: This Bestope makeup brush set is the perfect makeup brush starter kit for makeup beginners.

What you’ll love: These beginner-friendly makeup brushes are super easy to clean and come with a carrying case that holds all of the makeup brushes with some room to spare. The thick brushes don’t shed, and they feel soft when applying makeup.

What you should consider: This makeup brush set often comes with a plastic smell that goes away after you wash the brushes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

