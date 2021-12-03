Are beautyblenders worth it?

The Beautyblender’s color comes from nontoxic, water-soluble dye that may shed with the first couple of uses. Just squeeze it out and apply your makeup as usual; the dye won’t transfer to your skin.

Applying liquid foundation might seem intimidating to some. However, the Beautyblender is a makeup sponge that revolutionized the beauty industry. It comes with a price tag that may raise some eyebrows, but if you want a secret weapon for flawless-looking makeup with basically no learning curve, here’s everything you need to know about the tool that’s a staple in makeup artists’ bags.

What is a Beautyblender?

The Beautyblender is a makeup sponge invented in 2003. It has won Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty awards numerous times due to its ability to blend makeup more smoothly than standard brushes. The rounded egg shape helps leave a seamless finish while the pointed end can blend in the under-eye area. The original Beautyblender is a hot-pink egg, but multiple colors, shapes and sizes are available.

How to use a Beautyblender

Squeeze and release the sponge under running water to thoroughly dampen it. This helps keep it from absorbing makeup, which means less product. Apply the foundation with your fingertips first, then use the dampened Beautyblender to blend it out, using a bouncing, blotting motion. This helps makeup spread evenly and gives it a smooth, streak-free, natural-looking finish.

After you’re done applying the makeup, clean the Beautyblender with a liquid brush cleanser and let it air-dry.

What you need to know before purchasing a Beautyblender

Even compared to other premium makeup brushes, the Beautyblender isn’t cheap, particularly since it’s recommended to replace them every three to six months. They need to be cleaned regularly — ideally after every use — since the sponge can harbor bacteria. Cleaning the Beautyblender does add another step to the makeup routine, but it’s an important step, and since the Beautyblender makes doing your makeup so quick and easy, you don’t ultimately lose that much time.

The Beautyblender is mainly intended for use with liquid foundation but you can use it to blend out BB cream and tinted moisturizer. It can even be used to achieve a poreless finish with powder foundation or to blend out contouring products.

Where to buy a Beautyblender

The Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

The hot-pink latex-free foam expands when wet to smoothly apply makeup for an airbrushed-looking finish.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Other products worth considering

Beautyblender Liquid Blendercleanser

Use this vegan, soy-based liquid cleanser on your Beautyblender sponge daily or soak the sponge to treat stubborn makeup stains.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid Sponge and Brush Cleanser

This cleanser bar is available in three different formulas and comes with a silicone scrubbing mat for deep cleaning.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Beautyblender Blender Defender Protective Case

This ventilated, shatterproof silicone case gives your Beautyblender a secure place to dry while protecting it from grime.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

The foam and the shape are different from the Beautyblender, but this wallet-friendly sponge applies makeup almost as easily and seamlessly. It’s a solid choice if you’re not ready to spring for the Beautyblender yet.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.