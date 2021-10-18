Best lightweight stroller

As tempting as it is, don’t use the handles of the stroller to hang purses, backpacks or coats. The extra weight can easily tip the stroller over.

Which lightweight stroller is best?

Whether you’ve got limited storage space or travel frequently, a lightweight stroller can be the best way to move your family from one place to the next. Although they’re smaller than their full-size counterparts, lightweight strollers are often comparable with features such as adjustable handles, one-handed folding, and canopies. You’ll have to decide if you want to go feature-heavy or lean toward the ultimate in lightweight baby transportation: the umbrella stroller.

Keep an eye out for parent favorites such as one-handed folding and cup holders for you and your baby to help you breeze through your next outing. Our top pick, the Pockit lightweight stroller, is one of the most compact strollers on the market.

What to know before you buy a lightweight stroller

There are two basic types of lightweight strollers: standard and umbrella. All the top strollers on our list are standard lightweight strollers simply because standard models have better durability, stability, onboard storage, handles and more reclining options.

Umbrella strollers are the least expensive stroller option on the market, but they’re not meant for rough terrain, infants who can’t sit independently or everyday use. However, if you need an extra stroller for guests, emergencies or Grandma’s house, they’re handy to have around and don’t take up much storage space.

What to look for in a quality lightweight stroller

Onboard storage

Kids come with a lot of gear. And, one way manufacturers cut down on weight is in storage options. However, you can still find lightweight models with a storage basket, cup holders and pockets inside or on the back of the stroller.

Safety locks

Safety always comes first, and a few features to look for include:

Five-point harness (both three- and five-point meet safety standards, but five points are always safer).

Wheel and frame safety locks are there to keep the stroller in place and prevent collapsing while in use.

Fold locks that hold the stroller in place once folded.

Ease of folding

It’s not easy to fold a stroller while holding a baby, diaper bag, coat, snacks and whatever else your child decided he needed. Easy folding or even better, one-handed folding, can be a lifesaver when you’re a busy, overloaded parent. Look for folding buttons on the handlebars or read through the folding instructions before buying to get an idea of what you’re getting yourself into.

How much you can expect to spend on a lightweight stroller

For less than $50, you can get a decent umbrella stroller. As you head into the $50-$100 range, you get more stability along with a storage basket and even a cup holder or two. Once the price reaches over $100, you’re looking at one-handed folding, adjustable handles and removable padding with extra recline options.

Lightweight stroller FAQ

Can you add on storage after you buy a stroller?

A. Some manufacturers make extra storage options like cup holders or trays. However, we don’t recommend buying them unless they are made by the stroller’s manufacturer and are approved for your stroller model.

Do lightweight strollers come with adjustable handles?

A. There are several lightweight models with adjustable handles. However, this is a premium feature, so you’ll probably pay a little more to get it.

What’s the best lightweight stroller to buy?

Top lightweight stroller

Pockit Lightweight Stroller by gb

What you need to know: Once folded, this stroller is one of the most compact on the market, making it ideal for flying, the trunk of a car or storing at Grandma’s house.

What you’ll love: At less than 10 pounds, it’s an incredibly lightweight stroller that can fit in the overhead compartment of an airplane. Despite its barebones design, it’s still got a canopy, onboard storage, and reclining backrest.

What you should consider: Folding down may not take long, but putting it back together can be a chore.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lightweight stroller for the money

3Dlite Convenience Stroller by Summer Infant

What you need to know: The 3Dlite can rival the features of much more expensive models. Plus, it’s got comfort for kids and storage that parents need.

What you’ll love: The four seating positions are hard to beat on a stroller of this size and price. Add to that a good sized storage basket and you’ve got a winner that’s easy on the pocket book.

What you should consider: While the canopy is nice, it’s not always big enough to be effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Stroller

What you need to know: The Kolcraft brings one-handed steering to the table, and it’s hard to beat the ability to make your way through a crowd while holding a latte.

What you’ll love: Once folded, this stroller stands on its own, which is great for storage and when you’re in a parking lot trying to get everyone in the car. A trifold canopy and impressive storage round out the list of features that make the Cloud a standout.

What you should consider: It has a pretty limited range of seating positions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stacey L. Nash writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.