Best high-end baby stroller

Make sure you choose a stroller that adjusts, so your baby can sit up or lie flat.

Which high-end baby strollers are best?

Whether you call it a stroller, jogger, a pram or something else, getting you and your baby out and about is good for both of you. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll in the park or getting ready for a 5K, you need a stroller that is sturdy, comfortable for the child and easy for you to maneuver.

High-end baby strollers have the best designs and are made of the finest materials with the best craftsmanship. If you are looking for the Rolls Royce of high-end baby strollers, take a look at the Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller.

What to know before you buy a high-end baby stroller

There are seven types of strollers, each designed to do slightly different things.

High-end strollers

High-end full-size strollers have lots of standard features that lower-priced ones don’t. Look for strollers that have adjustments for seat backs, handles and canopies. Snack trays, cup holders and storage pockets make a big difference in your comfort and your baby’s, too.

Full-size strollers

Most full-size strollers have padded seats that recline to several positions. Look for high-end baby strollers that fold the seat down completely flat, very important for young babies. Full-size strollers can be heavy and bulky.

Jogging strollers

Jogging strollers are three-wheelers built to handle rough surfaces and conditions. They have a suspension system and larger tires for a smoother, easier ride. Jogging strollers are heavier, bulkier, harder to maneuver, hard to fold and take up a lot of storage space.

All-terrain strollers

If yours is an active outdoor family that likes to camp, hike, go to the beach or explore the woods, you might like an all-terrain stroller. These will be sturdily built and have large wheels and lots of storage. They will also be heavy, bulky and hard to maneuver.

Umbrella strollers

Umbrella strollers are called that because when they are folded down, their compact size and shape resembles a folded umbrella. Umbrella strollers are little more than a fabric seat attached to a lightweight frame. As the smallest of the stroller types, they will have little or no storage.

Travel strollers

Also called travel-system strollers, this type combines a stroller with an infant car seat that fits inside the stroller frame. The advantage is that you get two products in one.

Lightweight strollers

Lightweight strollers slim down by having smaller and lighter frames and fewer features. You will not find many high-end products in this category.

What to look for in a quality high-end baby stroller

Wheels

Three wheels or four is a matter of personal choice.

Four-wheel strollers

Four-wheel strollers are designed to fold quickly and easily.

Four-wheel strollers have a smaller footprint.

With wheels at all four corners, four-wheel strollers are more stable than three-wheel strollers.

Four-wheel strollers are less maneuverable.

Four-wheel strollers are useful on only smooth, regular surfaces.

Four-wheel strollers are best for city use.

Three-wheel strollers

Three-wheel strollers with a 360-degree swivel mechanism on the front wheel are highly maneuverable and can be locked for greater stability while running and jogging.

Three-wheels are easier to push, especially with one hand.

Three-wheels are better suited for rough terrain and bumpy pavement.

The best tires for three-wheel strollers are air-filled rubber, which will require regular maintenance, but foam-filled tires will never go flat.

Three-wheel strollers are best for people with active lives who spend a lot of time off the beaten path.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end baby stroller

Umbrella strollers start at around $20 but high-end ones will cost from $50 to $100. Expect to spend $200 to $300 for a high-end travel stroller and more than $500 for a high-end jogging stroller.

High-end baby stroller FAQ

Are jogging strollers suitable for daily use?

A. Jogging strollers are meant to go mostly in a straight line and so are less maneuverable than daily strollers. If you choose a jogging stroller to do double duty, make sure you select one that lets you unlock the front wheel so it will swivel.

What can I hang from the handle on my jogger stroller?

A. Only lightweight things are safe to hang on your jogger stroller’s handle because heavier weights will tip your stroller backward.

What are the best high-end baby strollers to buy?

Top high-end baby stroller

Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller

What you need to know: This is the Rolls-Royce of everyday baby strollers.

What you’ll love: The design, materials and build quality of this high-end baby stroller are head and shoulders above the rest. It opens up and folds down easily and has every possible safety feature.

What you should consider: This stroller is made to be used on level surfaces and is not weatherproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top high-end baby stroller for the money

Britax B-Agile Lightweight Stroller

What you need to know: This lightweight aluminum framed high-end baby stroller has all-wheel suspension for a smooth ride.

What you’ll love: This high-end baby stroller has a built-in infant car seat that detaches from the stroller. The extra large canopy is ventilated and has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor of 50+, providing excellent protection against the sun’s harmful rays. This high-end baby stroller has a one-hand QuickFold system and the parking brake sets with a tap of the toe.

What you should consider: This stroller is a handful getting in and out of small cars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gb Pockit+ All-Terrain Ultra Compact Lightweight Travel Stroller

What you need to know: This ultra-compact, lightweight stroller is built to fit in overhead compartments on planes and trains so you don’t have to check it while traveling.

What you’ll love: Frequent fliers love how this 9.5-pound baby stroller folds down in two simple steps so it can be carried by the built-in handle. This high-end baby stroller has a UPF 50+ Sun Canopy and a seat back that reclines into a baby lounger. The front swivel wheels lock in the forward position for increased stability on rough and uneven terrain.

What you should consider: This baby stroller is made for children weighing less than 55 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

