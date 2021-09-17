Best double stroller

If you want to fit an infant car seat in a double stroller, you may need an adapter — although some models are already set up to house car seats of the same brand.

Which double stroller is best?

Getting just one child from point A to point B in a stroller is tough enough, but when you have two babies or toddlers to handle, you’re going to need a double stroller. Double strollers can be excellent, but they also can be clunky and hard to maneuver, so it’s important to choose wisely.

A top pick is the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller, which is a great choice for active parents with twins or two young children.

What to know before you buy a double stroller

Seat configuration

Double strollers have one of two main seat configurations: side-by-side, where both seats are positioned next to one another and inline, where one seat is behind the other. Side-by-side double strollers allow both children to see out equally well, but the increased width can make them difficult to maneuver. Inline double strollers are no wider than average strollers, so you can take them anywhere a regular stroller would fit. The downside is that the child in the back usually gets a poor view.

Number of wheels

While you can find exceptions, the majority of double strollers have either four wheels or three wheels. Four-wheeled models give you the most stability for general use but can be hard to maneuver. Three-wheeled models are great for jogging (if the front wheel locks in place) and for turning tight corners.

Wheel size

The larger the wheels of your double stroller, the smoother it will feel over uneven surfaces. Large-wheeled strollers are your best bet if you want to go “off-road” across grass or down unpaved trails.

What to look for in a quality double stroller

Safety harness

A secure safety harness is vital to keep your child in their seat. Five-point harnesses are generally the most secure, but three-point harnesses suffice for general use unless your baby or toddler is a known escape artist.

Adjustable seating

You should be able to quickly and easily adjust the seating on your double stroller; you want it to be simple to recline the seat without disturbing your baby if they fall asleep.

Canopy

Double strollers should have one canopy for each seat so you can adjust them independently of one another. Most canopies offer UV protection to keep your children from getting sunburned. They can also keep off light rain, although they don’t tend to be fully waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a double stroller

Double strollers can cost between $50 and $800. With some high-end brands, you pay extra for the name. The quality of an $800 stroller may be similar to a model that costs a couple hundred dollars less.

Double stroller FAQ

What is stadium seating?

A. Inline double strollers sometimes feature stadium seating. This is where the rear seat is positioned higher than the front seat so the child positioned behind can still see where they’re going.

Do double strollers fold?

A. Yes, double strollers fold so you can fit them in your car when you aren’t walking all the way from home to your destination. However, not all strollers fold as easily as others and some are still quite large when folded. Pay close attention to the folding mechanism and folded size before buying — the latter, especially if you have a small car.

What’s the best double stroller to buy?

Top double stroller

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller

What you need to know: You don’t have to give up your exercise routine just because you’re parenting two young kids thanks to this top-notch double jogging stroller.

What you’ll love: The three large air-filled wheels give an easy ride on any kind of surface. Canopies offer UV protection. The adjustable handlebar makes it comfortable to push and it offers a lot of storage space.

What you should consider: It is quite pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top double stroller for the money

Graco’s DuoGlider Double Stroller

What you need to know: This is a reasonably priced double stroller from a top name in affordable baby products.

What you’ll love: You won’t struggle to get through doors with the narrow design. Both seats recline. It fits two infant car seats and has a range of configuration options.

What you should consider: Some parents don’t like the inline design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Jogger’s City Mini GT Double Stroller

What you need to know: Your little ones will ride in comfort in this premium double stroller. The seats are spacious and there’s plenty of storage to make parents’ lives easier.

What you’ll love: Although wide, this stroller is easy to maneuver. It has an adjustable handlebar and hand-operated brake. It folds down quickly and easily to a compact size.

What you should consider: Despite the name, the four-wheeled design isn’t ideal for jogging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.