Best bassinet stroller

Graduate newborn babies from the bassinet to the stroller seat no sooner than 6 months old, when they’ll have sufficient muscle strength for head support.

Which bassinet strollers are best?

One of the biggest and most important purchases you’ll make when your new baby comes along is a stroller. A bassinet stroller — one that comes with a bassinet that clips into the stroller so your infant can sleep on the move, and an upright seat for when they can sit — is a sturdy, versatile and long-term option. Some even have a car seat attachment, maximizing the use of your stroller into the toddler years.

With all the options available, finding the perfect bassinet stroller for you and your baby’s needs doesn’t have to be an uphill struggle. If you’re looking for a high-quality bassinet stroller, the Graco Modes Pramette Stroller is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a bassinet stroller

Multifunctionality

If this is your primary baby carrier and you’ll be using it for bringing your baby while buying groceries, power-walking through the park or hopping in and out of the car and you want to provide a comfy, sturdy bed for your little one on the go, a robust, multifunctional stroller could be for you. If you have a newborn and an easily-tired toddler, strollers with two seat options are available. If you don’t have a car, a “travel system” stroller that accepts a car seat may be an unnecessary expense.

Weight

If the weight of your bassinet stroller is important to you — making it easier to transport and maneuver up and down stairs, for example — look for models labeled “lightweight,” weighing around 18 pounds (including the frame). However, it stands to reason they’ll lack the superior padding, protective canopies and storage baskets of heavier models. The other weighty consideration is the pound limit for your baby, stipulated on the tags. A heavier bassinet stroller will likely be more robust and last as your baby grows.

Ease of use

A cumbersome stroller creates anxiety and fatigue for everyone. Determine whether the stroller collapses away easily or if it takes two people to unclip and fold. One-hand folding models are a big plus since a partner isn’t always on hand to help. Note it features storage bins so you don’t have to struggle with heavy bags, and the wheels move smoothly and quietly.

What to look for in a quality bassinet stroller

One-hand folding

A smooth, one-hand folding system that conveniently collapses the stroller into a compact package in seconds is a sign of quality, and it’s worth every penny in many a scenario.

Simple mode-switch

Consider if you need your stroller to switch to a stroller seat, bassinet or travel system easily and without tools. Newborns love sleeping in the bassinet, but once they’re exercising their neck muscles, the ease with which you can make the switch to a stroller seat a couple of times a day is indicative of a product’s technical investment.

Useful accessories

Look for upgrades like a cellphone holder, lidded storage baskets, removable snack trays, a zip-off mattress and seat covers you can throw in the laundry. However, bassinet stands you can clip the bassinet onto while your baby is sleeping (rather than placing it on the floor) are usually an extra cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a bassinet stroller

For a lightweight travel-friendly bassinet stroller, expect to pay $200. With additional upgrades such as a sturdier frame, weatherproof fabrics, durable rubber swivel wheels, adjustable handlebars and canopies, the price moves up to $1,000. Premium fabrics and design can hike the cost up to $2,000.

Bassinet stroller FAQ

At what age can a baby be placed in a bassinet stroller?

A. A bassinet stroller (basically a bassinet on wheels) is specifically designed for a newborn with no head support but can be transformed into an upright stroller as your infant grows. Some bassinet strollers come with a car seat, too, which is required if you’re driving with a baby in the car.

Can I use the bassinet stroller in the car?

A. No. By law, a baby must be placed in a certified car seat with a car seat base when you’re driving.

What are the best bassinet strollers to buy?

Top bassinet stroller

Graco Modes Pramette Stroller

What you need to know: This great value, all-around superb stroller is light to handle for you, comfortable for your baby and convenient for you both thanks to the easy-to-transform capability from bassinet to toddler stroller.

What you’ll love: The ease and convenience of the one-hand fold collapses the stroller in seconds. In addition, the bassinet mode can become a reversible seat, allowing your little one to watch the world, or watch you. Special bonuses include a cellphone holder (many expensive models don’t even offer this feature), a wipeable tray and good storage.

What you should consider: The stroller must be in reverse-facing position for it to collapse, which can be inconvenient. The car seat is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top bassinet stroller for the money

Cynebaby Convertible Bassinet Stroller

What you need to know: This gold-standard bassinet stroller proves you can have it all: good looks and superb function.

What you’ll love: This newborn carriage has been designed with safety in mind, passing the American ASTM F833 safety standard test. Parents of different heights will appreciate the adjustable handlebar. The luxe brushed gold (and anti-rust) frame is supported by large, durable, bike-like wheels that ride easily on all roads. Resilient eco-friendly fabrics are not easily torn or punctured. The sleeping bassinet can be adjusted into a seat position from 6 months, so your baby can sit upright or in semi-recline. This is a good city stroller.

What you should consider: Its robust frame is more cumbersome than many, making it difficult to carry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UPPAbaby VISTA V2 Stroller, Mesa Travel System

What you need to know: Yes, it comes with a $1,000+ price tag, but it also comes with a bassinet, stroller seat and car seat, so it has everything you need to ensure the comfort and safety of your baby while you’re on the go.

What you’ll love: Spring-action all-wheel suspension and slightly softer tires make for a smoother ride when you’re pushing even multiple infants over bumpy surfaces. An extended canopy provides greater shade from the sun and rain, and the extra-large under-stroller storage holds all your stuff. It has the option to transform it into a double or even triple stroller.

What you should consider: Some users report folding and unfolding can require practice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

