Best sippy cup

Which sippy cup is best?

Sippy cups are designed to keep spills to a minimum while your child masters independent drinking techniques. The cups’ ergonomic designs let little hands hold and tilt them with ease. Tots aren’t the only ones who like sippy cups, either — parents love how easy they are to clean compared to regular bottles.

Our top choice, the Nuk Large Learner Cup, has removable handles and a comfortable soft spout.

What to know before you buy a sippy cup

Types

Soft-spout sippy cup: Soft-spout sippy cups are recommended for younger babies. Their texture and design mimics a nipple, so babies respond well to the familiar suckling apparatus. These styles are also gentle and pliable against gums.

Hard-spout sippy cup: Once your little one outgrows soft spouts around nine months or so, they’re ready for hard-spout sippy cups. These are constructed with bite-resistant plastic and hold up through early stages of teething.

Cup-like sippy cup: These sippy cups feature a flat rim with a pronounced lip on one side. As far as sippy cups go, these most closely resemble regular cups. They’re intended for use by babies ages 1 year and older, as drinking requires a bit of technique.

Straw sippy cup: Straw sippy cups have soft, flexible straws that withstand some gnawing. They’re a popular choice for dental health, as they limit the contact between sugary beverages and teeth. Many styles come with more than one straw, and they’re available for purchase separately.

360-degree spoutless sippy cups: The most advanced sippy cups are 360-degree styles. In these, the cup opens when pressure is applied to the lip and reseals once pressure is removed. As expected, they’re most often used by tots ages 2 and older.

What to look for in a quality sippy cup

Materials

Most plastic sippy cups are now made with food-grade, BPA-free plastic. They’re usually easy to clean and hold up well against the rough and tumble of daily use.

Glass sippy cups are popular since they’re chemical-free and scratch-resistant. While safe and eco-friendly, keep in mind they’re susceptible to breaking or shattering.

Stainless steel sippy cups are as durable as you can get, as they’re resistant to denting and rusting. They’re lightweight and chemical-free, and cleaning is a breeze.

Sizes

Sippy cups help your child adopt independent drinking habits, so it’s no surprise they’re on the smaller side. Those geared toward younger babies hold approximately 5 to 8 ounces, where sippy cups for toddlers can hold closer to 12 ounces.

How much you can expect to spend on a sippy cup

Plastic sippy cups cost $3 to $10 each. If you prefer glass ones, expect to spend anywhere between $12 and $30. Stainless steel sippy cups start at $14 and can go up to $35.

Sippy cup FAQ

What do you do if the baby is having a tough time warming up to their new sippy cup?

A. It takes some children a little while to accept a new sippy cup. If you feel it’s a bit too challenging or stressful for them, introduce another style. They may prefer it, or it could encourage them to break through and use the first one.

How many sippy cups should you have for your baby?

A. It’s a good idea to wash sippy cups daily, so you might want to invest in two or three. This means you always have a spare one on hand.

What’s the best sippy cup to buy?

Top sippy cup

Nuk’s Large Learner Cup

What you need to know: This cup is a helpful tool for babies graduating from bottle feeding.

What you’ll love: The contoured, ergonomic design for little hands has removable handles and is leak-proof.

What you’ll want to consider: Some kids chew on the spout. The flow can be a bit slow for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sippy cup for money

Gerber Graduates Fun Grips Hard Spout Sippy Cups

What you need to know: This budget-friendly two-pack has a durable design and fun colors.

What you’ll love: It is easy to hold, spill-proof, easy to clean and the spout is resistant to biting.

What you’ll want to consider: The bottoms can be difficult to fit in smaller cup holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Munchkin Latch Transition Cup

What you need to know: This sippy cup is deal for babies with colic. It has an easy-to-hold design.

What you’ll love: It combats gas. The overall sturdy and durable design holds up to frequent washing.

What you’ll want to consider: It must be tilted at the right angle for a consistent flow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

