Best sippy cup with straw

Which sippy cup with a straw is best?

If you think your child might be prepared to begin drinking from a cup, it’s time to get a sippy cup with a straw. Sippy cups with straws can help your little one transition from a breast or bottle to a cup and save you frustration by reducing the mess as your toddler gains confidence and coordination. The Re-Play Four-Pack Straw Cups With Reversible Straws are first-class sippy cups with straws for your little one.

What to know before you buy a sippy cup with a straw

Styles

There are several different types of sippy-cup styles, including straw sippy cups, 360-degree spoutless sippy cups, hard-spout sippy cups, flat-rim or cup-like sippy cups and soft-spout sippy cups.

Show your child how to use the sippy cup

If your baby or toddler is struggling to learn how to use the sippy cup with a straw, get a similar water bottle and use it yourself to show them how it’s done. You can buy an additional sippy cup for yourself and drink out of it around your child to show them how to use it.

Cleaning

Make sure you have a working straw brush to clean the inside of the sippy cup straw.

What to look for in a quality sippy cup with a straw

Size

Smaller sippy cups with straws work best for children under the age of 1. Toddlers between the ages of 1 and 2 need a sippy cup with a straw that holds 8 to 12 ounces.

Shape

Most beginner sippy cups with straws are fairly short and squat with wider bases that won’t easily topple over.

Material

Sippy cups with straws come in a few different materials, including stainless steel, glass and plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on a sippy cup with a straw

Sippy cups with straws range in price from about $3-$30 per cup, depending on the material and the quality of the sippy cup. For example, plastic sippy cups with straws range in price from about $3-$10 per cup, while glass sippy cups with straws cost about $10-$30 per cup. Stainless-steel sippy cups with straws vary in price from about $15-$30 per cup.

Sippy cup with a straw FAQ

At which age should you introduce a sippy cup with a straw?

A. Your child’s age alone is not the best indicator of readiness for a sippy cup with a straw, but 6 months is typically considered the best age to begin giving your child a sippy cup with a straw.

Regardless of the age of your child, they need to be able to sit up comfortably without help before they start using a sippy cup with a straw. They should also have the coordination skills and grasp needed to pick up the sippy cup and bring it to their mouth.

How regularly should you replace your little one’s sippy cup with a straw?

A. If a sippy cup with a straw shows any visible signs of damage, throw it away. Scrapes and scratches can be a breeding ground for bacteria, which can make your child sick. If your baby or toddler uses a plastic sippy cup with a straw on a daily basis, they will likely cause plenty of damage within a couple months, at which point, it’s time to replace the sippy cup.

That said, if your child uses a stainless steel sippy cup or a scratch-resistant glass sippy cup with a straw, then you might not need to replace the whole sippy cup, but you still should inspect the straw and replace it as necessary.

At which age should your toddler stop using a sippy cup with a straw?

A. Most kids are prepared to stop using a sippy cup when they are 2 or 3 years of age. They should start using a regular cup after they stop using a sippy cup, but they can continue to use a sippy cup with a flat rim or a straw at this point without experiencing any developmental delays.

What’s the best sippy cup with a straw to buy?

Top sippy cup with a straw

Re-Play Four-Pack Straw Cups With Reversible Straws

What you need to know: This four-pack of sippy cups with straws from Re-Play are nearly indestructible and composed of eco-friendly, recycled milk jugs.

What you’ll love: These durable and stackable Re-Play sippy cups with straws use hard-textured, thick plastic to accommodate repeated use. They are dishwasher safe and microwave safe.

What you should consider: The lids do not easily screw on these sippy cups with straws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sippy cup with a straw for the money

Munchkin Any Angle Click Lock Weighted Straw Trainer Cup

What you need to know: This sippy cup with a straw from Munchkin comes with simple-to-hold handles that enable your child to hold the cup at virtually any angle.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive sippy cup features a flip-top lid that covers the straw, as well as has a 7-ounce capacity for juice, milk or water and a straw brush for simple cleaning.

What you should consider: This sippy cup with a straw is difficult to wash and dry properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boon Swig Toddler Silicone Straw Cup

What you need to know: These sippy cups with straws from Boon are double-walled insulated cups with a convenient design

What you’ll love: These sippy cups are perfect for toddlers and young kids, ages 6 months and older, with a convenient spill-proof design. The cups are very simple to clean.

What you should consider: The sippy cup occasionally leaks, according to some reports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

