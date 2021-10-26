Best baby bottle warmer 2021

A quality bottle warmer should fit bottles of all shapes and sizes, but it’s best to double-check it will fit the ones you use before buying, especially if you use non-standard bottles.

Which baby bottle warmers are best?

Whether you’re feeding formula or pumped breast milk, feeding time can be more complicated than you’d like if your baby will only accept warm bottles. Baby bottle warmers quickly warm milk in bottles to the perfect temperature, which keeps babies happy and means caregivers don’t need to worry about over-heating the milk.

Looking after a baby is hard work, so any gadget that can make your life easier is worth an investment. Luckily, there are plenty of baby bottle warmers to choose from, so you’ll be able to find one that best suits your needs.

What are baby bottle warmers?

Baby bottle warmers are simple devices used to heat bottles, though many can also heat baby food containers. Most hold just one bottle at a time, but you can find some that simultaneously warm two bottles, which is excellent if you have twins or if you want to warm a bottle and some baby food at the same time.

Best baby bottle warmers in 2021

Dr. Brown’s Deluxe Baby Bottle Warmer

This bottle warmer uses electric steam to gently heat baby bottles and food jars. It fits Dr. Brown’s bottles and most other brands. It features a one-touch start button and an LCD display that counts down the time until your baby’s bottle is thoroughly heated. A tone will sound when it’s done to let you know. The cycle memory remembers your preferred heating time.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer

Capable of heating 5 ounces of milk in just 3 minutes, this speedy bottle warmer is perfect for those times when your baby isn’t going to wait quietly for their milk. It’s easy to adjust to your desired temperature, even when you only have one hand free. Then simply press the “on” button, and it will get started.

Sold by Amazon

Grownsy Baby Bottle Warmer

With space for two bottles, this is the perfect choice for parents of multiples or anyone who needs to warm bottles and baby food simultaneously. You can choose from a range of settings, including a fast heating option and a setting for warming food. It works with glass, plastic and silicone bottles and accommodates bottles of most shapes and sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Chicco Digital Bottle & Baby Food Jar Warmer

From a big name in baby products, this is a bottle warmer you know you can trust. It’s easy to switch between temperature and bottle size settings so that it will heat your baby’s milk to just the right temperature. You can also use the delay timer function to set it to warm your baby’s bottle later. The handy insert makes it easier to warm jars of baby food and small bottles.

Sold by Amazon

Munchkin High Speed Bottle Warmer

This simple bottle warmer has just an on/off switch to operate it, which is ideal for any parents or caregivers who aren’t particularly tech-savvy. With bottles ready in just 90 seconds, your baby won’t need to wait too long for their meal. It also comes with an adapter ring to more easily warm jars of baby food. While it has a few quirks, it’s a good choice overall.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Brezza Instant Warmer

It might not be a bottle warmer in the conventional sense, but it allows parents to quickly and easily make bottles of the perfect temperature for their baby. Rather than heating bottles up, it instantly dispenses water at either room temperature, body temperature or slightly warmer than body temperature. This means it’s ideal for formula but isn’t suitable for warming pumped breast milk or jars of baby food.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Bottle & Food Warmer

This bottle warmer gently heats bottles and jars of food in 3 to 4 minutes. It features three temperature settings that are simple to adjust. You can choose from two variations of this bottle warmer, with one that’s a standard warmer for bottles and jars and one that has a small pocket for warming baby food pouches.

Sold by Amazon

The First Years 2-in-1 Simple Serve Bottle Warmer

This is a multi-use warmer that can heat formula, breast milk and jars of baby food and be capable of sanitizing several pacifiers at once. It’s affordable and simple to use, though you need to measure out the water used to warm the bottle every time.

Sold by Amazon

Kinto Tech Baby Bottle Warmer

With simple controls, this bottle warmer is easy to use with one hand, which is great when you have a baby in one arm and attempt to sort out their bottle with the free arm. The large, clear LCD display counts down the seconds and minutes until the bottle is ready. It beeps when the bottle is ready and shuts off automatically to prevent overheating.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Brown’s MilkSpa Breast Milk and Bottle Warmer

This bottle warmer has a range of settings to choose from for perfect results, no matter whether you’re warming frozen breast milk, formula from the fridge or even pouches of room temperature baby food. Because it heats gently using a water bath, it preserves the delicate balance of nutrients in breast milk and formula.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

BabyX Fast Bottle Warmer

Thanks to the choice of three settings, you can use this warmer to heat milk, heat baby food and sterilize pacifiers and other small items. It’s effortless to switch between these settings, which is great for parents while they’re trying to warm a bottle and soothe a crying baby. It comes with tongs to use in sterilization mode.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.