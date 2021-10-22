Cheap baby cribs vs. luxury baby cribs

If you’re trying to save money on baby gear, it’s best to buy a cheap new crib rather than a second-hand crib as you can’t be sure used items meet modern safety standards.

Are cheap or luxury baby cribs best?

For such tiny humans, babies sure need a mountain of gear, so it makes sense to save money where you can when preparing for a new arrival. As such, you might be wondering whether to buy a cheap baby crib or a luxury baby crib — are cribs somewhere you can save money or should you go all out?

Cheap baby cribs generally have simple designs and are made from affordable materials, like composite wood. Luxury baby cribs are usually made from solid wood or metal and have sleek designs or added storage.

Cheap baby cribs

With affordable price tags, cheap baby cribs are the obvious choice for parents on a budget, though even non-budget-conscious people opt for them so they can spend more elsewhere. Most cheap baby cribs are full size, though mini cribs are a great option for smaller spaces — not to mention they’re easy on your bank balance.

Everybody’s idea of “cheap” differs depending on their income and frame of reference, but for this article, cheap cribs are defined as those costing less than $200. The most affordable options start at around $100.

Cheap baby crib pros

The obvious advantage of a cheap crib is the low price tag. A cheap crib provides just as good a place for your baby to sleep as an expensive crib but saves you money, so you have more to spend on all those other baby essentials.

All baby cribs sold in the U.S. must meet U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and ASTM International standards (and most other countries have their own versions of these safety regulations), so cheap cribs are just as safe for babies as luxury cribs.

Even cheap cribs are often convertible, meaning you can transform them into toddler beds, daybeds or full-size twin beds as your child grows.

Cheap baby crib cons

Although they’re perfectly safe, some cheap cribs can feel flimsy and aren’t durable enough to pass down to any subsequent children you may have.

Cheap baby cribs have relatively simple designs, so if you’re looking for an ultra-stylish crib, you’re unlikely to find it on a budget.

Best cheap baby cribs

Delta Children Folding Portable Mini Baby Crib

Despite its compact size, this mini crib fits babies well into toddlerhood — plus, it’s great for small spaces. With a mattress included, it offers exceptional value for the money.

Available at Amazon and Wayfair

DaVinci Union 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Not only is this affordable crib made from solid New Zealand pine, it’s also Greenguard Gold certified for low chemical emissions. It’s convertible into a toddler bed, a daybed and even a full-size bed.

Available at Amazon

Dream On Me Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible Crib

This five-in-one model starts out as a crib but can also be transformed into a toddler bed with or without a guardrail, a daybed and a full-size bed, so it could see your baby all the way through their childhood.

Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Luxury baby cribs

Luxury cribs are on the more expensive end of the crib price spectrum. Compared to cheap cribs, they’re generally made from higher-quality materials and feel more sturdy. Some have a focus on design, which is ideal if you have a bedroom aesthetic that you’d like your baby’s crib to go with.

Most luxury cribs cost around $300-$1,000, but some designer options can cost upwards of $2,000.

Luxury baby crib pros

While there are no guarantees in life, luxury baby cribs are worth buying if you’re planning a large family and intend to use it for a couple more babies down the line.

Luxury baby cribs are more likely to feature built-in changing facilities and storage, which some parents find useful enough to warrant spending extra money on.

On the whole, luxury cribs are available in more on-trend and contemporary styles, so if design is important to you, it’s worth spending extra on a high-end option.

Luxury cribs are often made from higher quality materials than cheap cribs — such as solid wood rather than engineered wood — and feel more solid.

Luxury baby crib cons

Luxury cribs cost significantly more than cheap cribs for something that doesn’t function any differently and isn’t safer for your baby.

All cribs, regardless of price, can become worn over time and end up covered in bite marks and pencil scribbles from your child, so you may not want to spend too much on something that could ultimately get ruined.

Best luxury baby cribs

Evolur Belmar Flat 5-in-1 Convertible Crib

This gorgeous crib is inspired by the ocean with shiplap detailing and looks perfect with New England style, cottage or shabby chic decor. It’s made from hardwood with fine veneer in either a white or gray finish.

Available at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

This is an eye-catching luxury crib with a simple yet stylish mid-century modern design. As your baby grows, you can convert it into a daybed or a toddler bed.

Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Storkcraft Portofino 4-in-1 Fixed Side Convertible Crib and Changer

Extremely solid and with a traditional design, this crib is both stylish and practical. The built-in storage drawers and changing table are extremely convenient for late-night changes.

Available at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Should you get a cheap baby crib or a luxury baby crib?

When deciding between cheap and luxury cribs, it’s worth considering that cribs sold in the U.S. must meet stringent safety regulations, such as CPSC and ASTM standards. This means cheap cribs are no less safe than luxury baby cribs. So, for most parents, it makes sense to buy cheap or moderately priced cribs. That said, luxury cribs look great and feel extremely solid, so if you want a picture-perfect nursery or you’re hoping that a couple more babies will make this crib their bed, it can be worth splurging on a higher-end option.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.