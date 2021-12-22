Best white changing table

For a changing table that continues to be usable even after your child is potty trained, opt for a model that has removable guard rails, such that it can be used as a regular shelf or dresser once your little one is out of diapers.

Which white changing tables are best?

A changing table is specifically engineered to be just the right height for changing a diaper, be comfortable for your little one and provide more space for you to store everything you need for the changing process. But with so many changing tables on the market, finding the right one for you can be difficult.

The Delta Children Eclipse Changing Table is a perfect solution for changing diapers without feeling uncomfortable. Changing your baby’s diaper at chest height prevents bending over, and you will also be happy with the ample storage it provides.

What to know before you buy a white changing table

Why buy a white changing table?

Baby changing tables assist in the survival of your back and your sanity as you change diaper after diaper. If you are not convinced, here is a list of reasons you might want a white changing table:

Changing tables help you avoid knee and back pain from kneeling or bending over to change diapers.

Most baby changing tables typically have built-in storage, so you have a designated spot for all the little things you need to get from a dirty diaper to a clean diaper with minimal interruption.

Many tables also have straps, guard rails or other safety features to keep your little one in place, so your hands are free to do the dirty work.

White changing tables are a go-to choice because they are attractive, go with any nursery theme and can be cleaned with bleach if any bodily fluids or other stains were to get on them.

Having a designated spot where diaper changing happens at home can help your child understand and get used to what is happening as they become more familiar with it.

Types of white changing tables

There are a few main types of changing tables with different strengths and weaknesses. Looking at all the options can help you decide which one is right for you.

Open-shelf

A changing table with an open-shelf design will have two or three open shelves below the main platform where you can store everything for changing your baby’s diaper.

Open shelf tables tend to be more affordable than dresser-style models, easier to assemble (if assembly is required) and easier to see where everything is when you need it. On the other hand, the mess will be more visible if you don’t keep things tidy, and your little one could attempt to climb up the open shelves if left unsupervised.

Dresser-style

A dresser-style changing table is similar to an open-shelf design, but it will typically have drawers rather than shelves. Some dresser-style tables may have a combination of drawers and shelves or even a cubby or two.

Dresser-style tables are typically more aesthetically attractive than other styles, as they look very similar to a normal piece of furniture and do a good job of hiding away any messiness. The usually-spacious drawers may allow you to store blankets or baby clothes in addition to diapers and baby wipes. Some models that feature removable guardrails can be used as a normal dresser once the child grows out of diaper age. Unfortunately, these models are usually the most expensive, and some users find that their supplies get lost in the drawers over time.

Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted changing tables are similar to what you might see in a public restroom. They fold down when you need them and fold up against the wall the rest of the time.

If you don’t have a lot of floor space, a wall-mounted table can be the perfect solution. They may also have hooks to hold your diaper bag and built-in wipe dispensers. However, you don’t get any extra storage with a mounted table, and they aren’t typically the most attractive models.

What to look for in a quality white changing table

Height

Changing tables don’t have a standard height across the board, so you can see as much as 5 or 6 inches of height difference from one model to another. If you are particularly tall, opt for a table that is on the taller side. If you’re shorter, get a shorter one. But, if multiple people will be changing diapers at different heights, try to find a table in the middle of the height range.

Storage space

When it comes to diaper changing stations, storage quality may matter just as much as the quantity. As discussed above, some models offer open shelving, while others offer drawers or cubbies. There are other storage options too, as some models may have a built-in hamper for dirty laundry or a spot for a diaper-specific trash can. Some customers prefer a lot of storage over more precisely organized storage. As you consider different storage configurations, think about what will best facilitate your lifestyle and changing habits.

Top shelf space

Of course, you need enough space on the top shelf to fit your baby while changing them, but you also need room to set down all the items you need on hand during the changing process, such as the new diaper, wipes, clean clothes, baby powder and more. When looking at the amount of space on a top shelf, consider your child’s age and how much they may grow before moving out of diapers.

How much you can expect to spend on a white changing table

Most changing tables cost between $75-$150, though there are models outside that range. For less than $100, you will find smaller and less durable tables than other products but still get the job done. Most quality open-shelf and wall-mounted varieties cost between $100- $150, and dresser styles are usually $150 or more.

White changing table FAQ

Where should I put my white changing table?

A. The best place for safety is to have your table in the corner so that two walls keep your baby from falling, but just having it against one wall is usually sufficient. Beyond that, think about practicality and having room to move around when selecting a location for your changing table.

Does my changing table have a weight limit?

A. All changing tables have a weight limit, but it varies from model to model. Thirty pounds is a pretty standard weight, but it’s always best to check product specifications.

What is the best way to keep my baby safe on the changing table?

A. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table, even if this means gathering all your supplies first and then chasing after your dirty baby. Secondly, keeping one hand on your baby at all times is the best way to ensure that they don’t roll off in the split second that you look away. If you are particularly concerned about this, opt for a changing table with added straps to keep them in place when you reach for a wipe.

What’s the best white changing table to buy?

Top white changing table

Delta Children Eclipse Changing Table

What you need to know: This all-around choice is perfect for those who want durability, quality and safety without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Easy to assemble and nice to look at, this straightforward changing table is reliable. It features a soft changing pad for added comfort, high guardrails for extra safety and large, open shelves so you can see and store everything you need within arms reach.

What you should consider: The included changing pad is thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white changing table for the money

Badger Basket Modern Baby Changing Table

What you need to know: Attractive and affordable, this table gives you the aesthetic and storage of a typical dresser model at a fraction of the cost.

What you’ll love: Fitted with six drawers in two different sizes, this table has everything you need to keep all of your supplies organized. Lightweight yet durable, it features guardrails and a security strap to keep your little one safe and a foam pad to keep them comfortable. The drawers are fully removable for easy reorganization and storage, with label holders built into the front of each so you know exactly where everything is.

What you should consider: This table is a bit shorter than other models and may not be suitable for taller parents and caregivers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ECR4kids Horizontal Commercial Changing Table

What you need to know: If you are interested in a simple and functional wall-mounted changing table, this is the best one.

What you’ll love: Well-constructed and easy to use, this fold-up changing table is simple and effective. It has a considerably smaller footprint than stand-alone models and is unusually easy to install. Plus, the easy-to-clean material makes for a sanitary diaper change again and again.

What you should consider: It may be not the prettiest model, and it doesn’t have storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

