Best toy hammock

Decorate a child’s room or take advantage of some of that extra vertical space with a toy hammock.

Which toy hammock is best?

Looking for a new way to store and display a collection of stuffed animals? Consider getting a toy hammock. Toy hammocks come in different styles and are neat ways of showing off small toys and plushies without taking up much space. Due to their design, toy hammocks let you capitalize on vertical space. If you don’t have a lot of floor space, this is a great option. For a larger toy hammock that can hold up to 35 stuffed animals, check out the MiniOwls Toy Net Hammock Organizer for Plush Toys.

What to know before you buy a toy hammock

Purpose

The purpose of a toy hammock is to hold lightweight objects such as stuffed animals, dolls and pillows. Some toy hammocks are strong enough to hold a small children’s book or two. In homes where floor space is limited, you might use a toy hammock to hold other things such as towels.

Mounting

Typically, toy hammocks have either two or three holes where you can put mounting hooks. When mounted, the two-hole toy hammock looks a bit more like a traditional hammock you might sleep in.

Toy hammocks need to have some give in the middle to hold toys and other items. For this, leave some slack when putting the hammock on the wall. That way, when it’s filled with things, it sags just a little and makes a nice net for whatever is inside.

Depending on the toy hammock, you may need either hooks or nails. Hooks are the more stable option, but they can leave holes in the walls, so they’re not the best for apartment living. Alternatively, you may be able to use stick-on hooks that don’t require drilling or hammering.

However you choose to mount it, keep in mind that you need a corner wall. This is due to the design of the toy hammock.

Colors

Toy hammocks come in many colors. There are the traditional white or off-white ones, but there are other colors such as pink, green and blue. If the room you’re installing the toy hammock already has a certain color scheme, consider choosing a hammock that complements that.

What to look for in a quality toy hammock

Material

Most toy hammocks are made from a slightly stretchy material, such as nylon or woven polyester. Many have a more elastic border that lets you stretch or adjust as needed when mounting it. The elastic border can keep the things inside the hammock from falling out. For the most part, toy hammocks are quite durable, so there’s minimal chance of them breaking.

Size

Toy hammocks come in several sizes. Typically, you’ll find small, medium and large options. Some of the bigger toy hammocks are “jumbo” or “gigantic.” These toy hammocks can be up to 72-by-52 inches. When choosing a toy hammock, consider how much it can carry. This means size, weight and the number of objects or toys.

Make sure you know how much space you have available for the toy hammock. If you have a smaller corner, you may not be able to fit a jumbo-size toy hammock. If you have a large area, the small or medium option may be too small.

Carrying capacity

Some toy hammocks can hold dozens of things, while others can only hold a few. Typically, the manufacturer lists how many stuffed animals the toy hammock can hold. This number may not be exact, but it gives you a rough idea. Some manufacturers also list the approximate amount of weight the toy hammock can hold.

Sturdiness

Chances are that children will want to interact with the stuffed animals or other toys in the toy hammock. Make sure the hammock is sturdy and mounted securely in place. That way, even if the child tugs on the edges or sides, it won’t fall.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy hammock

Toy hammocks typically cost $15-$20.

Toy hammock FAQ

Can a child sit in a toy hammock?

A. No. Toy hammocks typically hold around 10 to 20 pounds at most. They’re not safe for children to sit or lie in.

How can you clean a toy hammock?

A. Toy hammocks don’t usually become dirty very quickly, but it never hurts to clean them every now and then. On a weekly basis, use a duster to get any dust that may accumulate on it. Every few weeks or so, take it off the wall, empty it of toys and hand-wash it in a basin of soap and water. Rinse it with clean water and let it dry before hanging it back up.

What’s the best toy hammock to buy?

Top toy hammock

MiniOwls Toy Net Hammock Organizer for Plush Toys

What you need to know: This large, mesh toy hammock can hold up to 35 stuffed animals or other small toys at once, making it great for those who want to fill it up.

What you’ll love: Available in green, black, blue and gray, this toy hammock comes with a strong, elastic border that lets it stretch with ease. It comes with everything you need to mount it.

What you should consider: It may tip over if there are too many animals in it or if it’s not properly mounted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy hammock for the money

Lilly’s Love Stuffed Animal Storage Hammock

What you need to know: If you want two matching toy hammocks to hold a lot of toys, towels or other items, this set is a great option.

What you’ll love: These hammocks are large and reliable, making them great for holding quite a few things without a problem. They come with hooks and anchors to make mounting them easy.

What you should consider: The hammocks will sag when fully filled, but they’ll stay in place. There may be a small gap between the wall and the hammock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stuffed Animal Toy Hammock

What you need to know: Offered in pink, blue and cream colors, this toy hammock has tassels and is a cute way to decorate a small child’s room.

What you’ll love: The pretty colors and beaded tassels brighten up any corner.The toy hammock itself is quite stretchy and comes with everything you need to mount it.

What you should consider: Although it’s pretty sturdy, it’s too small to hold many items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

