Best organic crib mattress

If you want to keep your baby’s crib as natural and clean as possible, consider purchasing a removable waterproof and machine-washable mattress cover.

Which organic crib mattress is best?

A newborn baby gets between 14 and 17 hours of sleep a day (and some even more), so your child will be spending a lot of time in the crib. Nothing is too good for your new baby, so when you’re picking out your supplies, make sure you include a great crib mattress.

Organic crib mattresses are often your best bet. Not only are they typically of higher quality, but they are made with non-toxic materials, so you can rest assured that your baby is not being exposed to any harmful chemicals.

Our top pick is the Naturepedic Breathable Organic Cotton Crib Mattress, light, waterproof and able to be used for both infants and toddlers.

What to know before you buy an organic crib mattress

Materials

The types of natural and organic materials used to make organic mattresses can include cotton, wool, latex, memory fiber and coconut fiber. Almost all are hypoallergenic, which means they are unlikely to cause an allergic reaction or respiratory problems.

Dual-side design

Kids grow fast, and they will burn through clothes as they get bigger. Luckily, you don’t have to update their mattress as often.

Many quality organic crib mattresses are made so one side is firm and designed to give infants the support they need, while the opposite side is softer and ideal for a toddler. That means you can save money in the long run.

Some models make it easier to determine which side is which by making each side a different color. Some models may even be able to convert to the toddler bed, depending on the size and the design.

What to look for in a quality organic crib mattress

Softness

The material used to make the mattress also goes far in determining the softness of the mattress. This is where organic mattresses can have a leg up, because material such as cotton is much softer than polyester or other less breathable materials.

Spring-coil count

The number of coils used to construct the mattress has a significant impact on the softness and firmness of the mattress. Different models and brands have different spring-coil counts, but more springs means that the mattress is firmer.

Waterproof

Babies have accidents, so it makes sense that quality organic crib mattresses are made with a waterproof layer to protect them from leaks and prevent bacteria from building up inside. If you want extra protection, you can consider a waterproof cover — you never want your baby sleeping on a damp mattress.

How much you can expect to spend on an organic crib mattress

The quality of the material is the main factor in determining the cost of an organic crib mattress. Organic material is often more expensive than the average synthetic mattress, so they can run between $100, on the very low end, all the way up to $400 for the best-quality mattresses.

Organic crib mattress FAQ

Why should infants sleep on a firm mattress?

A. Infants need a firm surface to sleep on. Blankets or pillows can inadvertently inhibit their breathing and make them more susceptible to SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome. When your infant becomes a toddler, they have more strength and can crawl, so the softer mattress is ideal and provides more comfort.

When should I flip a dual-side mattress from infant to toddler?

A. This depends on the child. There is no one right age to make the switch, but on average it’s about when your baby is a year old. When in doubt, always consult your physician.

What are the best organic crib mattresses to buy?

Top organic crib mattress

Naturepedic Breathable Organic Cotton Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This premium non-toxic, organic mattress will last your baby through the toddler years. It’s waterproof, flame retardant and Global Organic Textile Standard certified, so it passes all government requirements as well as the requirements of the leading worldwide organic textile makers. GOTS certification includes ecological and social criteria, and it’s independently verified.

What you’ll love: The two-stage support has one firmer side for infants, and another medium-firm side that is ideal for toddlers, so you won’t need a replacement mattress. The three-dimensional structure is breathable and allows for greater airflow. At 14 pounds, it’s lighter than other brands, while the cotton fabric’s waterproof coating makes it much easier to clean.

What you should consider: The textured pattern on the cover isn’t very soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Top organic crib mattress for the money

Bundle of Dreams Classic Breathable Crib and Toddler Mattress

What you need to know: This mattress is breathable, waterproof and comes with two layers of firmness, while also less expensive than most other brands.

What you’ll love: It’s hypoallergenic, non-toxic and comes with edge support, which will help keep it from sagging. The cover is made from organic cotton and is machine washable. The bundle fiber has memory technology, so it’s both comfortable and supportive.

What you should consider: The sleep surface is 100% organic, but the fill in the mattress does contain polyester, so this model isn’t 100% natural.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Worth checking out

Eclipse Wellness 2-Stage Hybrid Pure Baby Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This mattress is non-toxic and has two-in-one construction so you don’t have to buy a toddler mattress.

What you’ll love: The mattress combines organic wool, eucalyptus and innerspring coils, and there’s a washable organic cotton cover designed to repel water while it’s in the crib.

What you should consider: This one is a little more expensive than some of the other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

