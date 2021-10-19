Best crib sheet

Some customers notice that crib sheets can have a chemical smell when removed from the package, so you always want to wash the sheets before putting them on the crib mattress.

Which crib sheets are best?

Picking out the crib and the mattress for your newborn is only half the battle. You also have to pick out sheets, and that can have just as much of an impact on your baby’s quality of sleep.

Crib sheets vary in color, design and material, but you want them to fit tight and secure around the mattress. The top pick is Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet for its breathable cotton, creating a comfortable environment for your child.

What to know before you buy crib sheets

Material

There are several types of materials available for crib sheets. You’ll want to be sure to choose one that is easy to clean, comfortable and soft on your baby’s skin.

Cotton: This is the most popular and softest fabric. It’s also the easiest to clean, but it can cost more and wrinkle easier.

Polyester: This is comfortable and easier to clean, but lesser quality polyester can pill. Many brands make cotton-poly blends in an attempt to get the best of both worlds.

Flannel: This is lightweight and warm, so it’s good for the cold months, but not ideal during the hot summers. This is also not the best material for a new baby’s skin.

Bamboo: This is quickly becoming a more popular fabric for crib sheets because it’s natural, hypoallergenic and good for the environment, but it’s not always durable.

Fit

You want the sheets in a crib to be tight and snug around the mattress so they don’t shift or bunch when your baby is sleeping. That’s why most have elastic corners and tuck securely under the mattress.

Thread count

The higher the thread count (number of threads per square inch of fabric), the softer the sheets and most crib sheets have a thread count between 200 and 400.

What to look for in quality crib sheets

Waterproof sheets

Baby’s will have accidents. It’s unavoidable. But you don’t want them to lie on wet sheets because bacteria can build up in the sheets and mattress. Most crib mattresses are already waterproof, but investing in waterproof sheets can give you an extra level of protection.

Organic sheets

Most organic sheets are 100% cotton, which means they don’t contain any synthetic materials that could harm a baby’s skin. Most are also hypoallergenic, which means they don’t use any harmful materials or chemicals in production. This can help to prevent any potential skin and respiratory issues.

Design

Quality and comfort should take priority, but many quality crib sheets come in multiple colors and designs, so it is possible to match the sheets to the style of the baby’s room.

How much you can expect to spend on crib sheets

The most inexpensive crib sheets can be found for under $10, and you can spend as much as $30, but most are in the middle from $15-$20.

Crib sheets FAQ

Why do they not include a top sheet?

A. It’s actually recommended that babies sleep without any additional sheets or blankets because they might get tangled, and it could impact their breathing.

Will crib sheets stretch or shrink after washing?

A. It is possible depending on the brand, material and quality of the sheets. It’s worth it to spend a little more on quality sheets because as soon as the sheets get warped or stretched out, it’s best to get rid of them as loose-fitting sheets can be a potential hazard for your baby.

What are the best crib sheets to buy?

Top crib sheets

Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet

What you need to know: These 100% organic, environmentally friendly cotton crib sheets are breathable, comfortable and soft on a baby’s skin. These are an excellent choice, especially for babies with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: These sheets fit a standard crib and toddler mattress and have extra fabric that overlaps on the bottom edge. They are available in over 10 colors and styles. They are machine washable and won’t lose their color or shape after multiple washes.

What you should consider: Some customers have found these sheets to fit a little too tightly on the mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crib sheets for the money

Jomolly 2-Pack Fitted Soft Jersey Cotton Sheet

What you need to know: These 100% Jersey cotton sheets are fitted with deep pockets and an elastic band around all sides to make for a secure fit. They come in a set of two, so one will be available when the other is being washed.

What you’ll love: Not only are these sheets stylish and custom made, but they are easy to care for and machine washable. They are softer and thicker than some of the other sheets. Each sheet comes in a different pattern, and they are available in four different sizes that can fit a standard crib, playard and bassinet.

What you should consider: Some customers have noticed an odd smell when the sheets first come out of the package, but it fades after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuddly Cubs Set of 2 Jersey Cotton Fitted Crib Sheets

What you need to know: These 100% cotton sheets are custom fit, so they won’t slide or slip off. These are a good option for babies with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This pack of two comes in two different designs. They are breathable and sweat-friendly. They are machine washable and will never pill, shrink, stain or lose their stretch. These come with a full lifetime replacement promise.

What you should consider: Some customers have noticed a chemical smell when the sheets are removed from the package, but it fades after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

