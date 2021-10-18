Best crib bedding sets

Your child deserves a good night of sleep, and a good crib bedding set can offer your child a clean and cozy sleeping surface, making it easier for them to fall asleep.

Which crib bedding set is best?

Your child deserves a good night of sleep, and a good crib bedding set can offer your child a clean and cozy sleeping surface, making it easier for them to catch some dreams. Crib bedding sets can also help protect the crib mattress, particularly when your child makes a mess. If your baby has sensitive skin, check out Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet.

What to know before you buy a crib bedding set

Material

The most popular crib sheet materials include polyester blends, flannel, cotton and fleece. Crib sheets with a higher percentage of cotton are softer to the touch, so you should find something with a higher cotton percentage if you want your child to be as comfortable as possible.

Colors and design

The color and design of your crib sheets are definitely something to consider if you want them to match with the decor of the nursery. Neutral designs and color schemes are a good idea because they go with almost any decor, so you can keep using the crib sheets even if you decide to switch up the decorations.

Find the right fit

Most crib sheets are created in standard sizes, but some crib sheets fit more snugly than other sheets. Keep in mind that the tighter a crib sheet is, the better, since you don’t want the crib sheet to slip off the mattress while your baby is soundly sleeping.

What to look for in a quality crib bedding set

100% organic materials

It’s becoming easier and easier to find crib bedding sets that are composed of 100% organic materials. Most crib sheets are made from 100% pure cotton, which is an excellent option for babies with sensitive or delicate skin. Pure cotton crib sheets are also very comfortable.

Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic crib sheets are also the best option for babies since they have a developing respiratory system and sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic means that something has been created in a way that decreases the number of allergens present in the material. Hypoallergenic sheets are great for reducing the risk of sneezing and skin irritation.

Waterproof

Waterproof crib sheets are important for keeping the crib mattress underneath the sheets urine-free and clean. These waterproof sheets use a waterproofing treatment on the surface to keep liquids like water and urine from seeping through the sheets.

How much you can expect to spend on a crib bedding set

You can expect to spend anywhere from $5-$30 for crib sheets. The most basic crib sheets cost between $5-$10 and come with more synthetic materials and a lower thread count, while the mid-range crib bedding sets cost between $10-$20 and feature more organic materials. The high-end crib bedding sets go for $20-$30 and offer the highest thread counts, as well as comfort and durability.

Crib bedding set FAQ

Can you wrap any sheet around the crib mattress?

A. Absolutely not. Babies and toddlers need specific crib sheets that fit tightly on their mattresses, since this reduces the chance of the sheet working its way loose at night. It can be very dangerous to use a sheet that’s too loose on the mattress.

Can your baby sleep without a top sheet?

A. Yes, your baby should sleep without a top sheet on their crib. Most pediatricians and medical experts recommend that you don’t place a blanket or sheet on top of your baby while they are sleeping.

Should you buy more than one crib sheet?

A. Yes, you should definitely buy more than one crib sheet because you will have to remove and wash the crib sheets often. It’s important to avoid having a shortage of clean crib sheets when your baby makes a mess in their crib.

What’s the best crib bedding set to buy?

Top crib bedding set

Burt’s Bees Baby Solid Fitted Crib Sheet

What you need to know: From the trusted brand Burt’s Bees, this organic cotton crib sheet is the perfect fit for infants with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This popular crib sheet is an excellent option for babies with sensitive skin conditions like eczema. The crib sheet is machine washable and fully fitted with encased elastic and deep pockets, and it comes in a wide range of different colors.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this crib sheet is a little tight on some crib mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crib bedding set for the money

Jomolly Two-Pack Fitted Soft Jersey Cotton Sheet

What you need to know: This budget-friendly Jomolly crib bedding set is super soft and easy to use and comes in fun patterns.

What you’ll love: This affordable Jomolly crib bedding set is super durable, machine washable and perfect for your baby’s sensitive skin. The crib bedding set also features cute neutral patterns, 100% jersey cotton and an elastic band around the sides.

What you should consider: This Jomolly crib bedding set has a slight petroleum scent at first, but this fades over time with washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuddly Cubs Set of Two Jersey Cotton Fitted Crib Sheets

What you need to know: These 100% jersey cotton sheets from Cuddly Cubs come in adorable designs.

What you’ll love: These pre-washed and pesticide free jersey cotton crib sheets feature an elastic band around the edge and two-inch extra deep pockets. The wrinkle-resistant crib sheets are also fairly easy to put on the mattress and hold up very well to washing.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this crib bedding set has a slight chemical scent at first, but the smell fades over time with washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

