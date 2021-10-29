Don’t leave toys or soft bedding in your baby’s bassinet or co-sleeper as these can increase the risk of accidental suffocation.

Which co-sleeper and bassinet is best?

Deciding where your baby will sleep is an important step as a new parent. For many, using a co-sleeper or bassinet is the right option. These allow you to stay close to your newborn while still providing a safe sleeping environment.

Lightweight and maneuverable, the best co-sleeper and bassinet option for new parents is the Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper. It’s also a popular choice for breastfeeding parents and those who have had a C-section.

What to know before you buy a co-sleeper and bassinet

Creating a safe space for your baby to sleep is crucial for their health and wellbeing. Safe sleep recommendations include avoiding loose, soft bedding, placing your baby on their back and having a firm surface for your baby to sleep on.

An important recommendation is that you don’t share your bed with your baby. While bed sharing isn’t advised, co-sleepers and bassinets are both excellent options and safe ways to keep your baby as close as possible without putting them in jeopardy.

Slats

One reason to opt for a co-sleeper or bassinet is they generally won’t have slats. The traditional crib typically has slats or bars. If you find a co-sleeper or bassinet you love that has slats, measure the space between them. There should be no more than 2-⅜ inches of space between them, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Material

Most co-sleepers or bassinets are constructed to have a fabric enclosure. This keeps the baby safe, even if they roll over. The material of the enclosure is key to finding the right co-sleeper or bassinet. Ideally, you should have one that has mesh fabric. This ensures the enclosure is breathable, especially important if your newborn rolls onto the side of the enclosure.

Longevity

Consider how long you plan to use the co-sleeper or bassinet. If this is the first baby of several in your household’s plan, you may want to invest in one that will hold up through the years. If you don’t anticipate using your co-sleeper or bassinet past this newborn phase, you might want to look at more affordable options.

What to look for in a quality co-sleeper and bassinet

Adjustability

Most co-sleepers and bassinets have some amount of adjustability, whether that be their height or the depth of the mattress. You’ll want to keep your co-sleeper or bassinet at your bedside, so double-check the model you are considering is adjustable enough to match the height of your bed.

Firm mattress

A thin, firm mattress in your co-sleeper or bassinet can reduce the risk of accidental suffocation. You should avoid adding any soft bedding in the co-sleeper or bassinet. At most, you can use a fitted sheet. This should be one specifically designed for a co-sleeper or bassinet and fit snugly around the mattress.

Wheels and brakes

Something many new parents enjoy about co-sleepers and bassinets is they often have wheels, allowing you to move the unit to a different room. While this is a great feature to look for, you should also make sure the model you choose has brakes. These will keep your co-sleeper or bassinet stable during the night, even if your baby rolls over or moves around.

Accessories

Many co-sleepers and bassinets come with accessories, like mobiles or fitted sheets. Others have smart-technology accessories, like sensors or monitors. Assess the accessories your co-sleeper or bassinet comes with, but don’t let these flashy features convince you to get more than you need. Remember, your baby will only use this for about six months.

Secure attachment to bed

Especially important with co-sleepers is a secure attachment to the bed. The biggest risk with a co-sleeper is your baby falling through a gap between the unit and your bed. Having a secure attachment to your bed can prevent falls, especially as your baby grows and starts rolling around more. A good rule of thumb is to keep no more than a ½-inch gap between the co-sleeper and the bed.

How much you can expect to spend on a co-sleeper and bassinet

The price range for a co-sleeper or bassinet is wide. You should plan on spending at least $100. Between $100-$500, you’ll find the most basic models and some travel models, as well. For between $500-$1000, you can find models that are better constructed, some of which will be solid wood.

If you want to invest in a co-sleeper or bassinet you’ll use for years to come, plan on spending $1000 or more. These are typically outfitted with smart technology, sensors and some automation.

Co-sleeper and bassinet FAQ

Is a co-sleeper or bassinet safe?

A. Generally speaking, yes, a co-sleeper or bassinet is safe. They are held to certain standards in construction and if used properly, they can provide a safe, comfortable place for your baby to sleep. A crucial way to make your co-sleeper a safe option is to securely attach it to your bed. Leave no more than a ½-inch gap between the unit and your bedside.

How long can a baby sleep in a co-sleeper or bassinet?

A. Typically, a co-sleeper or bassinet will be appropriate for about 4-6 months, based on the size and mobility of your baby. Watch for your baby’s milestones. Once they start to roll, sit up or stand, it’s time to move them to a crib.

Why shouldn’t babies sleep in adult beds?

A. The simple answer is adult beds pose a suffocation risk. They tend to be much softer, making it more likely that your baby can suffocate should they roll over. The other big reason to avoid sleeping with your baby in your adult bed is the risk of overlay, or the baby getting rolled on or stuck underneath someone in the bed. Instead, it’s recommended to use a co-sleeper or bassinet.

What’s the best co-sleeper or bassinet to buy?

Top co-sleeper and bassinet

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper

What you need to know: With its hallmark swivel feature and sound and vibration features, the Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper is a favorite of many.

What you’ll love: This is a favorite of breastfeeding parents and those who’ve experienced C-sections because of its easy maneuverability. The 360-degree swivel makes it easy to care for the baby from any angle without overextending yourself.

What you should consider: While it has sound and vibration features that can be useful, they run out the batteries quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and Buy Buy Baby.

Top co-sleeper and bassinet for the money

Mika Micky Bedside Sleeper Crib

What you need to know: This is a great option for those who want the experience of sleeping close to their baby but want to make sure to keep them safe.

What you’ll love: The key feature of the Mika Micky Bedside Sleeper is the open side panel. With seven adjustable heights, you can match it to your bedside and enjoy a good night’s sleep with your baby safely by your side.

What you should consider: You will likely have to buy a fitted sheet specifically designed for the Mika Micky Bedside Sleeper, as reviewers have reported some are a bit tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Baby Delight Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet and Bedside Sleeper

What you need to know: This is a must-see if you aren’t sure about committing to a co-sleeper because you can use it either as a bassinet or a co-sleeper.

What you’ll love: For when your baby is fussy, the glider function will be a lifesaver. Assembly is also reportedly a breeze and doesn’t even require tools. It will also allow you to experiment with the co-sleeper mode while still having the bassinet mode as a backup.

What you should consider: While your baby should be on a thin, firm mattress, the mattress with this model is especially thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond.

