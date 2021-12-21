Best blue bean bag chair

Whether you’re looking for fun decor for a college dorm room or first apartment or simply want one for a bedroom or game room in your home, a blue bean bag chair is a wonderful piece of furniture.

Which blue bean bag chair is best?

Whether you’re looking for something for a first apartment or a college dorm room or simply want one for a game room or bedroom in your home, a blue bean bag chair is the perfect piece of furniture. The Flash Furniture Bean Bag Chair is a first-rate blue bean bag chair.

What to know before you buy a blue bean bag chair

Capacity

Blue bean bag chairs come in multiple sizes, including massive loungers for at least three adults and child-sized formless sacks that only fit one kid. Consider whether you want to buy just one or two bean bag chairs or if you want to purchase an entire living room set with loungers, sofas, love seats and single chairs.

Function and design

The function of this kind of chair is often determined by the design. For instance, you can use a single-person chair for a couple hours of casual use, but it probably won’t offer enough back or lumbar support for hours and hours of sitting.

Protection from jumping

Most seams on this type of chair are double-stitched for extra security, but you still shouldn’t allow anyone, including kids, to jump on the chair or handle it in a rough way, because it breaks down more easily that way.

What to look for in a quality blue bean bag chair

Easy maintenance

Bean bag chairs are usually easier to maintain and take care of than traditional chairs and couches. Just make sure that you purchase a chair with an outer shell that’s machine washable and removable. You also might need to treat beverage and food spills by hand with the appropriate cleaning supplies.

Shell materials

Some of the most popular outer shell materials for bean bag chairs include microfiber synthetics, polyester, vinyl, corduroy, suede and leather.

Filler

There are three common filler materials for this kind of chair, including compressed or memory foam, expanded polypropylene or EPP beads and expanded polystyrene or EPS beads.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue bean bag chair

Blue bean bag chairs vary in price from about $35 to $200. The most inexpensive bean bag chairs go for $35 or less, while mid-range chairs cost about $35 to $75 and high-end chairs vary in price from about $75 to $200.

Blue bean bag chair FAQ

Are bean bag chairs safe for a seven-year-old child’s growing body?

One of the drawbacks of this kind of chair is that it lacks lumbar support, which can lead to people sitting in unhealthy positions for hours on end. Some of these chairs fix this issue by offering extra back support.

You probably don’t want to place formless bean bag chairs throughout your whole home, but it should be okay for growing kids for occasional entertainment and gaming purposes.

Are newer bean bag chairs considered a better investment than the first generation of bean bag chairs?

The most recent generation of bean bag chairs is certainly a huge improvement over the cheap chairs of the 70s and 80s. The first generation of this kind of chair would always rip open at the seams, but most of the seams are now double-stitched for extra security. The filler material in the chairs is also much less likely to leak out or compress.

Are bean bag chairs available in various sizes?

Modern bean bag chairs come in various sizes and are sized according to the capacity of the chair. Most of these chairs can comfortably support two or three adults.

You can furnish a game room with a three-person sofa or two-person love seat, as well as multiple one-person gaming bag chairs. There are also elongated bag chairs that are meant for full body support while you’re sleeping.

What’s the best blue bean bag chair to buy?

Top blue bean bag chair

Flash Furniture Bean Bag Chair

What you need to know: This oversized bean bag chair features a classic design that both kids and adults will love and appreciate.

What you’ll love: This product comes with a zipper opening that enables a simple cover washing and refill, as well as a lightweight covering. The bag chair works well for both kids and adults and is simple to refill with PU beads.

What you should consider: You might see holes in the interior layer of this chair when you unzip it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue bean bag chair for the money

Big Joe Class Beanbag Smartmax

What you need to know: This simple and inexpensive chair offers everything you need for a traditional bean bag chair.

What you’ll love: This product comes in several different color options, including ruby and sapphire, and you can add extra blankets or pillows. The durable fabric of the chair resists both stains and water, so it’s perfect for a wide range of different locations.

What you should consider: This chair is fairly flat compared to similar products, so you might need to add some more padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anuwaa Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair

What you need to know: This chair is a luxurious option that your children will love, with a fairly thick memory-foam filling.

What you’ll love: This product includes a microsuede cover that feels smooth and soft while you’re sitting and can be placed in your washing machine for simple cleaning, as well as a memory-foam interior that maintains its shape for a long stretch of time while staying comfortable and soft.

What you should consider: This bag chair is one of the pricier choices on the list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

