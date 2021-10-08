Best baby room thermometers

Investing in a baby thermometer can help you monitor the temperature of your baby’s room and ensure they sleep better.

Which baby room thermometer is best?

While your baby may seem fussy or irritable when the temperature changes, they communicate if they’re feeling too hot or too cold. This makes keeping a thermometer in their nursery invaluable.

The thermometer’s accuracy is crucial to choosing the right one, whether you’re checking late at night or during the day. Thanks to its accurate temperature readings, easy-to-read screen and color-coded indicator, the Little Hippo Kelvin Room Thermometer and Night Light is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a baby room thermometer

Accuracy

One question parents often ask is, are baby room thermometers genuinely accurate? Well, these devices usually include temperature sensors that can accurately measure the temperature reading of your baby’s room. Some manufacturers take this a step further by obtaining FDA approval for accuracy and safety. However, some factors may affect the accuracy of your baby thermometer while it’s in use. For example, if you place the thermometer too close to the heater, air-conditioning or even the window in your baby’s room, it can return an inaccurate reading.

Display

Using a baby room thermometer with an easy-to-read screen is crucial to taking the temperature reading correctly. There are devices with large displays that allow you to read the temperature from across the room. Some thermometers also include a color-coded display that adjusts depending on the room’s temperature and, in some cases, can be a soothing light to put your baby to sleep. With this type of thermometer, when the temperature is normal, it gives a green color. If the room is too cold, the device will show a blue glow. If the temperature of the room is higher than normal, it starts to flash a LED warning light.

Versatility

Apart from measuring the room temperature, baby room thermometers have a waterproof feature and can also be used to measure the water temperature in your baby’s bathtub. Some thermometers may also feature a clock and stopwatch so that you can set your bath time. There are also multipurpose thermometers that can act as an ear, forehead and room thermometer. Suppose you’re looking to measure the humidity of your baby’s room, which is another important parameter when taking care of your baby. In that case, there are versatile thermometers that also serve this function.

What to look for in quality baby room thermometers

Convenience

If you want to monitor the temperature of your baby’s room without leaving where you are, some thermometers come with an app that you just need to install on your phone and you can check your baby’s room temperature whether you are at home or on the go. Even if you get busy and you’re unable to monitor the temperature repeatedly, the app includes Bluetooth notifications that will let you know if there’s an issue.

Design

A baby room thermometer doesn’t just need to give accurate temperature readings. It can also be a fun device in your baby’s nursery. Some models come with cute animal designs that can give your baby’s room a playful look, while some designs can float on water and become your baby’s bath toy making their bath time a fun experience.

Portability

Some thermometers are not easily transportable because they don’t use batteries and must stay plugged in. Some may not also be easy to carry or light enough to travel with, so if you’re on the go with your baby, you may be unable to use it to monitor or check the temperature of your baby’s environment.

How much you can expect to spend on baby room thermometers

Baby thermometers range in price from $12-$50 depending on the features or advanced technology they include.

Baby room thermometers FAQ

Where should I put my baby room thermometer?

A. You should avoid placing it near the window, AC or heater as it may give a wrong reading when placed in those locations. The ideal location should be where it’s not too close or too far from the ground. Putting it at about 5 feet from the floor is the sweet spot.

What should be the ideal temperature of my baby’s room?

A. Babies are usually more sensitive to changes in their room temperature, so it is vital to stick to the ideal room temperature recommended between 68 to 72 degrees.

What’s the best baby room thermometer to buy?

Top baby room thermometer

Little Hippo Kelvin Nightlight and Room Thermometer

What you need to know: This super cute thermometer can track temperature in both Celsius and Fahrenheit. You can also use it to measure humidity levels.

What you’ll love: It includes soft light that doesn’t just make the room feel alluring and secure but also helps you to know when it is too hot or too cold

What you should consider: Some users complained that it stopped reading accurately after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby room thermometer for the money

Dreambaby Room and Bath Duck Thermometer

What you need to know: This versatile thermometer comes with a digital display and can be used both as a bath and room thermometer.

What you’ll love: It gives accurate temperature readings that automatically update every 10 seconds. It also comes with a 30 minutes auto shut-off designed to preserve the lifespan of the batteries.

What you should consider: According to some users, the battery doesn’t last long enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Thermometer

What you need to know: It uses a dual body temperature method by measuring your forehead and ear temperature.

What you’ll love: It has a LED fever indicator and a backlit screen that allows for seamless reading. It includes voice readouts that can read your baby’s temperature in English, Spanish and French. Apart from measuring body temperature, a fingertip heart rate monitor also allows you to keep tabs on your heart rate.

What you should consider: Just in case you don’t want to hear the voice readouts, there is no option to turn it off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

