Best baby night lights

Night lights are safe if used correctly, but you still want to make sure that your night light remains cool to the touch after extended use.

Which baby night light is best?

It may not seem like much, but many parents consider their baby night light a lifesaver. Not only does it help calm the baby and help them sleep through the night, but it makes it so much easier for the parents to adjust to the darkness of the baby’s room when they enter.

Night lights come in all shapes, sizes and colors, and there are many great models on the market that do so much more than simply provide additional light. You can find models that serve as thermometers and sound machines. Our top pick is the Hatch Sound Machine and Night-Light.

What to know before you buy a baby night light

Power source

Some night lights need to be plugged in, while others are battery-powered. Even then, there are still some distinct differences. Some of the night lights that require a power source can be plugged directly into the outlet, and others have a cord. If you chose a battery-powered option, you want to make sure you have backup batteries.

Design

There are a wide variety of styles and designs of night lights, so it’s possible to mix and match the night light with the decor in your baby’s room. Night lights are available in different colors, and some are in the shape of animals.

Features

Would you benefit from a sound machine or a radio that played music to help your child sleep? Do you want to make sure the temperature and humidity remains at a comfortable level? How about a machine that projects images on the wall?

All can be useful devices, but there are nightlight models that include some of these features that can save you from purchasing additional items. If you’re also looking for night lights that weren’t designed for babies and that can go in other rooms of the house, take a look at the buying guide for best night lights on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a baby night light

Illumination

Some of the less expensive models don’t have this feature, but the more advanced night light models allow you to adjust the brightness levels, and some have the option to change the actual color of the light.

Settings

Do you want the night light to remain on all night, or do you want to program it to go off at a certain time? If you know that your child needs extra light to fall asleep but requires it to be dark to stay asleep, a feature like this would be extremely useful.

Remote controls

If you purchase some of the higher-end models, you don’t even have to be in the same room as your baby to adjust the settings. Some models come with a remote, while others are Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled using an app.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby night light

If you’re looking for just a night light that doesn’t serve any other purpose, you find many options and packs for under $10. The more technologically advanced models that have additional features can cost over $80, but most quality products are in the $20-$30 range.

Baby night light FAQ

Can a night light be a potential fire hazard?

A. It can be nerve-wracking for a new parent to leave a light source plugged in all night in their child’s room, but that’s what night lights were designed to do. Many night lights for babies even have timers so you can control how long they stay on. It’s always a good idea to check the product’s safety guidelines as well.

At what age should I get a night light for my child?

A. This comes down to personal preference. Some babies might find it more difficult to sleep with a night light, while others are comforted by the illumination. Sometimes a night light is for your benefit if you have to enter your child’s dark room in the middle of the night. You’ll have to figure out what works best for you and your baby.

What’s the best baby night light to buy?

Top baby night light

Hatch Sound Machine and Night-Light

What you need to know: A combination night light and sound machine, this unit allows you to customize color, brightness, sound and volume level.

What you’ll love: This can be programmed to turn on automatically. It’s bluetooth-enabled and can be adjusted using a remote control or the easy-to-use app, so you don’t have to enter the room. You can use this device to create the ideal sleep environment for your child, and you can leave it on all night without it getting too hot.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive models and some customers found the settings difficult to navigate.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Top baby night light for the money

LittleHippo Kelvin Night-Light and Room Monitor

What you need to know: This nightlight also serves as a thermometer and changes color according to the temperature of the room. It also displays the room’s humidity.

What you’ll love: An affordable night light with multiple customized features, this also comes with a one-year warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It’s easy to use, durable and safe, so your child can get a good night’s sleep.

What you should consider: This model needs to remain plugged in when in use.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Worth checking out

Safety 1st Auto Sensor Night-Light

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a simple night light that’s affordable and doesn’t have any extra bells and whistles, this is the model for you.

What you’ll love: Not only is this night light less expensive to purchase, but it costs 87% less to operate than the standard night light bulbs. It’s cool to the touch and safe to leave on throughout the night. It has an auto sensor that turns on and off based on the amount of light in the room.

What you should consider: It’s simple when compared to other models and doesn’t have any added features.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

