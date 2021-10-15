Best baby jumper

If your baby needs some exercise, fun and entertainment in their life, then a baby jumper could be the perfect option.

Which baby jumpers are best?

If your baby needs some exercise, fun and entertainment in their life, then a baby jumper could be the perfect option. Your baby can stretch their developing legs and stand while exploring all of their surroundings.

There are plenty of different baby jumpers on the market, including suspended door jumpers and stationary jumpers with activity saucers. Customers can choose from a diverse array of different features, sizes, age and weight limits and jumper prices. For a jumper that is considered the best of the best, check out the Fisher-Price Jumperoo Rainforest.

What to know before you buy a baby jumper

Height adjustability

Some baby jumpers enable you to adjust for your baby’s height as they grow. The baby jumper package typically shows the maximum number of height adjustments that you can make. Look for a baby jumper with the most height adjustment increments available.

Weight limit

Jumper manufacturers typically set a weight minimum and maximum for each model of baby jumper for safety purposes. Most baby jumpers have a maximum weight limit of 20-30 pounds, but there are some rare models with weight limits of 40-60 pounds. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s weight limit guidelines, since it can be dangerous to place a baby that’s too heavy or too light in a baby jumper.

Safety

It’s important to follow the proper safety guidelines when using a baby jumper. You should always put the baby jumper on a flat and level surface and make sure that the floor around the jumper is clear of any dangerous or sharp objects. Don’t move the baby jumper when your child is in it, and always stay in the room with them when they are in the jumper.

What to look for in a quality baby jumper

Seat

Seats can vary from one baby jumper to another. There are some baby jumpers out there with removable seat pads that can either be spot cleaned or machine washed. It’s crucial to find a baby jumper with a supportive back and a high seat, particularly for younger infants.

Toys

It’s important to find a high-quality baby jumper with plenty of toys to engage and entertain your baby, including fuzzy touchables, musical electronics and flashing lights. These toys can help expose your baby to multiple languages, teach them about cause and effect, provide them with tactile stimulation and more.

Battery requirements

Keep in mind that you will likely need to replace the batteries in the baby jumper at some point. Rechargeable batteries are a great option.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby jumper

You can expect to spend anywhere from about $25 for the most basic baby jumpers to $150 for the higher-end baby jumpers with extra features.

Baby jumper FAQ

What is the difference between a walker and a jumper?

A. Baby jumpers are stationary activity centers that allow your baby to move slightly up and down and from side to side. They are not actually mobile, but they are able to get some sensory stimulation and a good workout from using the jumper.

A baby walker, on the other hand, enables your baby to move from one side of the room to the other side while they are sitting in the walker. It is similar to a spinning and rolling desk chair. Baby walkers are no longer very common because of safety concerns.

How long should your baby use a jumper each day?

A. Some experts recommend that your baby use a baby jumper for no longer than 20 minutes per day, since using it for over 20 minutes can actually negatively impact their walking process.

That being said, some parents allow their baby to use the baby jumper for over 20 minutes per day with no issues. It’s ultimately up to you to decide how long to allow your child to use the baby jumper on a daily basis.

At what weight and age should you get your baby a jumper?

A. In order to successfully use a baby jumper, your child should be able to hold their head upright and bear some weight on their legs without help. It’s much more about their development than their weight or age. However, the baby jumper probably won’t be entertaining for your child if they are already walking on their own.

What’s the best baby jumper to buy?

Top baby jumper

Fisher-Price Jumperoo Rainforest

What you need to know: This popular baby jumper features plenty of entertaining toys and an extra sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this Fisher-Price baby jumper comes with a rotating seat, a sturdy base and three adjustable height settings. The jumper also includes music, sound and light features with pleasant melodies.

What you should consider: Even the lowest height setting is fairly tall, so this jumper might not work well for shorter babies.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuy Baby

Top baby jumper for the money

Graco Doorway Bumper Jumper Little Jungle

What you need to know: This budget-friendly baby jumper is solid and simple with a very sturdy base and minimal swaying.

What you’ll love: This affordable Graco baby jumper is easy to install and features plenty of engaging toys for additional entertainment. The adjustable height settings on the jumper accommodate growth on your child.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the seat of the jumper tilts when babies lean out too far.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuy Baby

Worth checking out

Bright Starts Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Jumper

What you need to know: This feature-packed, Disney-themed baby jumper is super engaging with a good bounce and lots of activities.

What you’ll love: This adorable baby jumper from Bright Starts offers 13 different activities and toys, as well as four height settings, a comfortable 360 degree rotating seat, lights, sound and covered springs. The jumper is also very stable and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: This baby jumper is fairly bulky, and some customers say that it could use additional moving parts.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuy Baby

