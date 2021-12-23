Graco high chairs vs. Stokke high chairs

Clean up can become an easy process with a great high chair and high chair mat that can be easily wiped down and washed after meal time if needed.

Are Graco or Stokke high chairs best?

Highchairs are not only a great addition for babies to have but also is a great addition to a growing household. Highchairs provide a safe and secure place for your baby to sit during meal time, making serving them food and feeding them an easier process. High chairs can help parents be able to enjoy their meal as well, not having to multitask holding their little one trying to feed them as well as themself. Having a good high chair can make mealtime something to look forward to everyday. Graco and Stokke both have a variety of different chairs that could work perfect for your household.

Graco high chairs

This popular baby brand name gives parents a lot of reliable options when it comes to high chairs. Gracos high chairs have a traditional design to them with fun color options for parents to choose from. Their main goal is to make mealtime comfortable and controlled for your little ones while they eat. Graco has some options of high chairs that while can be a chair for mealtime they can also turn into a floor seat, booster seat and more. Having a variety of ways for a chair to sit can be beneficial to have when your little one gets older and maybe wants a more comfortable way to sit, or is just tired of the same thing everyday.

Graco high chair pros

Graco has a variety of different styles of chairs and some chairs can even be used in different seating arrangements.

Graco high chair cons

Gracos high chairs are more on the pricey side and partially limited in color options with some of the high chairs.

Best Graco high chair

Graco Blossom 6 in 1 Convertible high chair

This high chair comes with a lot of great features and gives parents multiple seating arrangements and is great for a growing baby who will need to transition to different seating arrangements with age. This high chair can also be easily cleaned up after meal time with its dishwasher safe removable tray and wipeable and machine washable seat padding. Some other great features include: three recline levels, six modes of use, six height positions, removable seat back insert, infant body support and convertible three-in-five harness system.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Stokke high chairs

The Stokke high chairs are made with a modern design that has a contemporary style to it, and not only do these chairs look nice but they have great features as well. One of the goals of their highchairs is to bring their baby closer to the table, allowing the baby to be closer to the family at the table to be involved, learn, and develop with you. Stokke wants to ensure that babies are comfortable and close during mealtime to their family and allow them to still be able to have some freedom of movement. Their highchairs also have features that grow with the child and allow parents to continue to use the chair as their baby grows.

Stokke high chair pros

These high chairs have a great design, unique purpose and reliable features and build. These high chairs can be used for several years before the child outgrows them.

Stokke high chair cons

These high chairs are very pricey when compared to Graco and have limited options of design. Some of the highchairs are not sold with everything and require some separate purchase.

Best Stokke high chair

Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair

This high chair is great for a growing baby as it can be used from ages six months up until three years old. This chair does not have a tray which allows parents to pull their baby close up to the table and right near the family so they don’t feel seperated. This also makes cleaning up easier with not having a tray to worry about cleaning up. This chair has adjustable seat and foot plate so that as babies grow they can remain comfortable with a properly adjusted seat and this can be converted into an adult seat for up to 300 pounds. Stokke has a variety of different colors in this high chair so that parents can easily match their furniture or add a pop of color to their space.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond

Should you get a Graco high chair or a Stokke high chair?

The advantage of a Stokke high chair if parents are willing to put the money toward it is that you get a chair that is both eye-catching and has simple features with some creative aspects. While Graco is more of a traditional style, look, and feel and comes at a more reasonable price. While both are great choices, the Graco high chairs are overall the best choice due to the amount of options, features and price. Graco overall makes mealtime enjoyable for everyone in the household, and will be great for a growing baby for several years.

