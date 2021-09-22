The chair you choose for your kid matters because it can enhance proper spinal alignment and encourage good posture habits.

What is the best kids’ chair?

One of the best ways to get children to learn and complete their activities is to create an exciting space. Choosing a kid-friendly chair to make it the perfect spot can be a daunting task.

To get started, always look for kids’ chairs suited to your child’s personal needs. In this regard, the Flash Furniture LeatherSoft Kids’ Recliner is an excellent choice because it combines versatility, comfort and style.

What to know before you buy a kids’ chair

Size

Kids’ chairs are available in various sizes based on age and body build. However, children are constantly growing, so choosing a chair that supports them is essential. One way to avoid making a mistake and choosing the wrong kids’ chair is to check the age and weight recommendations before purchasing.

Comfort

The ideal kids’ chair should be comfortable regardless of the child’s height and weight. Some of the features that make a kids’ chair cozy include a padded seat and back, an adjustable swivel base and a locking mechanism to keep the back upright. To ensure a healthy posture, always look out for kids’ chairs with ergonomic options, such as adjustable armrests, footrests or backrests.

Type

Not all chairs are created equal. There are options, such as folding or stackable chairs, made with space and portability in mind. The upholstered chair is another selection designed for comfort. If you are looking for the type of chair that will help your child stay focused while learning, then the office chair will be your go-to option. There are also chairs for leisure, such as baseball-glove-shaped chairs, bean bags and saucer chairs.

What to look for in a quality a kids’ chair

Safety

When buying a kids’ chair, you should look for safety indicators, such as rubber stoppers on the feet or anti-slip footing. A sturdy base to prevent sliding can also be a safe choice. A chair made with non-toxic materials and rounded corners can put your mind at ease for toddlers and preschoolers. Reputable kids’ chairs also come with accreditation from trusted consumer agencies that often indicate adherence to safety standards.

Function

If you have a toddler or preschooler, you can’t afford to buy a chair that doesn’t encourage learning or creative play. Their chair will also be a hub of all kinds of activities, so you should look for a model with a stain-resistant surface or one that is easy to wipe clean. Buying a lightweight kids’ chair is a good idea because your little explorers will often drag this piece of furniture around the house. For older children, you may just require their ideal chair to be comfortable to focus on their homework.

Aesthetics

Kids’ chairs need a thoughtful design to look good in your home and suit your child’s preferences. Your kids should love their chair when they see it so that they can easily transition to using it. To get this right, know your child’s inclinations and choose a chair suited to their taste and fits in with your adult home decor.

Built-in desk

Choose an option that includes a built-in desk to make the activity area a multipurpose space where your child can eat, learn, craft and play. This combination can also offer storage space for crayons, toys and books.

What you can expect to spend on a kid’s chair

Kids’ chairs cost around $20-$40. These are typically the standard plastic or wooden options with simple features. High-end varieties with additional features, such as built-in desks, storage space and padded seats, can cost up to $140.

Kids’ chair FAQ

How do you get the right kids’ chair for your child’s age and size?

A. Take note of the age specification and product details section on the packaging to determine if it will work for your child. You can also take your child with you when it’s time to buy a chair so they can test it.

Do kids’ chairs need to be assembled?

A. There are kids’ chairs you must assemble, while others can be used directly out of the box. However, most kids’ chairs that require assembly are easy to put together and you can set them up within minutes.

What is the average weight limit for kids’ chairs?

A. Some kids’ chairs have a weight limit as low as 50 pounds; others have a maximum weight limit of 200 pounds.

What’s the best kids’ chair to buy?

Top kids’ chair to buy

Flash Furniture LeatherSoft Kids’ Recliner

What you should know: With a comfortable armrest, built-in cup holder and a plush padded seat and back, this kid-sized recliner delivers all-around comfort.

What you’ll love: This kids’ recliner comes with a stylish design that can blend seamlessly with your home decor. It is also well built with a solid frame that is strong and durable.

What you should consider: It might not be suitable for kids over the age of 6.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ chair for the money

Delta Children Chair Desk With Storage Bin

What you should know: This is a budget-friendly, sturdy chair and desk that comes with under-seat storage.

What you’ll love: This chair and desk deliver a multipurpose function that allows your child to eat, color, draw and craft all in one place. It also features a unique cup holder and storage bin for books, crayons and toys.

What you should consider: It might take some time to assemble because the instructions aren’t straightforward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GreenForest Kids’ Armless Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair

What you should know: This is a compact, kid-friendly office chair designed to create an optimal setting for your child to study and learn.

What you’ll love: This office chair can grow with your child since it includes a 200-pound weight limit. There is an ergonomic mesh backrest to give extra support and improved comfort. The height-adjustable lever with 360-degree rotation is an excellent feature to accommodate your growing child.

What you should consider: It comes with a height-adjustable function that young children may struggle to use without help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

