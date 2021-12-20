Best probiotics for babies

Probiotics for babies are meant to introduce good bacteria strains into your child’s intestinal tract to decrease the risk of gas, bloating, diarrhea and constipation.

Which probiotics for babies are best?

Your pediatrician might recommend that you use probiotics for babies if your child is experiencing any digestive issues or tummy discomfort. These probiotics for babies are formulated specifically to introduce good bacteria strains into your baby’s intestinal tract to reduce diarrhea, constipation, gas and bloating. The Children’s Probonix Grape Liquid Probiotic Drops for Infants and Kids is a first-class probiotic for babies.

What to know before you buy probiotics for babies

How baby probiotics work

Baby probiotics can help improve your child’s gastrointestinal, or GI, tract through the introduction of live good bacteria strains, including Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. It’s crucial for your child to have a strong gastrointestinal tract for improved immune resistance and less susceptibility to distress from diet-related inflammation or irritation.

Baby probiotics can also improve the health of your child’s bowel movements, since an increase in good bacteria reduces the risk of diarrhea, gas and constipation.

How long it takes to see results

Baby probiotics commonly start showing an immediate response about 30 minutes after your child takes the dose. That being said, it could take a few weeks of doses every day before the probiotics have a huge impact on your baby’s gastrointestinal tract.

Find the right age range

Baby probiotics are meant for all babies, from the newborn stage through the toddler stage. That being said, you should check the age rage of the probiotic you choose to make sure it’s appropriate for your child. There are some probiotic formulas that are meant for ages 0-6 months, while others are meant for 0-12 months or 12-24 months.

What to look for in a quality probiotic for babies

Liquid vs. powder

There are a couple of different formulations of baby probiotics, including powdered probiotics and liquid probiotics. Liquid probiotics are typically packaged in jars with droppers, but some others come in regular bottles or squeeze tubes.

Powdered probiotics come in resealable jars or bags and convenient pre-measured packets. They are perfect for travel, since the packets are simple to pack away in a bag and usually mess-free.

Formulas

The most common live bacteria categories found in probiotics include Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. L. casei and L. acidophilus are strains of Lactobacillus that treat diarrhea, while L. plantarum calms gastrointestinal irritation and L. rhamnosus offers gastrointestinal support. B. bifidum and B. lactis are strains of Bifidobacterium that offer immune support, while B. breve offers gastrointestinal support and B. longum can help relieve constipation.

Other ingredients

Some of the most common ingredients for baby probiotics include sugar alcohols, fish, soy, wheat, oil, milk, egg and guar gum, as well as artificial scents, dyes and sweeteners.

How much you can expect to spend on a probiotic for babies

Probiotics for babies range in price from about $15-$50. The most inexpensive probiotics cost about $15-$25, while mid-range probiotics go for $25-$40 and high-end probiotics vary in price from about $40-$60.

Probiotic for babies FAQ

Why shouldn’t you warm up baby probiotics?

A. Many probiotics for babies say explicitly that you should only add them to room-temperature or cold food, since some studies say that heat can have a negative impact on the formula by killing off the live bacteria cultures.

Do you need to add probiotics to your child’s food or can you drop the probiotic directly into their mouth?

A. It’s important to just add the probiotic formula to room-temperature or cool baby food. Most powder formulas are too dry to take without any liquid. And most liquid formulas say that you shouldn’t put the dropper into your child’s mouth.

Can probiotics interact with medications?

A. Probiotics are typically considered safe with most foods and medications, but they might interact with antifungals or antibiotics. You should keep your pediatrician updated about which probiotics your child is taking to prevent any possibly dangerous medication interactions. The probiotic could have an impact on which medications your pediatrician prescribes for your child.

Which foods are best for combining with baby probiotics?

A. Puréed and soft foods combine well with probiotics. The most popular options are baby cereal or applesauce, and you can also add probiotics to tubs or jars of baby food, including stage 2, stage 3 and stage 4. You can also add probiotics to water bottles, breast milk or formula.

What’s the best probiotic for babies to buy?

Top probiotic for babies

Children’s Probonix Grape Liquid Probiotic Drops for Infants and Kids

What you need to know: These simple probiotic drops are composed of quality ingredients for infants and kids of all ages.

What you’ll love: These liquid probiotic drops are safe for kids with most allergies and simple to administer, since you can add them to any unheated beverage. Children love the grape flavor of the drops, and parents quickly notice excellent changes in skin and gut health.

What you should consider: Some people say that the dropper on this bottle should have measurement lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top probiotic for babies for the money

Culturelle Probiotics Baby Calm + Comfort

What you need to know: This probiotic will improve your child’s digestive system, and it comes with soothing ingredients such as chamomile.

What you’ll love: These probiotic drops are specially formulated for children up to 12 months old with a particular number of colony forming units, or CFUs, in the recommended dose. The brand is a trusted and top-quality probiotic source, recommended by pediatricians.

What you should consider: Some parents find it hard to measure the dosage with the dropper included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Upspring Probiotic for Kids with Colostrum

What you need to know: This probiotic is perfect for sensitive tummies and is an all-natural option with the extra advantages of bovine colostrum for immune support.

What you’ll love: This product is ideal for sensitive infants and free of any hormones, flavoring, gluten or added sugar. The probiotic also features multiple strains, including five billion active cultures and six total strains, to cover different health needs.

What you should consider: Some parents say that this probiotic makes their children even gassier than before.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.