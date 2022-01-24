Best probiotic for toddlers

The healthy bacteria found in probiotics for toddlers can help promote their well-being by helping them reduce undesirable bacteria in their gut that can cause inflammation and illness.

Which probiotics for toddlers are best?

The healthy bacteria found in probiotics can help promote your toddler’s health by helping them get rid of undesirable bacteria in their gut that can lead to illness and inflammation. Probiotics are typically considered safe for most toddlers but consult with your pediatrician before giving them to your toddler. A top choice among these is Culturelle Kids’ Chewables Daily Probiotic Formula.

What to know before you buy a probiotic for toddlers

Formula type

Probiotics for toddlers usually come in powder or liquid form, but both are considered effective. Liquid probiotics can easily be dropped directly into your toddler’s mouth or mixed into their bottle, while powders are mixed directly into their bottle.

Probiotic strains

There are multiple kinds of probiotic bacteria strains available. Different combinations of probiotic strains have various levels of effectiveness and target various areas of your toddler’s overall well-being. Think about whether there is a specific discomfort or concern you are targeting in your toddler, such as digestive problems or issues with their skin.

Package size

Many probiotics for toddlers come as a 30-day supply. This is helpful when you’re starting to experiment, since you won’t overbuy a style that doesn’t end up working for your child. Then if you find a type you like and want to use regularly, you can find a big package size, so you don’t need to reorder it constantly.

What to look for in a quality probiotic for toddlers

Vitamin enrichment

Some probiotics for toddlers are enriched with vitamins D or C. Adding vitamin D to your toddler’s diet can be helpful if they aren’t already getting a lot of it in the foods they eat, but if your toddler is already consuming a lot of vitamin D, avoid choosing probiotics that come with it added. Some probiotics for toddlers also come enriched with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which supports healthy brain development in your toddler.

Flavoring

Not all toddlers enjoy the taste of probiotics, which can keep them from taking them, even if you believe you’ve mixed the powder or liquid into their bottle well. You might find it helpful to buy flavored and slightly sweet probiotics for your toddler if they are having trouble taking them, since flavor and sweetness can help them adjust to the probiotics’ taste.

Individual serving packets

You might find it difficult to find the right dose of probiotics for your toddler, especially if it comes in one large bottle. These big bottles provide less waste but can make it hard to get the dosage right. Some probiotics for toddlers arrive in individual serving packets, which takes away the guesswork.

How much you can expect to spend on a probiotic for toddlers

Probiotics for toddlers range from about $15-$50, depending on their quantity, features and ingredients.

Probiotic for toddlers FAQ

What time of day should you give your toddler probiotics?

A. There is no right or wrong time of day to do it. Some experts say you should give your toddler probiotics in the morning if you’re concerned about them having a negative reaction, so you can watch them during the day to figure out if they have any unhappy side effects.

Do probiotics help your toddler if they’re constipated?

A. They may, but it’s difficult to know for sure, since there are not many studies about the overall effectiveness of probiotics. Consult your toddler’s doctor before giving a probiotic to fight constipation.

What’s the best probiotic for toddlers to buy?

Top probiotic for toddlers

Culturelle Kids’ Chewables Daily Probiotic Formula

What you need to know: Parents are happy with how effective this gluten-, dairy- and soy-free probiotic is.

What you’ll love: It works well to replenish gut flora and resolve digestive issues after children take antibiotics. The probiotics come in individually wrapped tablets, which are great when traveling.

What you should consider: Some kids don’t like its berry taste, and some have difficulty chewing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top probiotic for toddlers for the money

Hyperbiotics Pro-Kids Children’s Probiotic

What you need to know: Toddlers can either swallow these orange-flavored sugar-free tablets whole or chew them.

What you’ll love: This tiny probiotic pill is simple for toddlers and kids to swallow, and it does a wonderful job of improving regularity and relieving stomach problems. Kids also tolerate it well, with little or no stomach upset after taking it.

What you should consider: Some kids don’t like the taste of this tablet, while others are not able to swallow it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Organic Kids+

What you need to know: This berry-cherry flavored once-a-day supplement works to improve digestive and immune system health.

What you’ll love: Parents say it strengthens kids’ guts, and many — though not all — say their kids love the taste.

What you should consider: Some parents were upset that it comes packaged in #7 plastic, which is not recyclable and may pose health risks for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.