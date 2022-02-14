Best magnetic cabinet lock

Magnetic cabinet locks allow you to keep your decorating style intact while creating a safe, childproof environment.

Which magnetic cabinet locks are best?

Childproofing a home takes serious time and consideration. And parents need to invest in items that can prevent the hazards of everyday living. From sharp table corners to basement stairs, the average household is full of obstacles that can potentially injure toddlers or small children. One of the ways that you can keep little ones safe is by using magnetic cabinet locks. These locks ensure that dangerous chemicals, tools and medications remain tucked away.

This 20-piece set of Vmaisi Magnetic Child Locks allows you to childproof a large portion of your home in just one kit. It includes quick installation templates and screws for optional mounting with tools if you prefer a more permanent fixture.

What to know before you buy magnetic cabinet locks

How magnetic cabinet locks works

Unlike traditional cabinet locks, magnetic models do not require any modification or installation of the outside of your cabinet. Instead, you just need to install the mechanisms behind the cabinet door. To unlock them, simply place a special magnetic key over the lock’s location. This disengages the latch without you needing to manipulate it physically. Because of their operation, it is critical to keep track of the keys used to unlock them.

Your child’s strength

Magnetic cabinet locks are easy for adults to open, ensuring you can access whatever you need without much struggle. However, since most magnetic locks stay in place with adhesive, especially determined people may be able to pull hard enough to remove them. If you have very strong-willed children, you may want to purchase locks with small screws instead of adhesive.

Surface considerations

You can use magnetic cabinet locks on a wide range of common household surfaces, provided that they are smooth and clean. However, porous or textured surfaces may not work well with adhesive. Additionally, you will want to take special care when it comes to any antique or especially valuable pieces of furniture, as the adhesive may impact the paint or stain.

Pet use

Many cats and dogs can paw cabinets and drawers open if they are determined to get to whatever is on the other side of the door. Magnetic cabinet locks are a great way to keep pets out of areas they shouldn’t snoop around in.

Aesthetics

Some cabinet locks use a strap to bind your cabinet’s doors, which may look unsightly. Magnetic locks are more discreet. Because of this, homeowners don’t need to stress about clunky safety devices interfering with their decorating style or clashing with cabinet finishes.

What to look for in quality magnetic cabinet locks

Quality adhesive

Magnetic cabinet locks adhere to surfaces using adhesive pads. While there are many cabinet lock manufacturers out there, you will benefit from a model that features adhesive from a reputable company. A weak adhesive may not hold if your child pulls hard on the cabinet door, and cheap adhesive can become gummy or messy over time.

Easy installation

It can be challenging to install locks, mainly because they demand precision to work properly. Select a magnetic cabinet lock that includes a guide to ensure you install your locks correctly. Take time to make sure the locks line up perfectly with their latches.

Easy removal

As children grow, cabinet locks become less important. Because of this, select a cabinet lock model that you can remove easily. In some cases, you may need to use a hairdryer to soften the adhesive and pull the magnetic lock away. Keep in mind that some surfaces, especially those with a porous surface or delicate paint, may get damaged if you remove the locks too forcefully.

How much you can expect to spend on magnetic cabinet locks

Magnetic cabinet locks often come in sets, some of which may contain up to 30 locks. Most of these sets are available for $20-$45.

Magnetic cabinet locks FAQ

Can I permanently disengage a magnetic cabinet lock?

A. Yes. Some magnetic lock models feature an option that allows you to unlock them indefinitely. This is a great feature for people who don’t have children living with them permanently and want free access to their cabinets during periods when children aren’t present.

Are magnetic cabinet locks available in different colors?

A. Not usually. Since most magnetic cabinet locks are on the inside of the cabinet, they have a limited color selection. Magnetic cabinet locks often only come in white.

Can I use magnetic cabinet locks on drawers?

A. Yes, as long as you have proper clearance and a smooth surface. You can use a magnetic cabinet lock on almost any small door or drawer.

What are the best magnetic cabinet locks to buy?

Top magnetic cabinet locks

Vmaisi Magnetic Child Locks

What you need to know: This pack of 20 magnetic cabinet locks has everything you need to childproof a large portion of your home.

What you’ll love: These locks feature durable 3M adhesive, and a template to make installation quick and easy. It comes with optional screws in case you need to install the locks on surfaces that won’t hold glue very well.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the adhesive. Make sure to clean your surface well before installing these locks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic cabinet locks for the money

Safety 1st Magnetic Locking System

What you need to know: This set includes nine locks, which also have a permanent disengagement feature.

What you’ll love: These heavy duty locks can withstand strong pulling, making them a great option for safeguarding children and adults alike.

What you should consider: These locks use small screws, so you’ll need to make sure you have a few tools for installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Roving Cove Magnetic Cabinet Drawer Lock

What you need to know: If you need a basic magnetic cabinet lock set, this one comes in a 12-pack that includes two keys.

What you’ll love: These locks feature a 3M adhesive guide that allows you to check placement before applying the final layer of tape. They also include a key with a ring on it, so you can use one hand to unlock and open your cabinet.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any screws or installation guide, which can make installation challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

