A typical resting heart rate can be anywhere between 60 to 100 beats per minute for adults. The average fetal heart rate, however, is between 110 to 160 beats per minute.

Which fetal doppler is best?

When you are having a baby, it is an exciting time. Parents want to experience this miracle as fully as possible. This means monitoring the health and growth of your baby while they are still in the womb. One of the devices that allows you to do this is a fetal doppler.

The best fetal doppler lets you monitor, track and share the joys of your baby’s development with family members and close friends. The Sonoline B Baby Doppler Baby Heart Beat Tracker has proprietary software designed to filter out unnecessary noise so you can better focus on your baby.

What to know before you buy a fetal doppler

What is a fetal doppler?

Unlike a baby monitor, which is used to listen to your newborn when they are in a different room, a fetal doppler monitors your baby inside the womb. This handheld device employs sound waves to detect movement and can be used at home under the direction of a healthcare provider. It is not to be used in place of an ultrasound, but it can provide reassurance between office visits. The user listens to the device either through a built-in speaker or a pair of headphones, depending on the model. Each fetal doppler functions a little differently, so it is important to read all directions before using it.

How do you use a fetal doppler?

While it might seem pretty straightforward, there are a few tricks that can help you achieve greater success when using a fetal monitor. The best advice is to get into a comfortable, reclined position, use ample amounts of gel (but not too much) and have a full bladder. Before searching for the baby’s heartbeat, find your own so you can recognize the difference. If you can’t find the heartbeat, do not panic. Your baby might be in a position that makes it hard to detect or it might be too early in your pregnancy. If you think something is wrong, however, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

What to look for in a fetal doppler

Built-in speakers

If you want to let everyone hear what you are hearing, the easiest way is to purchase a fetal doppler with built-in speakers. This allows you to listen to what is going on without needing any other accessories.

Headphone output

The best fetal doppler models have a headphone output. This feature allows you to focus on what you hear inside rather than being distracted by ambient sounds.

Recording capabilities

Some fetal monitors allow you to record the sounds you are hearing while monitoring. If this is something you would like, look for a unit with this capability.

Feature-packed app

The app is where you can find the biggest difference between models. Besides documenting and sharing your monitoring sessions, some fetal dopplers offer helpful tips and provide parameters for what to expect. If you like bells and whistles, peruse the app’s features to find out what is available.

How much you can expect to spend on a fetal doppler

Fetal dopplers have a fairly tight price range. Most of the models currently on the market for home use will cost between $59-$79.

Fetal doppler FAQ

Is a fetal doppler safe?

A. While the FDA’s current guidance suggests that lay users in a home setting can operate a fetal doppler, it should be done with a prescription and under the direction of a healthcare provider. Also, there are a few risk factors that you need to be aware of. Because fetal dopplers generate heat, the most common risks are using the device too early and too often. This may potentially create unsafe conditions for your baby and increase anxiety in a parent who over-monitors. Alternatively, a parent could misinterpret the sounds, think their unborn baby is healthy, and get a false sense of security. This is why you must use a fetal doppler in conjunction with, and never as an alternative to, regular office visits.

At what age can I use a fetal doppler?

A. Before using a fetal doppler for the first time, it is important to talk to your health care provider. While it may be possible to detect a heartbeat earlier, most manufacturers do not recommend using the device before 16 weeks. It is best to wait until after your first in-office ultrasound so you can have a conversation with your health care provider and learn about the benefits and risks involved with using a fetal doppler.

What are the best fetal dopplers to buy?

Top fetal doppler

Sonoline B Baby Doppler Baby Heart Beat Tracker

What you need to know: This device, along with an app, allows you to monitor, track and share your baby’s development.

What you’ll love: There are three different monitoring modes: real-time, averaged and manual. For convenience, the unit has both built-in speakers and an output for headphones. The software is designed to filter out the mother’s heartbeat and background noises, while the app offers tips and insights about your baby’s growth progress.

What you should consider: It is best to watch online videos to learn how to operate this device as it can be tricky to find the heartbeat.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top fetal doppler for the money

Hubble Connected Roo Prenatal Listening System

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed fetal heart rate monitor helps you track various factors.

What you’ll love: Besides your baby’s movement and heart rate, this prenatal listening system allows you to track your water consumption, body weight, bump size and more. It also offers a selection of at-home breathing exercises, and it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for convenience.

What you should consider: While many users loved this model, some mothers had difficulty locating their baby’s heartbeat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

BBLÜV Echo Wireless Fetal Doppler

What you need to know: This fetal monitor comes with a set of headphones so you can better focus on the sounds your baby is making.

What you’ll love: The compact, lightweight design of this monitor makes it comfortable to hold. It is easy to clean and purchase includes headphones, transfer cable and a storage/travel bag. You can use the device to record, transfer and share sounds with family and friends.

What you should consider: This product does not have built-in speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

