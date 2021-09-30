Best baby movement monitor

Baby movement monitors are only designed for use with cribs. Because of the way they detect motion and weight distribution, they aren’t intended for use in strollers or playards.

Which baby movement monitor is best?

Gazing upon your baby isn’t just sentimental, it’s a matter of safety. To keep a watchful eye on your baby when you’re not in the same room (such as during nap time), buy a baby movement monitor.

Tracking your baby’s movement can clue you in on what happens when you’re not around, whether your baby is experiencing difficulty falling asleep or if they need help. Baby movement monitors share all this information with parents through two-way cameras, apps, or Bluetooth-enabled devices.

To help you find the best movement monitor for your baby, take a look at this buying guide. We’re sharing an overview of new designs and popular features, and we’re including our recommendations at the end. Our favorite model, Sense-U Baby Movement Monitor, attaches to your baby’s diaper and transmits real-time updates to the Sense-U app.

What to know before you buy a baby movement monitor

Contact vs. non-contact

Baby movement monitors fall into two categories: contact and non-contact. Contact monitors clip onto a baby’s diaper, whereas non-contact monitors are pads that slip beneath mattresses. Both monitors are sensitive to even the slightest movement, though many parents feel non-contact monitors are far more responsive due to changes in weight distribution.

Monitoring type

In addition to tracking movement, some monitors track additional information including heart rate, room temperature, oxygen levels, or changes in breathing patterns. Certain monitors pick up noise and send alerts to parents. Others have video capabilities that let parents peek on their babies without disturbing them by entering the room.

Power

Most contact (clip-on) baby monitors involve disposable or rechargeable batteries because a regular power cord would pose a safety hazard. Non-contact pads, on the other hand, often have plugs because they’re considered a safe distance from babies given their location. Clip-on monitors are considered better for travel use, while pads are better for home cribs.

What to look for in a quality baby movement monitor

Parent device or app

Most baby movement monitors either come with a parent device or have companion apps. Parent devices are reliable and useful; however, many people feel they’re clunky and are easily misplaced. Companion apps are popular given their convenience, especially since most parents have their phones on them at all times.

Alerts

Baby movement monitors use vibration and audible alerts. When babies are inactive for a set amount of time, their clip-on or pad monitor vibrates to stimulate movement

Parents also receive an alert to let them stay up-to-date on movement (or lack thereof). In many baby movement monitors, alerts continue to send and become progressively louder if the monitor senses movement that indicates the baby is in distress or has stopped moving for a prolonged period of time.

Settings

Some baby movement monitors allow parents to customize settings, including adjusting sensitivity or the alert volume. Other monitors have timers that can be set for inactivity periods, in which parents choose how long the monitor waits before sending an alert.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby movement monitor

Simple clip-on monitors cost $60 and below. Midrange baby movement monitors with smartphone integration cost between $75-$125. High-end monitors that track advanced information such as oxygen levels and heart rate cost as much as $200.

Baby movement monitor FAQ

Q. Is it worth spending the extra money on baby movement monitors with smartphone integration?

A. Many parents say yes. Not only is it convenient to have the “parent device” at your fingertips at all times, the apps are frequently updated to streamline operation or add features.

Q. Will the clip-on baby monitor bother the baby?

A. It depends on each baby, but for the most part, the clip-on unit is neither invasive nor uncomfortable. Some parents say designs in certain units could be better, as they occasionally leave marks or irritate sensitive skin.

What are the best baby movement monitors to buy?

Top baby movement monitor

Sense-U Baby Movement Monitor

What you should know: This set features smartphone integration and tracks a wide variety of information.

What you’ll love: Notifies parents on temperature and sleeping position. Baby’s device has smoothed edges for a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: If the baby’s device is tampered with or isn’t snug, expect false alarms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby movement monitor for money

Snuza Hero Baby Movement Monitor

What you should know: Intuitive and responsive, parents love the reliable performance and affordability of this model.

What you’ll love: Made with BPA-free parts. Very sensitive to touch and movement. Battery lasts for several months.

What you should consider: Clip-on units are often too big to use with newborns since their diapers are tiny.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Sense Under-the-Mattress Baby Movement Monitor

What you should know: Capable and highly sensitive device that can detect every move your baby makes.

What you’ll love: Not one but two sensor pads go under the mattress for the most accurate monitoring. Alerts you if baby’s movement stops completely or becomes irregular. Durable and responsive.

What you should consider: Some reports of false alarms, which can be scary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

