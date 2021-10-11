Best baby lotions

When it’s time to buy a lotion for your baby, always look at the ingredients list and avoid products formulated with ingredients that are unsafe in children.

Which baby lotion is best?

Babies are often born with soft skin, which is why it is heartbreaking to see skin blemishes and irritations alter the smoothness of their skin. While baby lotions can help address this concern, choosing the right one isn’t always straightforward.

Fortunately, the Eucerin Aquaphor Healing Ointment is one baby lotion to do the job, thanks to its unique formulation that can soothe and moisturize your baby’s skin and bring back its beauty.

What to know before you buy a baby lotion

Skin type

The five baby skin types are dry, normal dry, normal, normal sensitive and sensitive. Regardless of the skin type, your baby’s skincare routine should always focus on keeping the skin hydrated to prevent it from getting dry or irritated. Some baby lotions can also treat skin irritations or conditions like eczema or diaper rash. Overall, when buying your baby lotion, always consider your baby’s skin type or skin condition, then choose appropriately.

Ingredient

When looking for a lotion for your little one, avoid products such as parabens, phenoxyethanol and phthalates due to safety issues. While parabens are a common and effective preservative, the safety of this chemical has become a cause for concern in recent years. In fact, research has shown that it may disrupt a baby’s normal growth during the first years of their life. To avoid these safety issues, always read the baby lotion’s label and ingredient list to ensure that they are free of these ingredients. Another option is to go for products formulated with naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, sunflower oil and olive oil.

Fragrance

Often, the original aroma of baby lotions may be unpleasant, and adding a fragrance might just be the way to eliminate this unpleasant scent. However, these fragrance chemicals may irritate some babies’ skin, causing rashes, redness and discomfort. To avoid these reactions, you can buy products that are labeled fragrance-free or unscented. But this doesn’t mean that these products don’t contain fragrance. Instead, the type of fragrance they have is usually not harmful or irritable. You can also go for unscented lotions containing natural ingredients because these products, with their unique scent, are generally safe for children.

What to look for in a quality baby lotion

Allergic reaction

Babies with sensitive skin may react to their lotion leading to skin rashes, redness or eczema. Sometimes it will appear immediately, or it may take a few days. Always keep an eye on your baby’s skin when applying a baby lotion initially, and watch it over a few days. To avoid allergies, go with lotions that are unlikely to contain ingredients that can cause these reactions.

Versatility

When you find a strong enough product to treat your baby’s eczema or diaper rash, yet gentle enough to moisturize and hydrate your baby’s skin, you’ve discovered a versatile product that your baby’s skin will always love. A baby lotion that is suitable for all skin types or one that the entire household can use is also a great example of a versatile all-purpose lotion.

Duration

Whether you’re treating your baby’s skin condition or moisturizing their skin, you should always know how long the effect of your baby lotion will last on your baby’s skin. There are baby lotions that can give a day-long moisturizing effect while there are also products that can heal your baby’s diaper rash in a few hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby lotion

Several factors determine the price of a baby lotion, like the size and purity of the ingredients, but you should expect to pay $4-$20 for a bottle of baby lotion.

Baby lotion FAQ

When is the best time to use baby lotion?

A. It is best to use your baby lotion right after their bath so that you can lock in the moisture and keep the skin hydrated. If using the lotion to treat a skin condition, you should follow the instructions on the packaging.

How do I differentiate between baby lotion, cream and ointment?

A. The major difference between lotion and ointment is the percentage of oil and water present in the mixture. Lotions have higher water content, while ointment contains more oil. On the other hand, creams contain more oil than lotions. Choosing between a baby lotion, cream or ointment is usually dependent on your baby’s skin type.

What’s the best baby lotion to buy?

Best of the best baby lotion

Eucerin Aquaphor Healing Ointment

What you need to know: It is a multipurpose skincare ointment that can be used as a preventive diaper rash cream or as an ointment to soothe your baby’s dry skin.

What you’ll love: It can be used for a wide range of skin conditions, including dry, chaffed skin, drool rash, diaper rash and as a healing ointment for minor scratches and scrapes.

What you should consider: Some users mention that it works better as a preventive for diaper rash than as a treatment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Best bang for your buck baby lotion

Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion

What you need to know: It is a natural moisturizer that can moisturize and protect your baby’s skin for a total of 24 hours.

What you’ll love: It is formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal and dimethicone, an excellent blend for protecting your baby’s dry skin and keeping it soft and smooth. It is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free since it doesn’t contain fragrances or ingredients that may irritate your baby’s skin.

What you should consider: Although the packaging states fragrance-free, some users complain that it has an unpleasant scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention baby lotion

CeraVe Baby Moisturizing Lotion

What you need to know: It is a lightweight, non-greasy baby lotion that has a gentle yet protective effect on your baby’s skin.

What you’ll love: It contains a blend of ceramides, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid formulated to give your baby skin a soothing effect while moisturizing it to prevent dryness.

What you should consider: It may not be the best option for babies with dry skin as some parents complained that it is not effective as a moisturizer for their baby’s dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

