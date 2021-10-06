Is your kid obsessed with Fortnite? Win major points with these Halloween costumes

Fortnite has taken the world by storm, and our market research is telling us it’s going to be a huge theme this Halloween.

Fortnite-themed Halloween costumes

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s time to secure a costume for you and yours if you haven’t done so already.

With Fortnite being one of the most popular, colorful, and engaging games around for kids and teens, it’s no surprise that the playable skins are sought-after costumes. They’re unique, sometimes outrageous, and cater to a wide range of personalities and styles. If your kid loves Fortnite, they’ll be all-in on these costumes.

As you shop, pay little mind to the boys’ or girls’ designations — most of these costumes are suitable for anyone.

Best Fortnite-themed Halloween costumes

Merry Marauder

Show off your grumpy, yuletide spirit on Halloween with a Merry Marauder costume. Another rare skin from early on in the game, this would go well with its in-game counterpart, Ginger Gunner, to make for a fun duo costume. And particularly enthusiastic kids can reuse this costume come Christmastime.

Plush Dark Voyager

For a futuristic look, check out the Dark Voyager skin. As part of the space explorers set, Dark Voyager features a black outfit with reflective orange (which works well for Halloween and being seen in the dark). While this option comes with a hood that has a blackout visor for the helmet effect, your child can likely have some fun at home crafting your own makeshift helmet.

Skull Trooper

Perhaps the most appropriate Halloween costume, Skull Trooper serves some double duty for both Fortnite fans and those looking to wear something scary. Released during Halloween 2017, Skull Trooper got a female companion a year later in Skull Ranger, which would make for a solid duo costume as well.

Zoey

One of the more colorful outfits available in Fortnite, Zoey was inspired by the animated film Wreck-It Ralph. Green hair and a pink tunic will keep your kid standing out all night.

