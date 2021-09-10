Best fall coat for toddlers

Some kids may hate to wear coats, but when the weather drops below 50 degrees, it’s recommended your child always wear a coat when outside.

Which fall coat is best for toddlers?

Just because the weather is getting colder, that doesn’t mean you have to bring your toddler inside to play. Let them enjoy the outdoors, but make sure they are prepared with the right coat.

You have a lot of styles to choose from, and much depends on the average temperature where you live, but a top pick is the Columbia Girls’ Benton Springs Fleece Jacket.

What to know before you buy a fall coat for toddlers

Lining

The lining of your toddler’s fall jacket should be based on your location and the climate for your specific fall season. If you live in a warmer climate, the need for a heavy or lined jacket might not be necessary, but if you experience a colder fall with weather that can abruptly turn windy and is prone to a deep chill, a warm inner lining is beneficial.

Fabric

Fabric can determine the comfort and warmth of fall coats for kids. Fleece is a strong option because it’s warm but not bulky. It can be the material of the jacket itself or a great option for a liner. A cotton coat is a good option in areas with warmer weather because they are breathable and comfortable.

Availability

Adorable fall jackets for toddlers are hot commodities for new parents and tend to sell out of sizes and color variations quickly. Prepare to purchase your toddler coats before the back-to-school season in the late summer to make sure that you are able to get the jacket of your choice.

If you're still searching, take a look at the comprehensive buying guide for best fall coats for toddlers on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a quality fall coat for toddlers

Comfort

Kids often resist wearing coats that may be bulky or hot. Find a fall coat for kids that meets their comfort needs, such as a soft lining, easy-to-use zippers that don’t poke and a fabric that allows them to easily move.

Warmth

Don’t forget why you’re purchasing a coat to begin with, and don’t make the mistake of choosing style or price over function. You want to make sure the coat will keep your toddler warm, but also not too warm for your location.

Pockets and hoods

These can be lifesavers if the weather takes a turn or the wind picks up while you’re outside and your child needs extra protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall coat for toddlers

A good quality fall coat for toddlers can range from $20-$50, based on their size. It should be able to withstand the elements and all that a toddler can dish out, so you won’t have to purchase another until they grow out of it.

Fall coat for toddlers FAQ

Are fall-style jackets car-seat safe?

A. Bulky jackets, such as puffers, should not be worn underneath the harness of a car seat as the fluffy portions will flatten upon impact, leaving extra space for your toddler to move around. To be safe, it is recommended to layer the jacket over the harness in cooler temperatures.

Can you wash toddler jackets in the washing machine and dryer?

A. Most toddler jackets are machine washable; however, it is recommended to review the manufacturer laundering instructions to make sure you don’t run into any issues. Some jackets will not do well in the dryer, so if you are not sure how your jacket will react, laying it flat and letting it air dry after washing should do the trick.

What are the best fall coats for toddlers?

Top fall coat for toddlers

Columbia Girls’ Benton Springs Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This cozy, warm fleece jacket is perfect for your toddler in the cool fall weather.

What you’ll love: This super-soft fleece jacket comes in a classic modern cut, which is ideal for layering to support a variety of temperatures. The zippered pockets are an added bonus so your kiddo can keep all of their favorite little toys and snacks safe.

What you should consider: This fleece jacket does not come with a hood, so on colder or rainy days, a different jacket or a hat will be necessary.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top fall coat for toddlers for the money

Simple Joys by Carter’s Boys’ Toddler Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: This soft puffer fleece-lined fall jacket also comes with a fleece-lined hood, pocket and elastic hem.

What you’ll love: This ultra-adorable bear printed turquoise jacket can take your toddler from the fall to the winter with the fleece lining and ability to layer. The lightweight material allows your toddler to have full mobility to move and play in ways they couldn’t in a puffer jacket.

What you should consider: Customers have stated that this jacket can run a little small, especially in the arms. If you have a fast-growing toddler, it could be beneficial to purchase one size up.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Girls’ Switchback II Waterproof Jacket

What you need to know: Your toddler will have the ability to take on the playground, no matter what the weather, in this waterproof rain jacket. It is ideal for the brisk fall weather.

What you’ll love: Parents of toddlers will love the waterproof fabric because it will keep their child dry, while the reflective detail will help to spot them anywhere they are playing. The drop tail design offers maximum coverage and the elastic cuffs keep their sleeves in place.

What you should consider: This jacket is geared more for rain and keeping your toddler dry and offers less warmth than other jackets, so layering might be needed in colder temperatures.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

