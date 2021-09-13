Best baby leggings for boys

Baby leggings are easy to layer under or over other clothing, which can help keep your baby warm.

WHICH BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS ARE BEST?

Baby leggings are versatile bottoms that your baby boy can wear with any casual top like a sweatshirt, short- or long-sleeved shirt, sweater or even onesie. Made from stretchy materials, baby leggings allow for unrestricted movement as your baby learns to crawl and walk. Plus, they’re easy for a parent or caregiver to pull on and off without causing a fuss.

Read this guide to learn more about what you need to know before buying leggings for boys. At the end, you’ll find a roundup of a few of our favorites, including our top pick, Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy Knit Pants, which come in a handy pack of four.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS

Materials

Baby leggings come in a variety of flexible, soft fabrics. Cotton leggings are popular for their softness and breathability. Be aware that cotton shrinks easily. Cotton blends are more durable, and less prone to shrinkage. Blends often combine polyester or spandex with the natural fiber.

Polyester blends hold up the best in the wash, and against stains, but can be scratchy and sweaty. Lastly, bamboo is an eco-friendly material that more parents are opting for as it’s soft like cotton but has less environmental impact. In addition, bamboo is sweat-resistant and antibacterial.

Size

One of the benefits of leggings is that their flexible fabric will stretch as your baby grows, which means you won’t need to replace them as often as other bottoms. However, sizing is still important to get right. Baby leggings for boys are generally sized according to age: 0 to 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months.

Be aware that one brand’s 12-month legging may have a waist of 17 inches whereas another brand’s 12-month legging has a 20-inch waist. The most accurate way to get the correct size is to measure your baby’s waist and inseam and then reference the manufacturer’s sizing chart.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN QUALITY BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS

Knee pads

Leggings naturally provide protection against abrasions by covering your baby’s delicate skin. Some leggings go above and beyond by reinforcing the knee area for added comfort and protection. This feature is ideal if you’ve got a crawler and hard floors at home.

Ankle cuffs

Look for elastic cuffs to keep your baby’s leggings from riding up their legs as they crawl. Not all leggings offer this feature. Be aware that as your baby grows elastic cuffs can become too tight, which will signal that it’s time to size up.

Covered elastic waistband

While adult legging-wearers don’t think twice about an elastic waistband touching their skin, babies have more sensitive skin and can be easily irritated by direct contact with an elastic waistband. Some manufacturers offer covered elastic waistbands for added comfort and decreased fuss.

Organic/nontoxic

When buying a natural fabric of leggings, pay attention to whether the cotton (or bamboo) has been treated with pesticides. Pesticides are just one of the many harmful chemicals that are used in manufacturing. Look for a OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification that’s free of 100 common chemicals or a GOTS certification.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS

Leggings for baby boys range from $3.50-$20 a pair. They can come in multipacks of two to four pairs, often in a variety of colors or patterns.

BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between leggings and tights?

A. While leggings fit close to the body like tights, they are made of thicker and more opaque materials. Also they don’t have feet, which tights do. Tights are designed to be worn under dresses and skirts, and leggings can too but also offer versatile and unisex wear.

Q. What are “knit” leggings?

A. Knit fabrics are stretchy, like T-shirt material, versus woven fabrics that are less yielding, like the material of a dress shirt. You’ll see baby leggings advertised as knit pants, which means the material is flexible and will conform to your baby’s body.

WHAT’RE THE BEST BABY LEGGINGS FOR BOYS TO BUY?

Top baby leggings for boys

Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy Knit Pants, 4-Pack

Our take: A perfect set of baby leggings that are both soft and attractive.

What we like: Cotton blend includes spandex for stretch. Leggings feature a covered waistband. Nine sets of solid colors and pleasing patterns are perfect for mixing and matching.

What we dislike: Material is thin and doesn’t offer much warmth.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top baby leggings for boys for the money

Hudson Baby Unisex Cotton Leggings

Our take: Affordable three-pack of 100% cotton baby leggings.

What we like: Machine washable, soft, and lightweight. Sets include a wide variety of designs and colors, including different fits. Sizes range from newborn to toddler.

What we dislike: These leggings can shrink quite considerably in the wash, so you may want to size up.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Baby Pants Set

Our take: An organic, nontoxic set of baby leggings for sensitive baby skin.

What we like: Soft cotton doesn’t pill from washing. GOTS certified. Comfortable encased waistband. Sets include one solid and one striped bottom.

What we dislike: These leggings run long, so check your baby’s inseam before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.