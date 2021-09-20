If you have difficulty installing your child’s Britax car seat, enlist the help of a professional who can help teach you how to do it properly. Better safe than sorry.

WHICH BRITAX CAR SEAT IS BEST?

You can’t put a price on your child’s safety. Thankfully, Britax doesn’t make you do that. The respected manufacturer makes some of the safest car seats on the market, and they sell for a reasonable price. When you get on the road, you want to make sure your child has the best possible safety equipment, and a Britax car seat will do just that.

If you want help choosing the best Britax car seat, read this buying guide. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like our Best of the Best, the Britax Advocate ClickTight. Parents love it for the high degree of safety it provides; little ones are happy with its high degree of comfort, which keeps them calm on the road.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A BRITAX CAR SEAT

Ease of installation and removal

Anyone who has installed a child’s car seat knows that it can be a frustrating experience. That’s why having a Britax car seat that is relatively easy to install is of utmost importance. Not only is it important for the sake of convenience, but if someone who is unfamiliar with your car seat needs to install it, you want them to be able to figure it out with ease.

Ease of buckling

As with ease of installation, how easy it is to buckle your child into the seat is an important factor. When fastening your child’s buckle, you want to be able to do it in relatively quick fashion, without too much fussing and bumbling.

Size of child

When choosing any car seat, the size of the child who will sit in it is a big consideration. For each car seat Britax makes, the company specifies the population that should be using it. Britax infant car seats are for newborns into the pre-toddler stage. Britax booster seats are for toddlers into the young child phase. Britax convertible seats start as rear-facing infant models and can go all the way up to toddler booster seats.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY BRITAX CAR SEAT

ClickTight feature

The Britax ClickTight feature helps make installation easy. To install your car seat using this feature, turn the key to open the bottom of the seat. Thread and connect the seat belt. Finally, click the seat closed. This process significantly reduces the possibility of human error.

Steel frame

All Britax car seats utilize impact-stabilizing steel frames, making them some of the strongest and safest car seats available to consumers. This feature is one of the major factors in Britax’ popularity with consumers.

Side impact protection

Britax car seats have EPS foam-lined shells to protect children from flying debris during a side impact event. Many times, injuries during a vehicle accident are due to such debris rather than the impact itself. Britax’s side impact protection provides an extra layer of defense during an accident.

Shock-absorbing base

Another innovative safety feature of all Britax car seats is the shock-absorbing base. These bases compress on impact. As a result, the base absorbs a large amount of the force of impact and helps reduce the forward movement of the entire seat.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A BRITAX CAR SEAT

Most Britax car seats will cost between $150-$400. Infant seats cost between $200-$300. Most convertible and booster seats fall in the $150-$400 range.

BRITAX CAR SEAT FAQ

What are HUGS chest pads?

A. HUGS chest pads are found in most of the Britax premium models. HUGS stands for “Harness Ultra Guard System.” They are intended to deflect energy transfer and reduce forward momentum in the event of a crash

Is extra side-impact protection really necessary?

A. Any additional protection you can give your child is always worth it. Side impact can be just as dangerous as a head-on collision. As such, the extra padding in Britax seats can go far to protect a child’s head in the event of a side-impact collision.

WHAT ARE THE BEST BRITAX CAR SEATS TO BUY?

Top Britax car seat

Britax Advocate ClickTight

Our take: This is top of the line from Britax. You won’t find a better seat.

What we like: Triple-layer side impact protection and SafeCell steel frame make this a virtual tank of a car seat.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a cupholder, which is surprisingly inconvenient.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Britax car seat for the money

Britax USA Boulevard ClickTight

Our take: It’s reliable at a nice price.

What we like: It offers impressive baby-to-toddler versatility, as well as 14 different positions.

What you should consider: The straps are hard to adjust at times.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Britax Grow with You ClickTight Plus Booster

Our take: This is great for toddlers and small children.

What we like: The straps transition from front-facing to a belt and it includes classic Britax protection features like shock absorption.

What you should consider: Some found the shoulder strap hard to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Adam Reeder writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.