Best potty training seat

It’s a good idea to leave a spare potty training seat in your family vehicle. Travel seats work best, as they don’t take up much space and can be tucked into seat pockets or glove compartments.

WHICH POTTY TRAINING SEATS ARE BEST?

If your little one is potty training, you know transitioning from diapers to the toilet comes with its own set of challenges.

To ease the transition, a good starting point is a potty training seat that’s cozy, well-constructed, and inviting. These seats are toddler-friendly and specially designed to help little ones acclimate themselves to adult toilets. Between helpful handles, cushioned seats, and designs featuring their favorite characters, you’ll be able to find a potty training seat that suits your toddler.

To help you get started on your search, read our definitive buying guide. Our top choice is BabyBjörn’s Toilet Trainer. Its design is lightweight enough for kids to place over the toilet themselves.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A POTTY TRAINING SEAT

There are many types of potty training seats but these are the most commonly used by parents:

Traditional

Traditional potty training seats are plastic and have simplistic designs, as their main goal is to make sure kids don’t slip into the toilet. Some of them are contoured for a more comfortable sitting experience and can have handles or arms to help keep your little one in place.

Padded

Padded potty training seats are similar to adult styles, as they’re filled with dense foam and are covered with plastic or nylon. With that said, they can be a bit harder to keep clean compared to other plastic styles, which can simply be wiped clean or hosed down.

Two-in-one

Multipurpose potty training seats feature folding step stools, which help kids safely get onto the toilet. As expected, these two-in-one designs take up much more space than other potty training seats, so make sure your bathroom can accommodate the larger footprint.

Travel

Travel potty training seats are easy to pack when it’s time to take a journey. Folding styles fit into a diaper bag quite easily, though convertible ones are a bit bigger and are usually packed in luggage. These designs feature pop-up legs and can be used over a toilet or on their own with a compatible bag as a makeshift toilet bowl.

Hinged

Bathrooms are high-traffic areas in homes, which is why some parents go with hinged potty training seats. These are easy to adjust for all family members, as the training seat simply pops up or down when needed.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY POTTY TRAINING SEAT

Splash guard

For potty training little boys, you need a potty training seat that comes with a splash guard. Many training seats have integrated splash guards, but some models offer detachable ones.

Handles

Handles aren’t a standard feature in potty training seats, though they’re worth considering. With handles, kids can get a bit of stability while they shimmy around the seat to find a comfortable position. Handles are also helpful for kids who want to place their seats on the throne themselves.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A POTTY TRAINING SEAT

Basic potty training seats cost less than $20, and you can find some themed ones in this range. Those with more comfort features and contouring tend to cost up to $30. For potty training seats with hinges or built-in stools, expect to spend around $50 or sometimes more.

POTTY TRAINING SEATS FAQ

Q. Do potty training seats fit over all toilets?

A. For the most part, potty training seats fit over both round and elongated toilets. There are some outliers, so it’s important to know your toilet’s dimensions to find a training seat that fits over it seamlessly.

Q. Is it worth getting a potty training seat with characters or designs?

A. Some parents feel potty training seats that come across as friendly make this stage a bit easier. When kids see familiar characters from their favorite TV shows or movies, they might feel more motivated to climb onto the seat.

WHAT’S THE BEST POTTY TRAINING SEAT TO BUY?

Top potty training seat

BabyBjörn’s Toilet Trainer

Our take: Top-rated ergonomic design with a built-in splash guard.

What we like: Rear handle for easy setup. Made with BPA-free plastic. Fits most toilet seats.

What we dislike: Some parents wish it had side handles for little ones to hold.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top potty training seat for the money

Munchkin’s Sturdy Potty Seat

Our take: Total bargain buy, and some consumers feel it competes with models three times the price.

What we like: Helpful handles. Contoured design is comfortable and inviting. Non-skid edges keep the seat in place.

What we dislike: Best if used with modern toilets, as it’s on the larger side.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO’s Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty for Travel

Our take: Stable pop-up design well-liked by parents and tots.

What we like: Works with compatible bags as well as standard plastic bags. Comes with a convenient travel bag.

What we dislike: When using it on the toilet, may tilt a bit if the child leans forward.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

