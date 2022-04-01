Which potty chair is best?

While no one has ever described potty training a child as a fun endeavor, one of the biggest rewards once your child is potty trained is finally getting rid of diapers. If your child is approaching potty training age, keeping a potty chair on hand is convenient and will start preparing your little one for the transition.

One of the top potty chair choices is the Summer Infant My Size Potty. Since it’s modeled after a standard toilet, kids will have fun and love going potty just like an adult — they can even flush it like a real potty.

What to know before you buy a potty chair

Types of potty chairs

Whether to use a potty seat for the toilet or an independent potty chair is one of the first decisions you need to make when potty training. If you choose to use a potty chair, there are a few types.

One-piece potty chair: If you want a simple option, a one-piece potty chair is ideal. It doesn't have many pieces that need to be cleaned and is usually the most affordable type of potty chair. However, since there isn't a separate chamber, it's cumbersome to empty and clean the entire chair.

Two-piece potty chair: The most common potty chair is a two-piece, including the chair and a removable chamber for convenient emptying and cleaning.

Three-in-one potty chair: Many potty chairs are called a two-in-one, three-in-one or four-in-one. As a result, those options usually convert into several things. For example, it could start as a standard potty chair and transform into a stool and potty seat to be used with a big toilet.

How to know if your child is ready to potty train

Between 18 and 30 months, it’s time to start paying attention to readiness signs since most children are physiologically ready to potty train. If you can answer yes to most of these questions, it might be time to start potty training.

Does your child have the motor skills to pull their pants up and down independently?

Is your child showing signs they’re cognitively mature, including completing small tasks without getting distracted and moving onto something else?

Does your child tell you when they’re going potty in their diaper?

Does your child hate having a dirty diaper and ask you to change it?

What to look for in a quality potty chair

Fit and size

Potty training often requires long periods of sitting on a potty with books and toys, waiting for something to happen. To keep your little one comfortable, it’s essential to find a potty chair of the right height and with an appropriately sized seat. For example, tall children will be most comfortable on a taller potty chair, so their knees and legs sit at the correct angle.

Splash guard

A splash guard sits on the front of the potty chair to stop the pee from spraying all over the place. While it’s a must-have for potty training boys, it’s helpful for any child.

Ease of cleaning

Hopefully, if all goes well, you’ll be cleaning the potty chair often. For this reason, it’s essential to consider the steps required to clean a potty seat. For example, is it a one-piece chair that must be carried entirely to the toilet, or is there a convenient emptying chamber?

How much you can expect to spend on a potty chair

Depending on the number of features and size of a potty chair, you can expect to spend between $10-$40.

Potty chair FAQ

What’s the difference between a potty seat and a potty chair?

A. A potty seat looks like a smaller toilet seat, and it sits on top of a big toilet. A potty chair is a separate training chair that sits on the floor. While a potty seat helps children learn to go on the big toilet and doesn’t take up space on the floor, it can be intimidating for some children. The ability to take a potty chair on the go while training is also convenient.

Can I bring my potty chair in the car?

A. Potty training is a sensitive and time-consuming endeavor. To ensure your child doesn’t have an accident when traveling, it’s a smart idea to bring your compact potty chair in the car, and pull into a discreet location when they have to go potty. However, you might want to consider investing in potty liners for easy on-the-go disposal if you plan to go this route.

What’s the best potty chair to buy?

Top potty chair

Summer Infant My Size Potty

What you need to know: Since it’s modeled after a traditional toilet, kids will have fun learning how to use the potty on this chair.

What you’ll love: Enjoy potty training without the mess thanks to a built-in wipe compartment, integrated splash guard and an easy-to-clean flip-up, removable lid. Plus, the handle makes a realistic flushing sound.

What you should consider: The splash guard is removable and easily falls off when sitting down or using the potty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top potty chair for the money

BabyBjorn Smart Potty

What you need to know: Simple and affordable, this potty chair makes it convenient to potty train anywhere.

What you’ll love: This chair is the ideal size for toddlers to go potty but compact enough to fit in small bathrooms or take on the go. It also features rubber edging along the bottom to prevent slipping and sliding.

What you should consider: Since it’s on the small side compared to other potty chairs, it works best for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Worth checking out

The First Years Training Wheels Racer Potty System

What you need to know: This themed potty chair is a convenient way to get children excited about potty training.

What you’ll love: The race car design is kid-friendly and fun to use. It has high back support for comfort, a tall pee shield to avoid messes and handles to help kids feel secure. Plus, the lift-out pot makes it simple to clean.

What you should consider: This chair sit sits lower to the ground than comparable models and might not be ideal for tall children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

