Best bath spout cover

WHICH BATH SPOUT COVER IS BEST?

Bath time can be a fun bonding moment between parents and kids, or it can be a struggle if your little one isn’t a big fan of water yet. No matter what happens, safety is always paramount.

For that reason, parents may select a bath spout cover to prevent injuries. They’re made with soft materials like polyester, rubber or inflated pillows to protect your child if they bump into the spigot. Many of these designs are made featuring fun characters to make bath time a little more enjoyable.

To find the right bath spout cover for your kids, read our buying guide. We’re covering all the features you should compare among bath spout covers and we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Skip Hop’s Moby Bath Spout Cover, is designed with a soft rubber free of BPA, PVC and phthalates.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A BATH SPOUT COVER

Popular types

Bath spout covers are either solid or inflatable. Solid designs are made with rubber, silicone, plastic, foam or fabric. Soft yet durable, they’re made to hold up to heavy use. Some solid covers are shaped like popular sea creatures or feature ocean-themed designs.

Inflatable bath spout covers consist of a series of air pillows that encase the spout. Not only are they soft, they’re accommodating to spouts of different sizes because they can be inflated as much or as little as necessary.

Fit

Bath spout covers aren’t universal, which means it’s important to measure the spout before comparing designs. Only some covers are designed to be used with shower diverters. Other covers are too short or too small to fit older or oddly-shaped spigots.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY BATH SPOUT COVER

Bath thermometers

High-tech bath spout covers are equipped with bath thermometers featuring LCD displays. They take the guesswork out of finding the optimal temperature, and according to some parents, their higher prices are well worth the peace of mind.

Spout extenders

Bath spout covers with spout extenders solve a number of problems. For one, the extender makes it easy to fill a baby bath that doesn’t reach the faucet. They’re also helpful to rinse a baby’s hair while maintaining a safe distance from the spout.

Cute designs

It’s common for bath spout covers to be shaped like sea creatures or feature ocean-themed designs, though there are mixed feelings on the aesthetics. Some parents feel the friendly characters invite tampering, while others say the familiar designs make babies feel more comfortable during bath time.

Water effects

Certain bath spout covers incorporate water effects into their designs. They are made to shoot multiple streams of water in various directions to entertain and engage babies. Their designs feature a series of holes, or they leverage their shapes — like an elephant trunk or hippopotamus nostrils — to stream water.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A BATH SPOUT COVER

Inflatable bath spout covers cost $5 and below. More durable designs with unique safety features run closer to $10-$15. Advanced bath spout covers with premium features like built-in thermometers may cost up to $30.

BATH SPOUT COVERS FAQ

Are some bath spout covers easier to clean than others?

A. Yes, and the easiest ones to clean tend to be fabric ones that are machine washable. There are also some rubber and silicone bath spouts that can be washed in the dishwasher. Most other bath spout covers require hand washing. This can be somewhat challenging, especially when they have tiny crevices that can trap mold and mildew.

Should I leave the bath spout cover on between baths and showers?

A. No, because there tends to be a buildup of limescale, mold, and mildew around spigots. For that reason, it’s recommended to hang the bath spout cover to air dry after each bath.

WHAT BATH SPOUT COVERS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top bath spout cover

Skip Hop’s Moby Bath Spout Cover

Our take: This friendly-looking spout cover remains a favorite among parents for how easy it is to put on and remove.

What we like: It can be cleaned in the dishwasher. All edges are rounded to protect kids. It is made with sturdy, thick rubber.

What you should consider: The design isn’t as accommodating to spigots over 8 inches.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Top bath spout cover for the money

Dreambaby’s Bath Tub Spout Cover

Our take: Cute and compact, this affordable option is suitable for both home and travel use.

What we like: It has two air pockets that are easy to inflate. It fits most standard spouts and comes in a two-pack.

What you should consider: Since it’s inflatable, there’s always the chance it can puncture during use.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Infantino’s Cap the Tap Bath Spout Cover

Our take: One of few cloth spouts on the market, this design is a soft option.

What we like: It is machine-washable and dries fast. Areas closest to the end of the spigot are padded.

What you should consider: Older kids might be able to fiddle with the cover and remove it.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

