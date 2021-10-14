Best baby towel

Which baby towel is best?

Bath time can be a great bonding experience between parents and their newborn — even a ritual. Parents pay a lot of attention to the soaps, shampoos and body washes they purchase, but don’t nearly pay as much attention to the towels they’re wrapping their baby in after the bath ends.

A baby’s skin is soft and delicate, and babies can’t regulate their body temperature like adults do. So what you wrap them in after the bath is just as important as the products you use during it.

When it comes to picking out baby towels and towel sets, you want to look beyond the color and the pattern. Our top pick is Channing & Yates Premium Hooded Baby Towel and Washcloth Set in Organic Bamboo.

What to know before you buy a baby towel

Shape and size

What makes a baby towel different is the shape. Since they’re designed to wrap up your baby, baby towels are more square than the typical rectangular adult towel. They vary in size, but on average are about 30 by 36 inches.

Single or double layer

Single-layer towels tend to be thick, plush and highly absorbent, while double-layer towels are often made from thinner fabrics. Even though there are some great double-layer towels, some customers avoid them because the layers of less expensive brands can come apart in the washing machine.

Fabric

Towels made of 100% cotton tend to be the softest and most absorbent, with bamboo also a good option for a baby towel. It’s always better to purchase organic, all-natural towels, so the baby isn’t exposed to chemicals.

What to look for in a baby towel

Hoods

A new parent will soon realize that the hood is the best part of a baby towel as it lets you cover your baby’s head and wrap their body with the rest of the towel. They come in a variety of styles with unicorns and animal heads some of the top sellers. Not only do they look adorable, but since babies lose most of their body heat through their heads, a hood will help keep your whole baby warm.

Trim

Baby towels can come with two types of trim that are each effective — bias-tape trim and double-rolled sewn edge. Check the towel’s trim to make sure the stitching is evenly spaced with high-quality thread

Prints and colors

Baby towels come in a wide variety of colors, patterns and themes. Although your baby is too young to have a preference, it’s fun to wrap them up in your own favorite colors and patterns.

Single or set

You can purchase baby towels in sets ranging from two to five towels. Sets with more towels usually give you more bang for your buck, but can lack in quality. Sets also can include washcloths and other baby accessories — great for new parents who need all the staples.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby towel

Luckily, baby towels are some of the less expensive baby products. You can find a matching set of single towels for around $2 for the basics. For higher-quality, thicker towels with fun colors and designs, you’re looking at about $13 for a pack of two or three. Extra-thick towels or towels that are all-natural, hypoallergenic or organic can cost $15 to $25.

Baby towel FAQ

How do I launder a baby towel?

A. The first step is always to check the tag for washing instructions. However, you should be aware of any chemicals that can irritate your baby’s skin. It’s best to use a gentle detergent specifically designed for babies.

What ages of children can use a baby towel with hoods?

A. A wide range of sizes is available for baby towels with hoods, but they typically fit babies and toddlers only.

What are the best baby towels to buy?

Top baby towel

Channing & Yates Premium Hooded Baby Towel and Washcloth Set in Organic Bamboo

What you need to know: This adorable hooded bear towel is made from all-natural bamboo.

What you’ll love: This 100% organic baby towel is ultra-soft, machine washable and great for children who have sensitive skin. It has twice the thickness of other towels and is 40% longer, so you can still use it as your little one grows from newborn to toddler.

What you should consider: Try to wash the towels on a gentle cycle, since some customers mention that threading will occasionally come loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby towel for the money

Gerber Newborn Towel and Washcloth Set

What you need to know: Straight from the brand name for babies you know and love, this towel set provides all the basics your newborn will need.

What you’ll love: This is a great product at a budget-friendly price point. The soft, absorbent and lightweight washcloth and towel launder well and keep their shapes wash after wash.

What you should consider: This towel is made for newborns, so it tends to be smaller than some other baby towels on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tinkers World Elephant Hooded Baby Towel

What you need to know: This hooded elephant baby towel is so warm and cute, you won’t want to take it off them.

What you’ll love: It’s made from lush, super-soft material ideal for your baby’s fresh skin. The oversized elephant hood was designed to keep your baby warm after their bath.

What you should consider: Customers have mentioned that these towels were smaller than some other hooded towels and would work best for newborns or small babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

