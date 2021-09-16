Best baby changing pad

Standard changing pads feature open-ended models to allow for more room for your baby to grow and four-sided models that add extra security and prevent your baby from rolling out.

Which baby changing pad is best?

New parents can look forward to changing about 2,500 diapers in their first year of having a baby. Changing pads are right up there with diapers as must-have baby essentials. They create a designated area for cleaning up your baby while keeping them comfortable and dry.

Baby changing pads are not one size fits all, though. Some models are designed to fit changing tables, whereas others can be taken on the go. Our top pick is the Keekaroo Peanut Changer, which is both durable and easy to clean.

What to know before you buy a baby changing pad

Types

Standard changing pads are designed to fit changing tables. They have a mattress-like thickness and raised edges that offer superior safety and cushioning. Foam pads should be paired with a waterproof cover, while others made from completely waterproof materials can be wiped down directly when accidents occur.

Travel changing pads are flat, foldable, and easy to stash in a diaper bag for on-the-go changing needs. While they don’t provide much cushioning, they offer a mat-like surface for your baby to lie on wherever duty calls.

Disposable changing pads are designed for single use. If you’re tired of washing or cleaning all your baby’s items, consider a pack of disposable pads to toss after each use. These are highly portable and fit compactly in any bag when you’re out and about. They are the thinnest pad type and offer no cushioning.

Size

When selecting a standard changing pad, be sure its dimensions fit your changing table. For travel and disposable pads, select pads with generous dimensions to keep your baby from coming into contact with germy surfaces.

Comfort

Providing cushioning and materials that feel comfortable beneath your baby’s bare bum can help the changing process be a more pleasant experience. This is easier to accomplish with standard foam pads; travel pads, on the other hand, pose more of a challenge in the comfort department. Some high-end portable pads feature thin memory foam encased in waterproof material to boost comfort.

Water resistance

As every parent knows, changing diapers can be a messy task. Opt for a pad with a water-resistant exterior to prevent fluid from seeping in, deteriorating the pad and creating an environment for mold and bacteria to thrive. Solid-shell designs are great at repelling moisture.

What to look for in a quality baby changing pad

Contoured sides

In-home changing pads often have raised edges to help prevent your baby from rolling off. Some feature a soft contour and others have a deep slope. Regardless, never leave your baby unattended on a changing table.

Safety straps

It only takes a split second for your baby to roll off a standard changing pad on a raised surface, which is why some offer safety straps. Even if your baby is strapped in, you should never leave them unattended.

Nonslip base

Changing pads with rubberized grips provide traction to keep the pad from slipping on whatever surface it’s placed on. This important safety feature is most commonly found on in-home pads.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby changing pad

Portable and disposable changing pads range in price from $10 to $30. Standard changing pads go from $30 to $110.

Baby changing pad FAQ

What are portable diaper-changing kits?

A. These kits are designed as a lightweight alternative to lugging around a diaper bag. They feature a fold-out changing pad with pockets that folds compactly into a clutch-style purse to take with you on short outings.

How do you wash a standard foam changing pad?

A. Follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. Typically, these can be wiped down with soapy water and followed with a solution of bleach and water to disinfect. Let the pad air-dry completely.

What’s the best baby changing pad to buy?

Top baby changing pad

Keekaroo’s Peanut Changer

What you need to know: This is a soft-shell changing pad that’s easy to clean and doesn’t require a cover.

What you’ll love: The shell material doesn’t absorb fluid. It is free of BPA and other toxic chemicals. It’s durable, resists cracks and can be handed down to siblings.

What you should consider: The material can feel cool to a baby’s bare skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby changing pad for the money

Summer Infant’s Contoured Changing Pad

What you need to know: This open-ended standard changing pad is budget-friendly and comfy.

What you’ll love: It is firm and supportive. The quilted vinyl is water-resistant and can be wiped down. It includes a nonslip rubber base and safety belt.

What you should consider: Some users notice a plastic chemical smell on a new pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LA Baby’s Waterproof Four-Sided Cocoon-Style Changing Pad

What you need to know: This small, four-sided changing pad keeps your newborn safe.

What you’ll love: Its cocoon shape makes fussy or newborn babies feel secure. Its antimicrobial, water-resistant cover and nontoxic base material are safe for your baby.

What you should consider: Babies can outgrow the smaller design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

