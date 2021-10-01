Best baby bath towels

In addition to being adorable, towels with puppy ears or unicorn horns on the hoods can be a helpful distraction for your baby to play with while you dress them.

Which baby bath towel is best?

Bathtime with your little one can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a major hassle. Babies get cold easily, so it’s essential to warm them up properly when they get out of the bath. Standard, full-size bath towels are made from thick and slightly abrasive material, making them difficult and sometimes uncomfortable to wrap around a baby. Baby bath towels are the perfect solution, as they are specially designed for swaddling softly on your baby’s skin and keeping them warm. If you’re looking for an organic bamboo towel set, check out this one from Channing & Yates.

What to know before you buy a baby bath towel

Since babies are such delicate and particular creatures, it can be helpful to know what to look for when picking out a bath towel for your little one.

Size and shape

While adult bath towels are usually rectangular, baby towels are square, allowing you to swaddle your baby properly without an excess of fabric. Baby bath towels also tend to be a standard size of around 30 by 36 inches, though they can vary from brand to brand. If your little one is a little large for their age, be sure to double-check the size of your towel before purchasing it, as some do run small.

Single layer vs. double layer

In general, baby bath towels will either be single or double-layered. One isn’t inherently better than the other, but it can be helpful to be aware of the differences between them when making your purchase.

Single-layer towels will typically use a fairly thick material that is plush and absorbent. If you can see the base material of your towel under the loops, it is a sign of poor quality in a single-layer towel so keep an eye out for that.

will typically use a fairly thick material that is plush and absorbent. If you can see the base material of your towel under the loops, it is a sign of poor quality in a single-layer towel so keep an eye out for that. Double-layer towels will typically have two layers of fairly thin material. This allows for added absorbency between the two layers of material, but whether they are plush or lightweight will depend on the towel. Double-layer towels can be warmer for your baby, but the layers can separate in the washer, which is annoying.

What to look for in a quality baby bath towel

Hoods

In addition to being the cutest thing in the world, hoods on baby bath towels provide a lot of warmth to your little one and help dry their exposed head after the bath. Hoods come in various shapes and sizes, often with little bear or cat ears, and they help comfort and even entertain your baby.

Fabric

Baby bath towels typically use either cotton or bamboo. They have different functions, so which material you go for will depend on your priority.

Cotton is typically the most absorbent option, though it may not always be the softest. Particularly if your towel is 100% cotton, it will stay absorbent and get even softer over time.

is typically the most absorbent option, though it may not always be the softest. Particularly if your towel is 100% cotton, it will stay absorbent and get even softer over time. Bamboo can be softer and is often a favorite of eco-conscious customers, as it is a fast-growing plant that doesn’t take up a lot of land. However, it is important to remember that just because a towel uses bamboo doesn’t mean the manufacturing process is environmentally conscious.

Organic and hypoallergenic

Many babies have sensitive skin, so it is a good idea to find a towel that won’t agitate your little one. Look for organic and hypoallergenic certifications on your towel. Keep an eye out, as some sellers will make claims that sound like the product is organic without actually having an independent certification. It may take a little extra digging to figure out how hypoallergenic your towel is, but it is usually worth it for peace of mind and unbothered baby skin.

Single vs. set

Some bath towels will come by themselves, while others will come with a set of washcloths or the addition of a baby toy. With a set, you are typically getting more bang for your buck, but if you’re getting just a towel, it may be higher quality than the ones that come in sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby bath towel

Baby towels are generally inexpensive, but there is a fairly large difference between the quality of towels within the price range. Overall, you can expect to spend $5-$25 on a baby bath towel. For less than $10, you’ll find sets of single-layer towels with minimal thickness and absorbency. For between $10-$15, you’ll find mid-grade towels that are generally thicker, higher quality and typically have some fun designs and patterns. For more than $15, you’re looking at high-quality towels with extra thickness and absorbency, fun designs and often hypoallergenic or organic certifications.

Baby bath towel FAQ

Can I wash my baby bath towels with my regular towels?

A. It’s always safest to check manufacturer labels for washing instructions, but generally, you can wash baby towels with other towels as long as they have the same care instructions. Be particularly careful when using bleach to wash baby towels, as baby skin can react negatively to fabrics washed in bleach.

Why can’t I use regular towels for my baby?

A. While towels meant for adults are quite absorbent, they don’t fit well around a baby’s body. Baby towels are square, creating the perfect shape to swaddle your little one tightly. Additionally, baby towels are gentler than adult towels, which can be abrasive.

What’s the best baby bath towel to buy?

Top baby bath towel

Channing & Yates Premium Hooded Baby Towel and Washcloth Set

What you need to know: This set is an excellent choice if you want soft and absorbent bamboo.

What you’ll love: Made from organic bamboo, this towel set includes multiple washcloths made with the same softness and absorbency as the adorable hooded bath towel. This towel set is a good size for your baby to grow into and has soothing colors for any child to love.

What you should consider: A few users reported threads coming loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby bath towel for the money

Gerber Newborn Towel and Washcloth Set

What you need to know: This is an adorable, budget-friendly set from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: Featuring a precious bear on the hood, this bath set is soft and absorbent. The lightweight material holds its shape after washing, and the additional washcloths finish off this quality set at a price point any parent will love.

What you should consider: Thinner than some pricier towels, and the size may be too small for some older babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tinkers World Elephant Hooded Baby Towel

What you need to know: Made from natural cotton, this soft towel is ideal for young babies.

What you’ll love: Customers love the soft, thick material of this towel, and babies love the precious elephant hood. With absorbent cotton material that keeps your kid warm after a bath, this towel is an excellent pick for a fun and pillowy drying experience.

What you should consider: A bit on the small side, so not suitable for all babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

