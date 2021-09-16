Best kids’ cruiser bike

While it’s easy to keep a kids’ cruiser bike in the garage or shed, consider installing a wall-mounted bike rack instead. Hang the bike during the off-season to regain valuable space in your garage.

WHICH KIDS’ CRUISER BIKE IS BEST?

If you’re looking for a way to get your kids to enjoy the great outdoors, a kids’ cruiser bike is an excellent option.

Cruiser bikes are designed for casual riding, either to a friend’s house or down the boardwalk. While they have a simple, sometimes throwback design, they’re stable and durable, so they’ll last until your kid outgrows them. As they’re designed for leisure riding, kids’ cruiser bikes often have baskets or rear racks to hold snacks and accessories while they’re on the go.

Ready to invest in a kids’ cruiser bike? Keep reading our buying guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice from Firmstrong has an oversized seat, offering a comfortable, cushioned ride.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A KIDS’ CRUISER BIKE

Size

Finding the right size cruiser bike means kids are safe as well as comfortable. Height affects the frame and wheel sizes. Kids up to three feet tall, for example, do best with a 10-inch frame and 16-inch wheels; kids up to 6 feet tall will likely need an 18-inch frame and 26-inch wheels. As you can imagine, there are plenty of sizes in between as well.

Speeds

The vast majority of kids’ cruiser bikes are one speed, as they’re intended for pleasure riding. It’s worth considering a cruiser bike with more than one speed, however, if your area has uneven terrain or quite a few hills.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY KIDS’ CRUISER BIKE

Seat

Kids need to remain seated when riding their cruiser bikes, which is why most seats tend to be wider with extra cushioning. For maximum comfort, look for models with seat adjustability features or ones with advanced spring systems.

Handlebars

The handlebars should provide an ergonomic, slip-free grip. Some bikes feature molded grips on handlebars, whereas others are covered in rubber and scored to achieve a nonslip design. Regardless, this often-overlooked feature is an important one, as it improves steering and control.

Tires

Generally speaking, kids’ cruiser bikes will have wider tires for better shock absorption. This thicker design is also ideal for novice riders, as it helps them maintain balance as they master riding technique.

Brakes

One-speed cruiser bikes will have coaster brakes, in which braking is achieved with backpedaling. Multispeed bikes, however, will come with hand brakes.

Fenders

Let’s face it, kids get dirty when they play outside, and riding a bike is no exception. That’s why most kids’ cruiser bikes are outfitted with fenders to deter water and mud. This means kids can ride over puddles and soft ground without ending up completely covered in it.

Accessories

Because kids’ cruiser bikes are intended for casual pleasure riding, it’s no surprise that many come with accessories or attachments. Front baskets are by far the most popular, however you’ll come across panniers, coolers, drink holders, or rear racks. In the event the bike doesn’t come with these, you can purchase them separately and attach them yourself.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A KIDS’ CRUISER BIKE

Budget-friendly kids’ cruiser bikes cost around $100, but for those built to last, expect to spend closer to $200. These are better suited for older kids, and will feature better construction. If you’re looking for a feature-driven multispeed model, expect to spend well over $200.

KIDS’ CRUISER BIKES FAQ

How hard is it to attach training wheels to a kids’ cruiser bike?

A. It’s pretty straightforward, especially if you watch a video tutorial to walk you through it. With that said, the design of some kids’ cruiser bikes can make installation somewhat challenging. In this case, you’ll either need to make slight modifications, or bring it to a bike shop to handle it instead.

How can I clean a kids’ cruiser bike?

A. Your best bet is to use soft sponges or rags to clean and wipe down painted areas. An abrasive scrubber brush, on the other hand, is ideal to clean spokes. While it’s tempting to simply hose it down, the water pressure can damage various parts of the bike.

WHAT ARE THE BEST KIDS’ CRUISER BIKES TO BUY?

Top kids’ cruiser bike

Firmstrong’s Urban Girl Single-Speed Beach Cruiser Bicycle

Our take: This throwback style has a very comfy seat.

What we like: The oversized, dual-spring seat offers added comfort.

What you should consider: Some modifications may be necessary when adding training wheels.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top kids’ cruiser bike for money

Schwinn’s Elm Girls Bike

Our take: This has a light frame and is easy-to-pedal.

What we like: Available in 12-inch, 14-inch, 16-inch and 20-inch wheel sizes. Adjustments are easy, and the front basket is convenient for day trips.

What you should consider: You’ll need to assemble the bike, though it’s pretty straightforward.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Huffy’s Panama Jack Beach Cruiser Bike

Our take: This is a fun, tropical-inspired design for kids ages 5 to 9.

What we like: This offers fine detail with decorative accents and safety features. It comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: It’s at the top of the price range.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.