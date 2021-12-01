Best foam floor tile for kids

EVA foam is the easiest material to clean out of all materials used to make foam floor tiles for children.

Which foam floor tiles are best for kids?

Hardwood flooring is not the safest surface for children to play on. You can place foam floor tiles over hardwood flooring to allow children to have a soft, cushioned space to play on the floor. These tiles typically come in different color and size options, and are easy to clean after use. Before purchasing foam floor tiles for kids, consider the number of tiles that come with your order, if they are easy to assemble and if they are made without the use of toxic chemicals.

If you are looking for nontoxic multicolored foam floor tiles that are slip-resistant and provide great coverage, the ProSource Kids Foam Puzzle Play Mat is the top choice.

What to know before you buy foam floor tiles for kids

Number of tiles

Keeping your kids entertained at home can be easy with the right number of foam floor tiles for them to play on. If the floor tiles are in a pack that covers a larger area, it is possible for children to keep a safe distance from each other while playing. More tiles also open up the possibility for play dates and allow for more children to be on the tiles at one time. Before purchasing foam floor tiles for kids, consider how many tiles come in a set. This number is in the product description beside the dimensions of each tile.

Assembly

The best foam floor tiles are easy to assemble or provide the user with instructions on how to properly assemble the item. Tiles that are easy to assemble will likely be interlocking. Before purchasing foam floor tiles for kids, make sure you can easily assemble and take apart the tiles for storage if needed.

Nontoxic

Items certified safe for kids are made with foam that is not sprayed with added chemicals. If an item is nontoxic, it will state that in the product’s description on the website.

What to look for in a quality foam floor tile for kids

Slip-resistant

Quality foam floor tiles for kids are made with material that prevents users from slipping. This feature removes the possibility of children getting injured by the foam floor tiles themselves. Some tiles can leave the floor slippery when they are cleaned up, so users should clean the area after the items are packed away. Any tiles you choose should be nontoxic and nonslip.

Waterproof

Waterproof foam floor tiles for kids are easier to clean and last longer. Since children tend to be more prone to spilling, a foam floor set that is waterproof will not be damaged if liquid comes into contact with the item.

Thick

The best foam floor tiles for kids are made with foam thick enough to absorb shock, cushioning the blow if a child falls on the mat. The thicker the floor tile, the more cushioning it provides. Thick does not necessarily mean soft, but this is a safety bonus to consider when purchasing foam floor tiles. Items that are thick may be bulkier to store but are safer when children are playing on the tiles.

How much you can expect to spend on foam floor tiles for kids

The best foam floor tiles for kids are $15-$60 depending on what the tiles are made from, how many tiles come in a pack, how large they are and their added features. Large, durable slip-resistant tiles sold in a large quantity will be priced higher.

Foam floor tile for kids FAQ

What are the benefits of lightweight foam tiles?

A. Lightweight foam tiles are easier to pack up and travel with, if needed. If the item is lightweight, kids may be able to disassemble and put away the items themselves, teaching responsibility.

How will you know if the foam floor tiles will fit in the space you have planned?

A. Measure the room prior to searching for tiles. The dimensions of the individual tiles and overall measurements of the mat will be listed on the product’s website. If you measure the space before purchasing these items, you will know if the layout of the mat will fit in the room.

What’s the best foam floor tile for kids to buy?

Top foam floor tile for kids

ProSource Kids Foam Puzzle Play Mat

What you need to know: These items are nontoxic and fit together like a puzzle piece.

What you’ll love: These tiles are easy to assemble and keep clean. These multicolored items are nonslip and the set includes 36 interlocking foam tiles.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the coating on the foam leaves a slippery residue on hardwood flooring that causes danger when the foam is not present.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foam floor tile for kids for the money

Stalwart Foam Mat Floor Tiles

What you need to know: These nonslip foam tiles come in a pack of 8 large foam pieces that interlock like a puzzle.

What you’ll love: These items can fit in most rooms. The mats are made with nontoxic materials and are easy to clean after use. They are lightweight and easy to transport as well as waterproof and shock absorbent.

What you should consider: These items do not cover a lot of space. If these items are placed outside on a windy day, they can blow away due to their lightweight construction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mio Tetto Foam Baby Play Mat

What you need to know: This foam baby play mat features 36 soft, nontoxic foam squares that come in a few different colors.

What you’ll love: The design of this waterproof mat is multipurpose for a children’s playroom and a gym. The mat is slip-resistant and the buyer can choose how many pieces they would like to purchase at a time.

What you should consider: If one piece is bent, subsequent ones will no longer fit together cohesively. Some users complained about the product having a strange smell upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

