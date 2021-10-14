Best baby registries

Don’t be afraid to put a few personal items on your registry, like restaurant gift cards or delivery service coupons. They will be well utilized and just as valuable as some of the traditional supplies.

Which baby registry is best?

Waiting for your new bundle of joy is both exciting and stressful. There is a lot you need to prepare for and a lot you need to buy, which is why selecting the right baby registry can help ease your mind and give you a jumpstart on loading up on the supplies you will definitely need.

A baby registry is a simple, easy and convenient way for both gift givers and gift receivers to streamline the process to make sure you get what you need without putting anyone else out or making things difficult for your friends and family.

You have more options than ever when it comes to where you can register, but our top selection is the Amazon Baby Registry because it has the widest selection.

Types of baby registries

Online registry

You really can’t beat the speed and convenience of an online baby registry. This makes it easy for you to pick out the items you need and track purchases, while making the process simple for friends and family. It’s easy to both track products, and many online registries allow you to customize your thank you notes.

In-store registry

These are slowly becoming outdated now that almost every major retailer has a significant online presence. In-store baby registries would be available at the brick-and-mortar stores that don’t have an online presence, so gifts have to be purchased at the store.

The upside of in-store registries is that buyers can see the products before they purchase and speak to someone in the actual store if they have any questions. The downside is that the selection might be limited, and the return policy will differ between stores.

Combination registry

This is the best of both worlds. Although it’s often necessary, this allows buyers the option of purchasing gifts either in person or online. This puts the ball in their court.

What to look for in a baby registry

Product selection

What does the registry offer? Don’t only look to see that they have all of the products you’re looking for, but also make sure they have the specific brands, styles and colors you want. Some of the bigger stores offer a bigger selection, but the smaller specialty stores might have the niche products that are hard to track down elsewhere.

Return policy

This is a big one because it can vary significantly between registries. Some allow you a full year to return items and others have a significantly smaller window, which is often why this is the main factor many expecting parents consider when selecting a registry.

Shipping costs

This can also vary between registries, and depending on the size and weight of the item being purchased, shipping can become quite expensive. You want to look into shipping policies and costs for each registry to see what buyers will have to pay when they purchase the items you need. Keep in mind that if shipping costs end up being too high for bigger items, buyers might naturally avoid them.

Website

Some online registries are easier to navigate than others. You want the process to be as easy and painless as possible for your friends and family, so take a little time to view them yourself before making a choice.

Tips for selecting a baby registry

If you’re expecting your first child, talk with other parents about what to include on your registry. There are probably a lot of items that you’re going to need that you aren’t even thinking of, and you don’t want to be caught off guard.

Be sure to register for gifts in all different price ranges so your guests have plenty of options and can accommodate any budget.

Really do your homework for each registry to learn the finer policy points, such as return shipping fees, gift receipts and if an item can be returned if it’s opened.

Baby registry FAQ

How early should I register?

A. It really comes down to personal preference. Some expecting parents begin the registration process 6 months before the baby shower, and others wait until 2 weeks before. Just make sure you give yourself enough time to select the items you need, and your friends and family enough time to make their purchase.

Are there any offers I can take advantage of when selecting a registry?

A. Yes. Depending on where you register, you might be able to sign up for subscription services, so products like diapers can be regularly delivered to your house. Some also offer perks, reward programs and bonus gifts when you sign up.

What’s the best baby registry?

Top baby registry

Amazon Baby Registry

What you need to know: A one-stop-shop for everything you could possibly need..

What you’ll love: The customer service is excellent and free shipping is available on most items. You won’t find a bigger selection anywhere else.

What you should consider: You will only have a 90-day return window.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top baby registry for the money

Buy Buy Baby Baby Registry

What you need to know: This registry isn’t as well known as some of the others, but it specializes in the products that you’ll need.

What you’ll love: Not as many people know about this registry, but you can choose from the best quality products that you will need. They provide free gift wrapping and also accept competitor coupons.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the return policy to be difficult.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Kohl’s Baby Registry

What you need to know: This registry offers a lot of discounts and details, while providing a selection of baby products that you are going to need.

What you’ll love: They have rotating coupons, while providing additional discounts and offers. If you ever second-guess any items, they offer a 365-day return policy, which is much larger than other registries.

What you should consider: You must spend $75 to receive free shipping.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

