Best baby handprint kit

If your clay baby handprint doesn’t come in a frame, consider placing it in a Plexiglas box to preserve it and keep it free from dirt and dust.

Which baby handprint kit is best?

When you welcome a little bundle of joy into your life, it seems as if the camera snaps tens of thousands of times to capture every early moment of their life. Little hands indeed grow quickly, but if you’d like to remember how small they once were, try a baby handprint kit.

Baby handprint kits are made with nontoxic clay, plaster, or ink. Because they’re mounted in nurseries or around the home, many kits come with frames, hooks, or mounting accessories. It’s a fun memory-making activity for parents and babies to enjoy together — including wrangling your little one to get a decent impression.

If you’re considering a baby handprint kit, take a look at our buying guide. We introduce you to the accessories and features of popular kits and share a few recommendations, including our top pick, Casting Keepsakes’ Clay Keepsake and Photo Wall Frame Kit. It remains a parent favorite for its ease of use with premixed air-drying clay.

What to know before you buy a baby handprint kit

Types of baby handprint kids

Clay: Clay handprint kits remain popular for their ease of use, particularly those with pre-mixed clay. The clay is rather forgiving — if your baby’s impression isn’t to your liking, simply ball up the clay and roll it out again to start over. Once you get a decent impression, allow up to 48 hours of dry time for it to set.

Clay handprint kits remain popular for their ease of use, particularly those with pre-mixed clay. The clay is rather forgiving — if your baby’s impression isn’t to your liking, simply ball up the clay and roll it out again to start over. Once you get a decent impression, allow up to 48 hours of dry time for it to set. Plaster: Plaster handprint kits offer crisp, clear impressions of your baby’s hand. Unfortunately, plaster tends to have a messier impression process than clay, and little movements can affect the impression. On the upside, plaster dries within a matter of hours.

Plaster handprint kits offer crisp, clear impressions of your baby’s hand. Unfortunately, plaster tends to have a messier impression process than clay, and little movements can affect the impression. On the upside, plaster dries within a matter of hours. Ink: Ink kits come with paper, ink, and a frame and remain a popular two-dimensional alternative to clay and plaster. While they’re affordable and dry quickly, you only have one or two pieces of paper, meaning you have limited opportunities to get the handprint just right. Inks in these kits are nontoxic and can be removed from fabrics or surfaces with dish soap and water.

What to look for in a quality baby handprint kit

Display options

Frame kits blend in nicely with other pictures and mementos around the home, but you need to make space for them on walls or tables. Easels are a good choice if you prefer a frameless display for your baby’s handprints, but they’re prone to damage since they’re not in a protective case. Ornament kits are popular if you intend to hang the handprints, either on the Christmas tree or around the home, though if they fall from a reasonable height, they may shatter.

Extras

Each baby handprint kit comes with a set of extras to help you personalize your print. Letter and number stamps allow you to print your baby’s name and birthdate clearly. Some kits are packaged with additional materials for footprints. Others are designed for multiple handprints and come with the materials to cover impressions through months or years.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby handprint kit

Many single-impression clay and ink kits cost $10 and below. Better-quality sets for footprints as well as handprints run between $12 and $16. Kits that come with high-quality frames or easels cost between $20 and $40.

Baby handprint kit FAQ

Q. Can I use baby handprint kits for my pets?

A. Many people do, and some kits say whether they’re pet-safe. There are also dedicated paw print kits available, with ink kits remaining the most popular.

Q. Are there separate kits available just for baby footprints?

A. Yes, and these are often a bit more expensive than handprint kits because they require more materials to print a larger surface. These kits are hit and miss with parents, because it may be more challenging to get both feet in the right position for a decent impression.

What are the best baby handprint kits to buy?

Top baby handprint kit

Casting Keepsakes’ Clay Keepsake and Photo Wall Frame Kit

Our take: Attractive three-window frame that looks great mounted or on a table.

What we like: Holds a 5 x 7-inch picture in the middle. High marks for nontoxic, baby-safe clay.

What we dislike: Must trim the photo to fit in the frame properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby handprint kit for money

Casting Keepsakes’ Proud Baby Deluxe Hand and Footprint Kit

Our take: Budget-friendly way to display clay handprints and footprints.

What we like: Comes with two easels and ribbons. Packed with letter stamps for customized detail.

What we dislike: Clay dries incredibly fast, which may result in subpar impressions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Hippo’s Baby Handprint Kit

Our take: Charming frame that fits two pictures and features a larger clay impression.

What we like: Made with nontoxic clay and comes with mini tools. Frame has a high-quality look.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of cracking clay once it dries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.