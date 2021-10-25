The best way to avoid lousy parenting books is to always check the author’s credentials. This helps to find only the best research-backed, fact-based baby books for new parents.

Which baby book for new parents is best?

Being an adult is hard enough, but it can start to seem impossible when you add a newborn baby to the mix. Some days, it may seem like everyone has differing advice on how to raise your kid. Amid all the advice, the best knowledge you can find is often in the pages of a few parenting books.

Getting science and research-backed information on parenting allows you to take fact-based action. If you’re looking for the best baby book for new parents, then check out The Conscious Parent: Transforming Ourselves, Empowering Our Children.

What to know before you buy a baby book for new parents

Think ahead

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the various topics you need to cover as a new parent, but it’s never a day too late to start thinking about your kids’ growth as well.

Children grow at an extraordinary rate, and before you know it, you’ll be sending your kid off to college. From the second a child’s born, their minds are racing and learning every waking moment. That means every action you take matters. But don’t worry, there are plenty of parenting books to check out.

Review what you think you know

Many people unconsciously take on their parent’s parenting attributes because that’s how they grew up. However, this may not always be the best method.

Take a few minutes and jot down how you think you would approach certain situations, such as choosing a pediatrician, feeding your baby and how to deal with a baby struggling to fall asleep. Afterward, compare the advice you read with what you think you know. You might be surprised by your findings.

Confidence

Having a child can be an anxiety-inducing experience, and it may feel easy to get lost. When you search for books for new parents, it’s important to look for ones that’ll instill confidence. Instead of drowning in the thousands of texts and emails giving you advice from other parents when it gets tough, one way to stay confident is to get analytical. For example, the book Cribsheet by Emily Oster covers several methods to make fact-based decisions rather than emotionally driven ones.

What to look for in a quality baby book for new parents

Discusses emotional connections

There are a million books for new parents that either cover a wide variety of topics or are extremely niched. However, it’s important to cover a few key topics, even though you may have the desire to learn everything there.

The first is emotional connection. It’s essential to foster an emotional relationship, so there’s no need for unpleasantries like bribing, punishing, threatening or nagging. It not only helps set a good example for your child, but it can also help you as a parent.

For example, assume when you meet up with other parents, it seems like their kids are developing at a much quicker rate than yours. When you have a solid emotional connection with your child, you know that’s important as you celebrate their unique qualities instead of feeling any negativity.

Data-driven

New parents can often be subjected to a barrage of unsolicited advice from relatives, friends and even the stranger standing in line behind you at the grocery store.

However, implementing others’ advice can get highly frustrating because a vast majority are subjective theories. Every child is unique, and one method might not work with all of your children. When you find a data-driven book, you instill confidence in yourself as a new parent, knowing you’re implementing techniques backed by research instead of old wive’s tales.

Actionable guidance

Many parenting books available tend to get highly subjective and may end up feeling like a waste of time and money. In addition to data-driven material, the best baby books for new parents include actionable guidance.

For example, instead of talking about how babies in France eat a certain vegetable before bed to help them stay asleep all night, a good book will have steps that detail several different methods to improve your child’s sleep quality at this very moment.

How much you can expect to spend on baby books for new parents

Depending on the purchase option, you can expect to pay anywhere between $8-$28 on baby books for new parents. E-book options, like Kindle books, are the cheapest available, while hardback copies are typically the most expensive.

Best baby books for new parents FAQ

Do parenting books actually help?

A. Like any advice and guidance you receive, it’ll only help when implemented. Implementing techniques you read in parenting books can get tricky, especially when two parents have different ideas or parenting styles. The first line of defense that protects you from misinformation is to check the author’s credentials. Secondly, parenting books are meant to serve as advice to create a solid strategy after discussing it with your partner.

Will parenting books help me understand and relate to my child?

A. The short answer, yes. The best parenting books give insights into how a child’s mind works, something that many adults have long forgotten. Armed with the most beneficial books, they can help you increase your patience, empathize more, develop a positive connection, and boost your kid’s confidence.

What are the best baby books for new parents to buy?

Top baby book for new parents

The Conscious Parent: Transforming Ourselves, Empowering Our Children

What you need to know: This top-rated book on mindful parenting is a must-have addition to your bookshelf.

What you’ll love: This book is written by a doctor and prefaced by the Dali Llama. This parenting book takes a look at how to shift your parenting perceptions and practices as opposed to other parenting books’ quick-fix-minded approaches.

What you should consider: While this title has some great information, it may not be the go-to book for those who don’t tend towards spirituality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby book for new parents for the money

Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool

What you need to know: An entirely resourceful book full of research-backed methods to help new parents make fact-based decisions for their families.

What you’ll love: Every family is unique, and this book understands that fact. It offers a way to help parents avoid making emotion-based decisions they might regret later on.

What you should consider: Some might find the information not helpful coming from an economist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Happiest Baby on the Block; Fully Revised and Updated Second Edition: The New Way to Calm Crying and Help Your Newborn Baby Sleep Longer

What you need to know: If you’re worried about restlessness, learn techniques presented in this book to help soothe babies and gain insights into swaddling, SIDS risk and more.

What you’ll love: The author went above and beyond to give new parents more than what they would expect. Learn how to help your newborn sleep longer and turn on their calming reflex in five steps. Babies are naturally fussy, but this book gives valuable advice and proven techniques to make everyone’s life a little bit easier.

What you should consider: Some may feel the book lacks details in certain areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

