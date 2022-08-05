BuyBuy Baby’s biggest biannual sale is back

We’ve had our challenges over the past couple of years. Change-ups and curveballs have been repeatedly thrown. One of the most difficult to face has been the baby formula shortage. The youngest member of your family shouldn’t have to do without essentials, such as food.

BuyBuy Baby’s biannual Big Deal Baby Sale 2022 is arriving just in time to help provide some relief from retail woes. During this massive sales event, you can get deep discounts on items, such as select infant loungers and select baby joggers.

A brief look at BuyBuy Baby

BuyBuy Baby was founded by Richard and Jeffrey Feinstein in 1996. The store focuses on providing everything you need to take care of your baby for those first crucial years of life. The products that you will find at this baby-needs warehouse aren’t just focused on clothing and accessories. You can honestly get everything you need for your little one at one convenient location.

BuyBuy Baby has a dozen categories to shop, including furniture, clothing and accessories, toys and learning, health and safety, maternity, nursing and feeding, bedding and decor, bath and diapering, gear and travel, car seats, strollers and gifts. You can also shop by activity, whether it is bath time or mealtime, and get help designing your nursery. There’s also a registry for your baby and guides, classes and events for parents. And besides the daily deals and rewards, there’s even a clearance section.

When do the savings begin?

BuyBuy Baby’s Big Deal Baby Sale 2022 begins on Friday, August 5 and lasts until Sunday, August 14. It is important to stop by every day to check what is currently on sale, as not all items will be discounted for the full event. Doing this will help ensure you don’t miss the deal of the day. If you don’t take advantage of the savings now, you’ll have to wait another six months or so to experience savings like this again. And six months is a long time in baby years.

According to BuyBuy baby, these are the discounts you can expect:

Up to 20% off select bedding

Up to 20% off select monitors

Up to 20% off select play yards

Up to 20% off select bassinets

Up to 20% off select strollers

Up to 25% off select furniture

Up to 25% off select car seats

Up to 30% off select nursing and feeding

Up to 50% off select clothing

Best deals of the Big Deal Baby Sale 2022

These items are our top predictions for great deals during this event.

Willow 3.0 Hands-Free Wearable 24mm Double Electric Breast Pump

This innovative, hands-free breast pump gives you hospital-grade suction along with 360 degrees of leak-proof mobility, so you don’t have to stop what you’re doing to do what needs to be done. The advanced smart features let you control your pumps and track volume in real time.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Snuggle Me Organic Infant Lounger

This organic infant lounger is designed to hug your baby and help comfort them. It is not intended for sleeping or napping babies, and it is suitable for ages 0 to 9 months old. The lounger is made of organic cotton fibers and polyester fiberfill, and it is machine-washable.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

With this monitor, you can track your baby’s breathing and sleep patterns without ever disturbing them. You can view real-time video and listen to real-time audio on your smartphone so you can always see and hear your baby’s every move.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Aden and Anais Play and Discover Baby Activity Gym

Activity is vital to your baby’s development. This gym offers your 3-year-old plenty to explore. It can help your child’s development in over 30 ways, using items, such as crinkly toys, rattle toys, a mirror and more, that can help your baby meet those all-important milestones.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Baby Jogger City Select 2 Eco Collection Single-to-Double Modular Travel System

If you’re on the go, you need a versatile stroller that can keep up. This bundle includes everything you require, including a stroller, an infant car seat, a car seat base and more. The products are made with breathable, thermal-regulating fabric that can be spot-cleaned as needed.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Evolur Aurora Nursery Furniture Collection

The pieces in the Evolur Aurora Nursery Furniture Collection are embellished with intricate ribbon-bow scrollwork and Queen Anne-style feet for a classic and stylish look. They have an ivory-lace finish and are made of wood. Each piece is easy to assemble and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Owlet Dream Sock

Now both you and your baby can have a restful night’s sleep. The Owlet Dream Sock helps create healthy sleep habits for your child from day one. It monitors wakings, heart rate, oxygen level, and movement so you can track your baby’s sleep quality to be certain they are getting the rest they need.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Wi-Fi Baby Formula Dispenser

Never be without a warm baby bottle again. With this advanced formula dispenser, you can have the perfect bottle ready and waiting before you even make it to the kitchen with just a tap on your phone. You can choose from one of three temperature settings (room temperature, body temperature and warmer than body temperature) and select the bottle size from 2 to 10 ounces (in 1-ounce increments).

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

The Honest Company Overnight Diapering Collection

This mix-and-match selection from The Honest Company lets you choose what you need to keep your baby dry and comfortable throughout the night. Create your own bundle of diapers and wipes from the 10 assorted products.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Evolur Sleep Classic Inner-Spring Crib and Toddler Mattress

Your baby deserves a good night’s sleep. This crib and toddler mattress has a supportive inner-coil spring surrounded by an insulated layer of foam for maximum comfort. The outer waterproof binding keeps stains out while letting air through. The mattress comes with a 30-day limited warranty.

Sold by BuyBuy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.