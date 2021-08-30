Best backup camera

Most wired backup cameras allow you to run the wire internally, so there’s no risk of damage from the elements.

Which backup cameras are best?

Many people prefer backing into parking spots rather than pulling in, as it makes it easier to pull out when you’re ready to leave. Still, backing into a parking spot can be challenging. Luckily, there are a wide range of backup cameras that make the task significantly easier.

If you’re shopping for a new backup camera, you may be concerned that you’ll accidentally buy one that doesn’t suit your needs. By taking the time to research the most popular backup cameras, you’ll be sure that the camera you buy is right for you. Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit has a digital display and performs well, even in extreme weather.

What to know before you buy a backup camera

Wireless vs. wired

Wireless backup cameras are the easiest to install and are often cheaper than wired models. Wireless backup cameras are available in either radio frequency models that include everything you need to get your camera set up, or Wi-Fi models that require you to use a mobile hotspot or your cell phone along with the camera. The main drawback of using a wireless model instead of a wired model is that you may occasionally run into signal quality issues that will interrupt your video feed.

Touchscreen

Most people have become accustomed to using touchscreen electronics. Many backup cameras feature touchscreens that make navigating their menus remarkably easy. Having a backup camera that’s easy to use makes it significantly safer and generally more appealing.

Lane departure warning system

When on a long road trip, it’s easy to become less attentive the longer you drive. Many backup cameras also include lane departure warning systems that can tell you when you’re veering too close to the edge of your lane. Some users may find these alerts frustrating, but if you do a lot of long-range driving, it may not be a bad idea to buy one with an LDWS feature.

What to look for in a quality backup camera

Backup grid

The best backup cameras have some type of grid or lines to let you know exactly where your vehicle will go as you back up. Some backup cameras with backup grids also produce a beeping alert when you get too close to an object behind you. In many cases, you can set the gridlines up yourself to fit the width of your vehicle.

Night vision

You’ll inevitably have to back your vehicle up in both light and dark conditions. For this reason, buy a backup camera that has night vision capabilities. If you opt for a model that doesn’t include night vision, it’s a good idea to buy one that at least has bright LED lights to brighten dark corners and conditions.

Added security features

Some backup cameras can be left on while your vehicle is parked. These devices can take photos or videos in the event of a collision.

How much you can expect to spend on a backup camera

Standard wireless backup cameras with no added features can be purchased for as little as $40. If you want a wired model with all the bells and whistles, you may spend anywhere from $80 to over $100.

Backup camera FAQ

Are backup cameras easy to install?

A. It depends on what kind of camera you buy. Some models simply affix to your license plate and transmit video to your phone. On the other hand, some models require you to run a wire from the camera to the monitor inside your car.

Can you use backup cameras with an RV?

A. Yes, although if you intend to use your camera with an RV, you need to ensure that its wired or wireless range is long enough for your rig. Backing up can be the hardest part of owning an RV, and having a quality backup camera can make the task significantly less frustrating.

What’s the best backup camera to buy?

Top wireless backup camera

AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line, wireless backup camera has a crystal-clear display and excellent performance.

What you’ll love: The digital signal prevents interference. Not only is this device waterproof, but it’s guaranteed to work at temperatures as low as -4 degrees or as high as 149 degrees. Incredibly easy to install compared to wired models and extremely efficient compared to other wireless models.

What you should consider: Picture quality can be inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top backup camera for the money

eRapta ERT01 HD Backup Camera

What you need to know: An inexpensive backup camera with bright LED lights that help with backing up at night.

What you’ll love: The image quality is surprisingly good. This option is waterproof and features front-view capabilities as well. Includes a 2-year product warranty. Has a fairly wide viewing angle of 149 degrees. Installing this unit is incredibly simple compared to other models.

What you should consider: The display screen has to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best backup camera for truck

LeeKooLuu LK3 HD 1080P Backup Camera

What you need to know: This advanced model allows you to create grid lines to match your vehicle’s size, making it perfect for wider trucks.

What you’ll love: The durable waterproof camera can resist temperatures as low as -4 degrees or as high as 158 degrees. Features an HD 1080p screen. There’s no risk of signal interference on this wired backup camera, and the wire is relatively easy to hide.

What you should consider: Installation can be tedious and time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

