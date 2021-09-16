Best trunk cargo net

It’s best to remove and store your trunk cargo net if a pet riding with you has access to it, as their paws or collar can get tangled in the net.

Which trunk cargo net is best?

Depending on the size of your trunk or pickup truck bed, you can transport a variety of items, from groceries to golf clubs. With an abundance of space, however, items are free to drift around as you turn or encounter bumps in the road. To keep your storage area organized during every trip, use a trunk cargo net.

Installation couldn’t be easier, as they can be hung from existing hooks or mounted with included hardware. Unlike boxy, bulky organizers, trunk cargo nets expand to secure your groceries, sports gear or belongings.

The top choice, Lebogner Trunk Storage, has an oversized envelope design capable of securing large items such as storage bins or bags of dog food.

What to know before you buy a trunk cargo net

Make and model compatibility

To find the right trunk cargo net with the perfect balance of stretch and security, you’ll need to know the width of your trunk or truck bed. This varies considerably between makes and models, which is why some trunk cargo nets are classified based on the vehicles in which they fit.

Keep in mind that nets with too much slack and stretch won’t hold onto belongings securely. Those that appear overstretched will certainly excel in holding onto items; however, you may be hard-pressed to fit larger items inside them.

Installation

Some vehicles have built-in tie-downs, in which case, you can simply hang a trunk cargo net with hooks or carabiners. For other vehicles without the tie-downs, you’ll need a net that comes with screw mounts — and this requires some drilling. Many consumers leave this to a pro to avoid causing damage to the vehicle’s interior.

Materials

To achieve flexibility and durability, trunk cargo nets are made of polyester, nylon, or cotton blends. Polyester and nylon blends are the more popular, as they hold up well in weather and have high tensile strength. Because cotton nets are absorbent, they can get saturated on a rainy or snowy day as you load items into the trunk.

Types

Pocket: Pocket-style nets are preferred for holding groceries or kids’ backpacks, as their subdivisions are well-sized to accommodate full bags. Most nets in this category have three pockets, though some feature two or four pockets.

Envelope: Envelope-style nets have a small footprint and expand to fit a variety of sports equipment. These hold onto groceries and bags as well, especially since their narrow design offers a snug and secure fit.

Flat: Besides the upright designs of pocket and envelope nets, there are flat cargo nets that attach to the floor of your trunk. These are ideal for securing large items such as furniture or lawn-care equipment.

How much you can expect to spend on a trunk cargo net

Budget-priced trunk cargo nets cost $10 and less, although their mounting hardware varies in quality. Midrange options cost closer to $15 and include some dual- and three-pocket designs. Those priced $20 and above have exceptional construction and far outlast lower-priced nets.

Trunk cargo net FAQ

What types of items shouldn’t you place inside a trunk cargo net?

A. Because trunk cargo nets have large holes, pointed items such as fishing poles, bats, or rackets can get tangled. Even if they do, it’s not too hard to detach these items from the mesh. If anything, it’s more of an inconvenience.

In what colors are trunk cargo nets available?

A. Most trunk cargo nets come in black. Some manufacturers offer a wide variety of colors to match your vehicle’s interior color for a discreet look. Common colors include taupe, tan or gray, and some nets for commercial vehicles are available in yellow or orange.

What’s the best trunk cargo net to buy?

Top trunk cargo net

Lebogner’s Trunk Storage

What you need to know: The large envelope pocket accommodates oversized and oddly shaped items.

What you’ll love: It comes with mounting hardware. It flexes to hug items and prevents grocery bags from toppling over.

What you should consider: It may feel a bit overstretched in some wider vehicles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trunk cargo net for the money

Cartman’s Net Hammock Trunk Organizer

What you need to know: This super budget-friendly, single-pocket option is ideal for holding camping items or sports equipment.

What you’ll love: It is available in several sizes. It has movable, self-locking hooks. It is made of durable polyester.

What you should consider: It offers smaller capacity, compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zone Tech’s Three-Pocket Mesh Storage Net

What you need to know: The three-pocket design offers superior organization.

What you’ll love: The adjustable design accommodates a variety of vehicles. It is spacious enough to hold overstuffed bags.

What you should consider: This is not ideal for every pickup truck, so be sure to compare make-and-model compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

