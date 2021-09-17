Best RV wheel cover

Inspect your RV wheel covers any time you remove them. They can sometimes be damaged by small burrowing animals who use them for nesting during the winter months.

Which RV wheel covers are best?

Protecting your RV is essential if you want to continue adventuring, but RV covers don’t generally protect the wheels — one of the most vulnerable parts of your RV. That’s why a good set of RV wheel covers are an important accessory for any RV owner.

RV covers range in their size, materials and fastening system, so considering your environment and your needs is essential to finding the ideal set.

Our top pick, Explore Land’s Tire Cover, Four-Pack, offers excellent protection from strong winds.

What to know before you buy an RV wheel cover

Wheel size

Measure your wheels before purchasing wheel covers. Cover sizes are measured in wheel diameter and come in four basic sizes. Multi-axle RVs which use a single wheel cover require a full measurement across all wheels.

Weather

When choosing your RV wheel covers, consider the off-season conditions that your tires may endure. Warm, dry climates require your tires have some level of UV protection, while cold climates can punish your wheels with low temperatures, heavy wind and moisture.

Materials

While most RV wheel covers are made from vinyl, a few other options are available as well.

Canvas is one of the most popular alternative exterior materials for RV wheel covers. While canvas can be durable, it’s not always as waterproof as vinyl. The interior of wheel covers can be made from felt, flannel or microfiber. All of these materials should be gentle on your wheels.

What to look for in a quality RV wheel cover

Colors

There aren’t a whole lot of colors to choose from when purchasing RV wheel covers. Black, white, gray,= and beige are the most common options available. Although most RV owners choose to match their wheel covers to the RV cover, it’s =up to you.

Fastening

There are quite a few different fastening mechanisms for attaching RV wheel covers to your tires. The most common and basic system is an elastic band that keeps the cover snug around the wheel. Other models that are slightly more complex may incorporate grommets and hooks, tie-backs, clips and hook-and-loop straps. The more complicated fasteners tend to be the ones that hold the tightest. However, they also take the longest to set up — although this is usually a worthwhile tradeoff.

Extra layers

Multilayered RV wheel covers include additional layers of padding, which are often either insulated or quilted. While this extra layer of material is not an absolute must, it never hurts to have a little more protection for your wheels.

How much you can expect to spend on an RV wheel cover

Most RV wheel covers cost between $15-$80. For $15, you will find universal fit models that will likely not be as snug as others. For $40, you can get more durable covers with at least three layers of material to protect your wheels. If you spend as much as $80, you can expect weatherproof wheel covers with long manufacturer warranties and heavy-duty tie-down straps.

RV wheel cover FAQ

Can you put RV wheel covers on the wheels of other vehicles?

A. Possibly. To switch wheel covers between vehicles, you need to be sure you have the same size tires on both or your wheel covers need to be somewhat adjustable.

Can the broken elastic on RV wheel covers be replaced or repaired?

A. While it’s certainly possible to get such damage repaired, it’s generally not cost effective. It would likely be cheaper to simply buy a new RV wheel cover.

What’s the best RV wheel cover to buy?

Top RV wheel cover

Explore Land’s Tire Cover, Four-Pack

What you need to know: Heavy winds are no match for this durable and well-designed set of covers.

What you’ll love: The auto-lock feature helps the covers to hold tightly to the wheels in rough conditions. Water-resistant, UV-protecting vinyl is sturdy and solid.

What you should consider: Some users found the fit to be too snug.

Top RV wheel cover

Top RV wheel cover for money

Classic Accessories’ RV Wheel Cover, Two-Pack

What you need to know: These covers offer a nice balance between price and quality.

What you’ll love: Multiple sizes are available. They are UV- and mildew-resistant. The elastic back panel makes for a nice snug fit.

What you should consider: There are no straps to tie the covers down, which can be a problem in windy conditions.

Top RV wheel cover for money

Worth checking out

Classic Accessories’s RV OverDrive Dual-Axle Wheel-Storage Cover

What you need to know: Double the coverage for extra protection. It’s easy to set up.

What you’ll love: Multi-tire coverage allows for faster setup. Heavy-duty vinyl is UV resistant and highly durable.

What you should consider: This cover does not include tie-down cords.

Worth checking out

Adam Reeder writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

