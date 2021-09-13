Best gas can

For safety reasons, it’s recommended to only refill a fuel tank when the engine has cooled down.

WHICH GAS CANS ARE BEST?

If you have a gas-powered generator or lawn equipment, then you know that a gas can is an essential accessory. Whether you’re in the middle of a storm or a major landscaping project, you’ll need at least one gas can on hand.

Unfortunately, gas cans are notorious sources of frustration, especially when it comes to filling or pouring them. Many newer gas cans are designed to alleviate these concerns. They now offer single-finger triggers for easy, controlled pouring, as well as ergonomic handles to facilitate lifting and carrying. Some gas cans even come with special spouts or funnels to make pouring a mess-free operation.

If you’re in the market for a new gas can, take a look at this buying guide. We’ll tell you all the necessary features to compare, and we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, GARAGE BOSS GB351 Press ‘N Pour Gas Can, features a spout extension.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A GAS CAN

Materials

Gas cans are made of either plastic or metal. Plastic gas cans are affordable, making them a cost-effective option to buy in bulk. While they’re lightweight and easy to carry, poorly constructed plastic gas cans are easily punctured.

Metal gas cans are puncture-resistant and durable and tend to far outlast plastic designs. Given their construction, metal gas cans are the more expensive option. They’re also somewhat challenging to pick up and pour, especially high-capacity ones.

Spout

To keep spills at bay, certain gas cans are equipped with well-designed spouts. Some are equipped with a push-button system that offers flow control. Other gas cans are designed to pour from their base, which eliminates the need to tilt the can. There are also gas cans with adjustable nozzles to pour gas into fuel tanks more easily.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY GAS CAN

Capacity

Gas cans are available in capacities ranging from one to five gallons. Smaller-capacity gas cans are ideal for individuals that have difficulty lifting heavier items. Larger-capacity gas cans are best for individuals with generators or several gas-powered machines.

Fuel compatibility

Gas cans hold gasoline, but not every gas can is designed to hold other types of fuel, such as diesel or kerosene. It’s recommended to invest in separate gas cans to hold different types of fuel because mixing them can be toxic and dangerous. To avoid confusion, especially with identical cans, consumers often label the type of fuel inside each one.

Safety

Gas cans are equipped with different safety features to promote safe handling, storage, and transport. Gas cans approved by the Department of Transport (DOT) or Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are considered the safest options.

There are two features for gas cans that are specially designed if the can is kept in hot environments, such as in garages or sheds. Pressure-release valves prevent cans from exploding due to high pressure from evaporating gasoline. Flame arresters are metal screens that stop fuel combustion by putting out the flame.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A GAS CAN

Small, two-gallon gas cans cost $10-$20. Midrange options cost up to $40, and include large-capacity plastic gas cans as well as low-capacity metal ones. Premium gas cans of all capacities with advanced no-spill designs often cost between $50-$100.

GAS CANS FAQ

Q. How do I prevent a gas can from tipping over while I’m driving?

A. It’s recommended to place the gas can inside a crate. Another option is to secure the gas can to one side of the trunk with bungee cords or cargo nets. With these, keeping them taut is important, especially since a sharp turn can cause the gas can to slip away from loose cords and nets.

Q. Are all gas cans red?

A. Yes. Red is the preferred color for gas cans because people often associate the color with danger. Because gasoline is flammable and can be dangerous, the color reminds people to handle it with care.

WHAT’S THE BEST GAS CAN TO BUY?

Top gas can

GARAGE BOSS GB351 Press ‘N Pour Gas Can

Our take: Offers one of the most controlled dispensing experiences around.

What we like: It holds up to 5 gallons.

What we dislike: It would benefit form an air inlet so the gas would pour faster.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top gas can for the money

Midwest Can’s 5-Gallon Spill-Proof Gas Can, 4-Pack

Our take: A total value buy, especially if you need to continuously fill a generator.

What we like: Meets EPA and CARB requirements. Two-handle design makes it easy to lift, tilt, and pour.

What we dislike: Mixed feelings on the spout, which leaked or inhibited pouring.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

No-Spill’s 5-Gallon Poly Gas Can

Our take: This leak-free design is made to deliver a faster, consistent flow for quicker filling.

What we like: Funnel spout fits most equipment. Easy one-finger trigger opens the flow, which is consistent. Decent price.

What we dislike: Some quality issues with construction, such as the cap, which may result in leaking.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

