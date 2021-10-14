Best ceramic car waxes

There are several different sprays and coatings that can be applied in between waxings to help provide additional protection without having to fully re-wax the car.

Which ceramic car wax is best?

For car owners looking for ways to help make the paint shine while also protecting it, wax is the best tool available. Ceramic car wax, in particular, can offer several advantages to traditional car wax, including added protection, easier application and a cleaner finish with less work.

There are several top-of-the-line ceramic car waxes that can make a major difference to the exterior of a car. However, knowing which ceramic car wax to choose, especially for a casual car owner, can be an incredibly difficult decision to make.

Features to consider before buying

Protective and paint sealing quality

Obviously, the main concern for any ceramic car wax is how well it actually protects the exterior of the car from scratches and weather damage. Several ceramic car waxes come equipped with paint sealants that help prevent sun damage or water spots even months after application.

Compatibility with plastic or other materials

One of the biggest factors for any ceramic wax is how well it works with other materials on a car’s exterior. With plastic and sometimes wood or other materials becoming commonplace on a car, some ceramic car waxes are designed to comfortably coat and rub into them without creating a film or damaging the car.

Liquid or spray wax

Another major choice to make is whether the ceramic wax is liquid or spray. While some come in solid form, that is largely for natural-based car waxes. Liquid will take longer to apply but will offer a much higher level of protection, while spray waxes will be easy to apply but will largely serve as a stopgap between higher quality waxings.

Additional features or coating formulas

Several ceramic waxes come with added ingredients that help protect the paint against UV rays or other possible damages that could happen. For car owners in particularly sunny areas, having ceramic car wax with additional UV protection will save the paint of the vehicle over the years.

Price range

Most ceramic car wax is relatively affordable, with cheaper options costing between $5-$10 and the highest-end waxes on the market costing around $50 at the most.

Best ceramic car waxes

Top ceramic car wax

Chemical Guys HydroSlick HyperWax

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded and high-quality ceramic car wax that is built to handle any surface on an exterior.

What you’ll love: The ceramic car wax is designed with SiO2 technology to keep water that falls on the car incredibly active and ready to roll off. The wax offers UV, dirt and water protection for up to one year before needing to be reapplied.

What you should consider: The product is difficult to remove and then reapply and is better used as a way to keep up existing ceramic coatings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic car wax for the money

Mothers CMX Ceramic Spray Coating

What you need to know: This is an affordable ceramic spray coating that still offers high levels of protection, despite the easy application.

What you’ll love: The ceramic spray has both SiO2 and TiO2 technology to provide a fully hydrophobic seal on the exterior. The spray-on nature of the product means it can be fully applied in just a few minutes.

What you should consider: Many users have had trouble finding the right way to apply the spray to ensure it lasts for a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Ethos Ceramic Wax PRO

What you need to know: This is a durable and high-quality ceramic car wax built with additional ingredients to ensure satisfaction.

What you’ll love: The product is rated to be 20 times stronger than traditional car wax in its protection against water, sun, scratches and dirt. The wax is infused with Teflon to keep any substances from sticking to the car.

What you should consider: There may be a light film that needs to be buffed out in some areas after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Polish and Wax

What you need to know: This is an affordable and effective ceramic car wax from a well-known brand in the industry.

What you’ll love: The hydrophobic additives and the SiO2 polymers work to help bead any water that comes in contact with the car. The ceramic wax will also help remove small scratches or imperfections in the paint as it is being applied.

What you should consider: The product is at a consumer grade and not as high quality as professional products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Liquid Wax

What you need to know: This is an affordable and solidly performing ceramic car wax built to protect and improve paint.

What you’ll love: The hybrid SiO2 technology improves the sealant ability of the ceramic car wax. The product also does not cause any white film on non-painted surfaces.

What you should consider: Many users report that the added price over non-ceramic Meguiar’s is not necessarily worth it despite being effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Epic Elements Protect Ceramic Coating for Cars Wax Spray

What you need to know: This is another ceramic wax spray that is easy to apply and works effectively to protect paint.

What you’ll love: The ceramic wax spray has a 3-in-1 formula to apply a ceramic coating, provide a wax sealant that protects paint and serves as a waterless wash. The spray is also compatible with several different surfaces, ensuring no damage to the exterior of the car.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the spray leaving streaks on the glass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Renegade Products Graphene Ceramic Wax

What you need to know: This is a graphene ceramic wax that offers up to a year of hydrophobic protection.

What you’ll love: The formula is made with silicone and other chemicals to provide higher levels of protection and paint polish. The addition of graphene adds better protective qualities.

What you should consider: The wax has a high price tag, making it one of the more expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

